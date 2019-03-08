PHO
POR

Blazers wary of warming Suns

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2019

The Phoenix Suns own the worst record in the Western Conference at 15-51 and have dropped seven straight games to the Trail Blazers, whom they face Saturday night in Portland.

But the Blazers are taking nothing for granted, even against a team that lost 17 in a row in January and February. Phoenix goes to Portland on a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

"It's another tough game for us," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said after the Blazers' 129-121 home loss in overtime against Oklahoma City on Thursday night. "In this league, you can't look at teams' records. That's a set-up to come out and have bad performances and get beat.

"Not only are (the Suns) a team that's capable, they're playing well right now. A team that's playing well can go out and beat anybody. The Bucks have the best record in the league, and (the Suns) beat them. I'm sure they're coming in here thinking they can get us, too. We have to have our minds right."

The Blazers' mindset was fine but their aim was just a bit off against the Thunder.

Portland shot only 39.4 percent from the field and 22.0 percent (9 for 41) from 3-point range. Lillard scored a season-high 51 points and made a career-high 18 free throws in 20 attempts, but it wasn't quite enough against Russell Westbrook, Paul George and company.

"We had a really good performance as a group," Lillard said.

"It was competitive, an exciting game for people watching on TV. The crowd was into it. It was the kind of game we wanted. When it came down to it, somebody had to be better down the stretch, and it was (the Thunder)."

Phoenix guard Devin Booker was at his best in a 107-96 win over the Knicks on Wednesday, bombing in a season-high 41 points. Booker tied a career high with six 3-pointers, shooting 14 for 23 from the field, 6 for 10 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the foul line.

"It felt good, but what feels better is three wins in a row," Booker said. "So, we keep trying to build on that and I keep saying that after every game. Every game is a new test for us, and we're moving in the right direction."

Small forward Kelly Oubre has also been on a roll for the Suns. In February, the 6-foot-7 Oubre averaged 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. In four games in March, he has averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 boards. In a 114-105 win over Milwaukee on Monday, Oubre collected 27 points and 13 rebounds.

"He's been a real spark to the team," Phoenix guard Tyler Johnson said. "It's been beautiful to watch. He's very vocal. He brings a great sense of energy, both on and off the court."

The Suns begin a murderer's row in which they play Portland, Golden State, Utah and Houston in succession.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
45.5 Field Goal % 44.8
45.7 Three Point % 44.9
86.6 Free Throw % 90.9
  3-pt. jump shot 2:50
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 3:04
+ 2 Jusuf Nurkic made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 3:24
  Deandre Ayton missed floating jump shot 3:33
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 3:50
  Personal foul on Tyler Johnson 3:50
+ 1 Tyler Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:56
  Personal foul on Damian Lillard 3:56
+ 2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 4:05
+ 2 Jusuf Nurkic made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 4:32
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr. 4:38
Team Stats
Points 38 52
Field Goals 14-47 (29.8%) 19-41 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 34
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 15 22
Team 6 5
Assists 10 11
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Ayton C 22
10 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Nurkic C 27
9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 15-51 2315--38
home team logo Trail Blazers 39-26 2428--52
POR -12, O/U 227
Moda Center Portland, OR
POR -12, O/U 227
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 15-51 106.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 39-26 113.7 PPG 47.6 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. Ayton C 16.5 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.9 APG 59.2 FG%
J. Nurkic C 15.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 3.3 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Ayton C 10 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
J. Nurkic C 9 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
29.8 FG% 46.3
20.0 3PT FG% 30.0
88.9 FT% 68.8
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 10 7 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 3 4 -9 19
T. Johnson 9 2 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 0 2 -5 15
D. Booker 7 2 3 2/10 0/2 3/3 1 15 1 0 3 0 2 -5 13
K. Oubre Jr. 6 5 0 2/7 0/1 2/2 2 12 1 1 0 3 2 -6 13
J. Jackson 1 1 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 0 -9 2
On Court
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 10 7 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 3 4 -9 19
T. Johnson 9 2 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 0 2 -5 15
D. Booker 7 2 3 2/10 0/2 3/3 1 15 1 0 3 0 2 -5 13
K. Oubre Jr. 6 5 0 2/7 0/1 2/2 2 12 1 1 0 3 2 -6 13
J. Jackson 1 1 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 0 -9 2
On Bench
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
M. Bridges
D. Melton
T. Daniels
G. King
T. Warren
R. Spalding
J. Evans
E. Okobo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 2 1 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 1 0 0 1 -5 5
J. Crawford 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 -11 1
M. Bridges 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 -8 4
D. Melton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 22 10 14/47 2/10 8/9 10 92 3 2 4 7 15 -65 72
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
D. Lillard
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 9 0 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 0 +9 14
J. Nurkic 9 7 1 3/10 0/0 3/4 2 12 0 1 1 4 3 +3 18
D. Lillard 6 1 5 1/5 0/2 4/5 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 +8 17
M. Harkless 5 4 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 12 2 0 1 0 4 +9 10
A. Aminu 2 5 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 4 +6 7
On Court
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
D. Lillard
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 9 0 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 0 +9 14
J. Nurkic 9 7 1 3/10 0/0 3/4 2 12 0 1 1 4 3 +3 18
D. Lillard 6 1 5 1/5 0/2 4/5 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 +8 17
M. Harkless 5 4 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 12 2 0 1 0 4 +9 10
A. Aminu 2 5 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 4 +6 7
On Bench
S. Curry
E. Kanter
J. Layman
R. Hood
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 +8 10
E. Kanter 5 5 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 1 4 +11 12
J. Layman 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 2 8 0 1 0 0 2 +5 7
R. Hood 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 1 0 1 +5 4
Z. Collins 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 1 1 +6 6
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 29 11 19/41 3/10 11/16 8 100 3 3 4 7 22 +70 105
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores