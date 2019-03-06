BOS
SAC

Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
45.3 Field Goal % 46.8
45.3 Three Point % 46.9
86.8 Free Throw % 87.6
  SAC team rebound 0:00
  Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:07
  Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward 0:07
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein 0:15
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 0:47
+ 3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 1:10
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 111 109
Field Goals 40-79 (50.6%) 40-80 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-33 (39.4%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 47
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 32 34
Team 6 7
Assists 26 23
Steals 11 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Horford C 42
21 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 40-26 26233329111
home team logo Kings 32-32 32172832109
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 40-26 112.2 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Kings 32-32 113.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 16.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 45.3 FG%
H. Barnes SF 12.7 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.2 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 24 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
H. Barnes SF 24 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
50.6 FG% 50.0
39.4 3PT FG% 44.8
85.7 FT% 72.7
Bench
G. Hayward
J. Brown
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
K. Irving
R. Hunter
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hayward 12 3 5 6/10 0/3 0/2 4 29 1 0 3 0 3 0 23
J. Brown 10 1 0 3/6 2/3 2/3 2 23 0 0 2 0 1 -8 9
A. Baynes 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 0 -13 1
S. Ojeleye 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 +3 1
D. Theis 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 5 1 0 1 1 1 -6 2
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 35 26 40/79 13/33 18/21 22 235 11 1 17 3 32 +10 193
Bench
H. Giles
N. Bjelica
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
A. Burks
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 6 4 2 2/7 0/0 2/4 3 21 0 1 0 3 1 +2 15
N. Bjelica 5 5 2 1/5 1/5 2/2 1 30 1 2 2 0 5 +3 15
Y. Ferrell 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 1 0 +6 9
C. Brewer 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 -8 0
A. Burks 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -11 0
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 40 23 40/80 13/29 16/22 21 236 8 4 15 6 34 -10 192
