DEN
Denver
Nuggets
42-21
away team logo
87
TF 2
FINAL
4th
10:00
ESPN
Wed Mar. 6
10:30pm
BONUS
85
TF 1
home team logo
LAL
Los Angeles
Lakers
30-34
ML: -219
LAL 5.5, O/U 231.5
ML: +180
DEN
LAL

Nuggets seek bounce-back against skidding Lakers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 06, 2019

Perhaps no team on the outside of the playoff picture gets more scrutiny and attention than the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New York Knicks had an 18-game losing streak earlier this season, but it wasn't as analyzed as what is going on with LeBron James & Co.

One reason - James hasn't been on a losing team since his rookie year. But in his first season with Los Angeles, James is not only unlikely to reach the NBA Finals for the ninth straight year, but his team is in serious danger of not making the playoffs at all.

The Lakers (30-34) are 5 1/2 games behind San Antonio for the eighth seed in the Western Conference entering Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. They have lost nine of their last 12, including a crucial matchup against their Staples Center roommates, the Clippers, on Monday night.

Now they have to face one of the surprise teams in the West. The Lakers and Nuggets have split their two games this season, each winning at home, and both enter Wednesday's matchup in a downswing. Denver has lost three straight and is coming off a 104-103 loss at San Antonio on Monday that came down to the last possession.

The Nuggets have lost three straight for the third time this season, but they have always bounced back. After dropping four in a row and six of seven in November, they ripped off an 11-2 run. An early February losing streak was followed by five wins in a row.

Denver has weathered adversity before, and head coach Michael Malone is confident that can happen again.

"This is good for us," Malone said after Monday's loss. "As much as we hate to go through it - losing three in a row, this kind of failure - if we're willing to learn from it, can be a positive. Let's see what kind of fight we have, let's see what kind of resolve we have."

One of the Nuggets' issues is shaping a healthy roster. Since guards Gary Harris, Isaiah Thomas and forward Paul Millsap have returned, Denver has struggled to find some rhythm.

The Lakers' struggles began when James missed 18 games earlier this season, going 6-12. They have struggled to find consistency since, going 3-8 since he returned to the lineup full-time.

But James isn't the only one to miss time. Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, to name a few, have also been knocked out by injuries.

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 19, and Ingram was out Monday after experiencing pain in his right shoulder following the morning shootaround. Then in the fourth quarter, Kuzma left the game after rolling his right ankle. Kuzma won't play Wednesday, while Ingram is questionable.

"Haven't been part of a season with this (many) injuries to all of our key guys," James said after the game. "To big, big key guys."

The Nuggets won't feel sorry for them. They played long stretches of the season without their opening-night starting five. Saturday's loss to New Orleans was just the third time that lineup started a game this season.

Both teams want to turn things around when they play at Staples Center on Wednesday. For Denver, it means strengthening its hold on the No. 2 spot in the West ahead of a showdown at Golden State on Friday night.

For the Lakers, it means just staying alive for a chance to make the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. James
23 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
50.5 Field Goal % 51.1
50.4 Three Point % 50.9
84.1 Free Throw % 66.0
  Full timeout called 10:00
+ 2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 10:00
  Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:07
  Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley 10:22
  LeBron James missed free throw 10:26
  Shooting foul on Paul Millsap 10:26
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 10:32
  Monte Morris missed hook shot 10:34
  Personal foul on Johnathan Williams 10:49
+ 2 Johnathan Williams made reverse layup, assist by Moe Wagner 11:06
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 11:15
Team Stats
Points 87 85
Field Goals 35-78 (44.9%) 35-72 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 50 44
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 31 30
Team 6 9
Assists 26 23
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
8 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
23 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 42-21 432319287
home team logo Lakers 30-34 252428885
LAL 5.5, O/U 231.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAL 5.5, O/U 231.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 42-21 112.1 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Lakers 30-34 112.3 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
W. Barton SG 12.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.3 APG 41.5 FG%
L. James SF 27.0 PPG 8.7 RPG 8.0 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Barton SG 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
L. James SF 23 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
44.9 FG% 48.6
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
63.6 FT% 44.4
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
P. Millsap
J. Murray
G. Harris
N. Jokic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 19 3 3 7/13 5/9 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 1 2 +12 28
P. Millsap 14 6 1 6/12 0/2 2/2 4 30 0 1 0 5 1 +11 23
J. Murray 12 7 4 5/13 2/7 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 7 +9 26
G. Harris 8 3 3 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 2 1 +10 18
N. Jokic 8 13 6 2/3 0/1 4/6 1 26 2 0 2 3 10 0 33
On Court
W. Barton
P. Millsap
J. Murray
G. Harris
N. Jokic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 19 3 3 7/13 5/9 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 1 2 +12 28
P. Millsap 14 6 1 6/12 0/2 2/2 4 30 0 1 0 5 1 +11 23
J. Murray 12 7 4 5/13 2/7 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 7 +9 26
G. Harris 8 3 3 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 2 1 +10 18
N. Jokic 8 13 6 2/3 0/1 4/6 1 26 2 0 2 3 10 0 33
On Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
I. Thomas
T. Craig
B. Goodwin
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 9 4 3 4/7 0/0 1/1 3 15 0 1 1 1 3 -4 19
M. Beasley 8 5 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 1 4 -8 14
M. Morris 5 1 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1 -7 13
I. Thomas 4 2 1 2/5 0/3 0/2 1 14 1 0 0 0 2 -10 9
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 44 26 35/78 10/35 7/11 14 185 4 2 6 13 31 +10 183
Lakers
Starters
L. James
J. McGee
J. Hart
R. Rondo
R. Bullock
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 23 5 7 10/18 2/6 1/6 1 24 1 1 2 0 5 +1 42
J. McGee 16 6 0 8/10 0/0 0/1 1 21 1 1 1 0 6 -10 23
J. Hart 7 4 2 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 29 0 0 0 1 3 +2 15
R. Rondo 4 7 11 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 30 1 1 2 1 6 -6 33
R. Bullock 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 2 -13 4
On Court
L. James
J. McGee
J. Hart
R. Rondo
R. Bullock
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 23 5 7 10/18 2/6 1/6 1 24 1 1 2 0 5 +1 42
J. McGee 16 6 0 8/10 0/0 0/1 1 21 1 1 1 0 6 -10 23
J. Hart 7 4 2 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 29 0 0 0 1 3 +2 15
R. Rondo 4 7 11 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 30 1 1 2 1 6 -6 33
R. Bullock 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 2 -13 4
On Bench
A. Caruso
M. Wagner
J. Williams
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Muscala
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
K. Kuzma
I. Bonga
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 13 5 1 5/9 1/4 2/2 2 19 0 0 1 1 4 +15 19
M. Wagner 11 3 2 4/8 2/4 1/1 2 16 0 1 1 1 2 +8 18
J. Williams 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 +14 7
L. Stephenson 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 -15 3
K. Caldwell-Pope 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +3 1
M. Muscala 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -9 1
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 35 23 35/72 7/28 8/18 14 184 3 4 7 5 30 -10 166
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores