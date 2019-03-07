UTA
Jazz look to even season series with Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 07, 2019

The Utah Jazz enter the closing portion of the season with a schedule that ranks as one of the NBA's easiest going into the final month of the regular season.

Only five of Utah's final 18 games are against opponents currently sporting a .500 record or better, and only three are against teams who sit multiple games above .500. Then again, records can be deceiving in terms of competitiveness against the Jazz, as evidenced by how things have played out with the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time on Friday. Lottery-bound Memphis (26-40) managed to take two of the first three meetings, including both in Salt Lake City. The Jazz averaged 93.3 points per game in those three contests and shot under 40 percent from the field in two of the three.

Utah can draw lessons from back-to-back contests with New Orleans earlier this week on how to handle adversity from the Grizzlies.

The Jazz beat the Pelicans 114-104 on Wednesday night, avenging a 115-112 loss on Monday. In both games, New Orleans rallied from fourth-quarter double-digit deficits. The second time, Utah withstood the rally and pulled away late.

"Our team always responds, within a game and between games," Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the team website following Wednesday's win.

Utah responded by exploiting its advantage in the paint. Derrick Favors scored 25 points in the rematch with the Pelicans. Rudy Gobert added 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

The duo combined to shoot 19 of 23 from the field and helped the Jazz shoot 52.3 percent overall. Utah also outscored New Orleans 70-54 in the paint.

"Last game, I didn't do a good job of attacking," Favors told the team website on Wednesday. "This game, I wanted to come out and be more aggressive offensively and just try to find my rhythm."

Feeding it inside could potentially work better against Memphis than earlier in the season. The Grizzlies are a much different team following deadline trades that included shipping big man Marc Gasol to Toronto. Gasol averaged 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals in three games against Utah, while forcing Gobert away from the basket with his outside shooting.

That doesn't mean Memphis can't hold its own in the paint. Jonas Valanciunas has experienced a bit of a renaissance since coming to the Grizzlies in the Gasol trade. Valanciunas is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks in eight games since arriving.

Memphis comes into Friday's game with some positive momentum after rallying to beat Portland 120-111 on Tuesday night behind a career-high 40 points from Mike Conley and a career-high 25 points from Delon Wright. The Grizzlies shot 11-of-16 from the field and registered a season-high 38 points in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies won for the third time in five games after Conley shook off a first-quarter ankle injury to score all 40 of his points in the final three quarters, including 19 in the fourth.

"It was a rollercoaster," Conley told the team website after Tuesday's game. "But I'm just thankful that I made it through it."

Conley has had considerable success against Utah this season, averaging 25.0 points per contest.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
J. Valanciunas
17 C
20.3 Min. Per Game 20.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
65.1 Field Goal % 58.7
65.2 Three Point % 58.2
64.2 Free Throw % 80.5
+ 3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 4:54
  Full timeout called 5:15
+ 2 Delon Wright made dunk 5:15
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Avery Bradley 5:20
  Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 5:53
  Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Justin Holiday 5:53
  Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:59
+ 2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 6:12
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:34
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 6:34
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 7:14
Team Stats
Points 94 101
Field Goals 32-75 (42.7%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 18-44 (40.9%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 49
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 29 32
Team 5 10
Assists 21 28
Steals 8 5
Blocks 10 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
28 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Conley PG 11
20 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 37-27 2330261594
home team logo Grizzlies 26-40 29312417101
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 37-27 110.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 26-40 101.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 23.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 42.3 FG%
J. Valanciunas C 18.3 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.1 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
J. Valanciunas C 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
42.7 FG% 50.6
40.9 3PT FG% 45.0
66.7 FT% 83.3
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
K. Korver
J. Crowder
R. Gobert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 28 4 5 9/20 5/8 5/6 3 34 0 1 3 2 2 +7 40
J. Ingles 14 6 7 5/11 3/7 1/1 3 30 0 1 1 1 5 -20 34
K. Korver 13 5 3 4/10 3/9 2/2 1 28 1 0 1 0 5 -3 24
J. Crowder 11 11 4 4/10 3/9 0/0 2 27 1 0 2 0 11 -2 29
R. Gobert 9 3 1 3/6 0/0 3/7 2 28 1 5 2 2 1 -6 18
On Bench
T. Sefolosha
G. Allen
R. Rubio
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Sefolosha 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 0 2 -3 6
G. Allen 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 -2 2
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 38 21 32/75 18/44 12/18 17 163 8 10 12 9 29 -29 153
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Valanciunas
M. Conley
D. Wright
J. Holiday
A. Bradley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 23 6 2 10/14 0/0 3/4 4 22 0 0 1 2 4 +13 32
M. Conley 20 3 10 8/14 3/6 1/1 0 27 2 0 3 0 3 +5 42
D. Wright 11 5 5 4/12 0/0 3/4 0 24 0 0 0 1 4 +7 26
J. Holiday 8 3 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 4 21 0 2 1 0 3 0 16
A. Bradley 7 0 4 2/7 1/1 2/2 0 30 1 0 3 0 0 +7 13
On Bench
I. Rabb
T. Dorsey
C. Parsons
B. Caboclo
C. Miles
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
J. Jackson Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Rabb 15 6 0 7/11 0/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 4 2 +2 20
T. Dorsey 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 7
C. Parsons 3 2 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2 -4 7
B. Caboclo 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 3 -6 6
C. Miles 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 19 1 1 0 0 2 +10 4
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 39 28 41/81 9/20 10/12 14 192 5 4 10 7 32 +34 173
NBA Scores