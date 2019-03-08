PHI
Reinvigorated Rockets prepare for inconsistent Sixers

  Mar 08, 2019

Riding a season-high-tying six-game winning streak with a mostly healthy rotation, the Rockets are brimming with confidence and resembling the squad that opened the season with legitimate championship aspirations.

At least one person is curious Houston will manage its sudden resurgence.

"It's pretty good right now," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Maybe too much.

"Just trying to walk that line, but I trust my guys. I knew they were going to get it right."

The Rockets (39-25) will conclude their stretch against Eastern Conference frontrunners on Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Houston climbed into a three-way tie for third place in the West with its 107-95 victory at Toronto on Tuesday, a triumph that followed an 11-point win in Boston on Sunday. The Raptors and Celtics, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia, rank as favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals. The Rockets finding their rhythm against this caliber of foe validates their swelling self-esteem.

Houston doesn't yet have its full complement of players, but the performances of late reflect the potency of its available parts. When forward Kenneth Faried (left hip flexor) and guard Iman Shumpert (right calf) return from their respective injuries, the Rockets will be 10-deep with veteran hands and versatile enough to match up against opposing lineups big and small.

Attrition proved costly for the Rockets earlier this season, but those unexpected roster holes led to the in-season additions of Faried, Shumpert and guard Austin Rivers. Now, with 18 games left in their season, the Rockets have one objective prior to the playoffs: remain healthy.

"I think we feel healthy," Rockets guard Chris Paul said. "So if that's the case, then we're going to be tough."

The 76ers continued their bizarrely inconsistent play on Wednesday, surrendering a driving layup to Chicago guard Zach LaVine in the waning seconds of a 108-107 road loss to the Bulls.

The game marked the 76ers' seventh in succession without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined by left knee soreness. Philadelphia fell to 4-3 in that stretch without Embiid, who is questionable for a return against the Rockets. Prior to the loss in Chicago, 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters the team was "still going through" an evaluation on Embiid, who the team is striving to have healthy for the playoffs. Embiid did not travel with the team to Chicago.

Philadelphia coughed up a double-digit lead in a loss to Golden State last Saturday and has suffered double-digit losses to Portland (twice), Toronto, Denver and Washington since Dec. 30. Consistency from quarter to quarter remains a novel concept.

"We've been in a couple games now where the fourth quarter has been tight, kind of the same scenario as this one," 76ers forward Tobias Harris said. "Too many home-run plays, too many turnovers and not really great execution on our end. When the fourth quarter comes, we've got to find a way to get to the free-throw line, get in the bonus, and help ourselves a little bit and make it easier for ourselves. Something that we can learn and progress from.

"Something that we can learn from this game going forward is we've got to bring it every night no matter who it is."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
36.7 Pts. Per Game 36.7
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
56.2 Field Goal % 43.9
56.4 Three Point % 43.8
59.7 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 8:23
  Shooting foul on Iman Shumpert 8:23
  jump shot 8:23
+ 2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 9:00
+ 3 Gerald Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 9:15
  Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by P.J. Tucker 9:32
  Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul 9:41
+ 1 Ben Simmons made free throw 9:47
  Shooting foul on Austin Rivers 9:47
+ 2 Ben Simmons made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 9:47
  Personal foul on Iman Shumpert 9:55
Team Stats
Points 72 96
Field Goals 31-79 (39.2%) 38-74 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 3-24 (12.5%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 48 40
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 29 29
Team 4 5
Assists 18 18
Steals 7 12
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
13 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 41-24 2123211075
home team logo Rockets 39-25 372228996
HOU -8, O/U 231
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -8, O/U 231
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 41-24 115.4 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Rockets 39-25 113.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 20.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.7 APG 51.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.5 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 22 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
J. Harden SG 29 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
39.2 FG% 51.4
12.5 3PT FG% 38.2
70.0 FT% 87.5
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
J. Butler
T. McConnell
B. Simmons
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 22 9 0 10/15 2/4 0/0 0 30 0 0 0 1 8 -23 31
J. Butler 19 8 3 8/15 0/2 3/4 0 29 0 2 2 6 2 -6 33
T. McConnell 13 2 0 5/9 0/0 3/4 0 17 1 0 1 0 2 -6 15
B. Simmons 13 6 10 6/14 0/0 1/1 3 29 2 1 7 2 4 -18 35
M. Scott 3 5 0 1/7 0/5 1/2 2 19 0 0 0 1 4 -10 8
On Court
T. Harris
J. Butler
T. McConnell
B. Simmons
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 22 9 0 10/15 2/4 0/0 0 30 0 0 0 1 8 -23 31
J. Butler 19 8 3 8/15 0/2 3/4 0 29 0 2 2 6 2 -6 33
T. McConnell 13 2 0 5/9 0/0 3/4 0 17 1 0 1 0 2 -6 15
B. Simmons 13 6 10 6/14 0/0 1/1 3 29 2 1 7 2 4 -18 35
M. Scott 3 5 0 1/7 0/5 1/2 2 19 0 0 0 1 4 -10 8
On Bench
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
J. Patton
J. Embiid
B. Marjanovic
J. Simmons
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 2 -14 2
J. Bolden 0 4 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 1 1 2 2 -20 13
J. Patton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 44 18 31/79 3/24 7/10 12 153 7 4 15 15 29 -99 137
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
G. Green
C. Paul
P. Tucker
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 29 8 6 10/21 3/11 6/7 2 27 1 0 5 0 8 +17 45
G. Green 10 2 0 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 1 +12 13
C. Paul 4 3 8 2/8 0/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 3 0 3 +10 22
P. Tucker 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 25 3 0 0 1 2 +15 11
I. Shumpert 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 0 2 +6 3
On Court
J. Harden
G. Green
C. Paul
P. Tucker
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 29 8 6 10/21 3/11 6/7 2 27 1 0 5 0 8 +17 45
G. Green 10 2 0 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 1 +12 13
C. Paul 4 3 8 2/8 0/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 3 0 3 +10 22
P. Tucker 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 25 3 0 0 1 2 +15 11
I. Shumpert 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 0 2 +6 3
On Bench
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Clark
K. Faried
T. Jones
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 8 1 1 4/8 0/1 0/0 4 20 1 0 0 0 1 +10 12
Nene 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 2 4 +9 10
G. Clark 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 3
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 35 18 38/74 13/34 7/8 11 144 12 0 13 6 29 +81 119
