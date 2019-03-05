UTA
NO

Pelicans look to sweep home-and-home from Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 05, 2019

The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans face each other for the second time in three days when they meet Wednesday night in New Orleans.

The Pelicans beat the host Jazz 115-112 on Monday night, extending their winning streak to three games and ending Utah's win streak at four.

But that doesn't change the fact that these teams appear headed toward different postseason fates -- Utah (36-27) likely going to the playoffs and New Orleans (30-36) almost certainly not.

The Jazz have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the new year, and they have climbed to the sixth spot in the Western Conference after a disappointing start to the season.

The whole season has been a disappointment for New Orleans, but the Pelicans are playing some of their best basketball of late, even if it is too late for a postseason run.

They finished 3-1 on their annual Mardi Gras road trip, after posting their longest winning streak since Jan. 5-9. Now New Orleans is back home to start Lent looking to tie its longest win streak of the season, which came during a 4-0 start.

"I think this season we have been in most of our games, and down the stretch (in losses) we didn't complete the game," Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. "As of late, we have doing a really good job of that executing and getting big wins."

The Pelicans' improved play has coincided with a significant reduction in All-Star forward Anthony Davis' role since he demanded a trade. New Orleans has chosen not to play Davis in both games of back-to-back sets and has restricted him to about 20 minutes when he does play.

The Pelicans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Northwest Division-leading Denver 120-112 on Saturday, as Davis sat out one night after a 130-116 victory at Phoenix.

Davis was back in the lineup against Utah despite battling illness and had 15 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes, but he was overshadowed by Holiday and Julius Randle, who had 30 points each as New Orleans fought back from a 17-point deficit.

The victory was just the Pelicans' second in the last 10 games against the Jazz, who won the first meeting this season in New Orleans 132-111 on Oct. 27.

"Obviously, they're a great team and (Wednesday's game) is going to be a great challenge," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said, "but you know we are getting to play at home, and that can help."

Despite Monday's loss, Utah is 18-7 since Jan. 1 following an 18-20 start, and it appears to have a favorable schedule the rest of the way. The loss to the Pelicans marked the beginning of a finishing stretch in which the Jazz play 16 of their final 20 games against teams currently at .500 or below.

It looked like Utah would take advantage of the first opportunity in that stretch, as it led by 14 with 8:10 to play, but it couldn't hold on as New Orleans finished with a 26-9 run.

Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver came off the bench to score 20 points each and lead the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 19 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and nine assists.

"We played well enough offensively to win," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "But we weren't able to get stops, and we let them back in the game."

Utah turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 21 points for the Pelicans, who committed just eight turnovers.

"Mistakes always hurt you," Snyder said. "It's that simple."

The Jazz hope to have a strong finish comparable to last season, when they won 29 of their last 35 games to finish the season,

Utah played Monday without Dante Exum (left ankle sprain), Raul Neto (left hamstring tightness) and Tony Bradley (right knee surgery).

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
A. Davis
23 PF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
27.1 Pts. Per Game 27.1
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
65.0 Field Goal % 51.3
64.8 Three Point % 51.3
65.0 Free Throw % 79.6
  Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha 6:29
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles 6:47
+ 2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 7:03
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 7:24
  Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Jrue Holiday 7:38
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:04
  UTA team rebound 8:04
  Offensive foul on Darius Miller 8:15
+ 2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 8:23
  Offensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor 8:33
+ 2 Jahlil Okafor made dunk 8:33
Team Stats
Points 39 39
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 16-37 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 18 24
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 14 13
Team 3 5
Assists 11 5
Steals 2 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 7 4
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Favors PF 15
10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
12 PTS, 1 REB
1234T
away team logo Jazz 36-27 2514--39
home team logo Pelicans 30-36 2316--39
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 36-27 110.2 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Pelicans 30-36 116.0 PPG 47.1 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
D. Favors PF 11.5 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.1 APG 57.8 FG%
J. Holiday PG 21.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.8 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Favors PF 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
J. Holiday PG 12 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
48.4 FG% 43.2
41.7 3PT FG% 25.0
57.1 FT% 62.5
Jazz
Starters
K. Korver
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
On Bench
T. Sefolosha
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Total 39 15 11 15/31 5/12 4/7 7 62 2 3 7 1 14 +3 54
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
E. Payton
J. Randle
K. Williams
On Bench
E. Moore
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
D. Miller
C. Diallo
J. Smith
S. Hill
I. Clark
S. Johnson
T. Bluiett
D. Bertans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +2 3
J. Okafor 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 5 1 1 0 1 2 +2 10
F. Jackson 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 4
D. Miller 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 +4 2
C. Diallo 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 3 +2 4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 19 5 16/37 2/8 5/8 7 86 3 1 4 6 13 0 68
