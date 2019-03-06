No Text
BOS
SAC
No Text
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|45.3
|Three Point %
|46.9
|86.8
|Free Throw %
|87.6
|SAC team rebound
|0:00
|Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 2
|Gordon Hayward made jump shot
|0:02
|+ 1
|Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws
|0:07
|Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward
|0:07
|+ 1
|Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:15
|+ 1
|Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:15
|Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein
|0:15
|+ 2
|Jayson Tatum made jump shot
|0:47
|+ 3
|Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|1:10
|+ 1
|Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|111
|109
|Field Goals
|40-79 (50.6%)
|40-80 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|13-33 (39.4%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|47
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|32
|34
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|26
|23
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
A. Horford C 42
21 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST
H. Barnes SF 40
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
|
|50.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|39.4
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Tatum
|24
|3
|2
|8/17
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|+11
|30
|A. Horford
|21
|11
|7
|8/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|+18
|45
|M. Morris
|19
|5
|4
|7/16
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|31
|T. Rozier
|16
|6
|2
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|+4
|27
|M. Smart
|9
|3
|5
|2/6
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|30
|5
|0
|3
|0
|3
|+5
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Hayward
|12
|3
|5
|6/10
|0/3
|0/2
|4
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|23
|J. Brown
|10
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-8
|9
|A. Baynes
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-13
|1
|S. Ojeleye
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+3
|1
|D. Theis
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-6
|2
|B. Wanamaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yabusele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|35
|26
|40/79
|13/33
|18/21
|22
|235
|11
|1
|17
|3
|32
|+10
|193
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|H. Barnes
|24
|8
|1
|8/14
|4/7
|4/5
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|+4
|35
|B. Hield
|23
|8
|2
|8/19
|4/9
|3/3
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|+8
|34
|W. Cauley-Stein
|19
|7
|3
|8/9
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-4
|32
|D. Fox
|16
|2
|7
|7/13
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|+1
|29
|B. Bogdanovic
|14
|4
|3
|5/9
|4/6
|0/0
|6
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-11
|23
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|H. Giles
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|21
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|15
|N. Bjelica
|5
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|+3
|15
|Y. Ferrell
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+6
|9
|C. Brewer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|0
|A. Burks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-11
|0
|K. Koufos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mason III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bagley III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|109
|40
|23
|40/80
|13/29
|16/22
|21
|236
|8
|4
|15
|6
|34
|-10
|192