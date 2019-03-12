CLE
PHI

76ers eye standings as energized Cavaliers come to town

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 12, 2019

With All-Star center Joel Embiid back in the game, the Philadelphia 76ers will look for their second straight win when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The Sixers dispatched the visiting Indiana Pacers 106-89 on Sunday while also moving into the third spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Philadelphia received a major boost with the return of Embiid, who scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 49th double-double.

Embiid had missed the previous eight games with soreness in his left knee.

"He is a difference maker in all ways, shapes and forms," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "The first thing you talk about is stuff at the rim. That's what I felt the most pain when we didn't have him, was just the rim protection."

Tobias Harris scored 16 points and Ben Simmons added 15 as the Sixers moved up the playoff ladder in the East. It was also the 46th time this season that Harris knocked down multiple 3-pointers in the same game.

As the regular season winds down, jockeying for playoff position and home court will be crucial.

"I can feel that they sense that it's getting to be go time," Brown said. "For the past, I don't know, five games, four games, every time we come in that locker room, I have a number on the board, and tonight on the video screen, they looked up and it said 16. The next game, it's going to say 15, and it's going to walk down. We're on the clock and I think that the sense of urgency and awareness is what we are getting close to."

The Sixers have won three of the last four meetings against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland pulled a stunner with a 126-101 home victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Rookie Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Cedi Osman added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ante Zizic scored 17 points, and Kevin Love finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

But it was Sexton who set the tone and played arguably his best game all season.

"I really thought tonight was probably as complete of a game as I've seen Collin play," Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew told reporters of Sexton.

Love has yet to play in games on back-to-back nights since returning from foot surgery. It's unclear whether will be officially out against the Sixers.

Meanwhile, forward Larry Nance Jr. missed the game against the Raptors with a bruised rib. Nance is questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back.

The Cavaliers held a slim four-point lead at halftime before blitzing the Raptors in the second half. Cleveland is 5-4 since the All-Star break, and seemed to be energized following an altercation on Monday.

Cleveland's Marquese Chriss and Toronto's Serge Ibaka were both ejected for fighting late in the third quarter.

In the end, the Cavaliers placed six players in double figures in the surprising 25-point victory over one of the elite teams in the league.

"Entire team effort," Sexton told reporters. "The game is starting to slow down."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
44.4 Field Goal % 48.1
44.4 Three Point % 48.2
84.1 Free Throw % 81.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 0:19
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul 0:29
  Full timeout called 0:33
  CLE team rebound 0:32
  Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup 0:33
+ 2 Joel Embiid made dunk 0:51
  Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot 0:53
+ 2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 1:42
+ 1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 1:46
Team Stats
Points 99 103
Field Goals 40-99 (40.4%) 42-85 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 42 65
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 28 46
Team 5 7
Assists 14 25
Steals 8 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 7 21
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Osman SF 16
18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
26 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 17-50 1235302299
home team logo 76ers 42-25 24292823104
PHI -15.5, O/U 223.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
PHI -15.5, O/U 223.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 17-50 104.1 PPG 42.8 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo 76ers 42-25 114.9 PPG 47.2 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 15.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.9 APG 41.1 FG%
B. Simmons PG 17.0 PPG 9.2 RPG 7.9 APG 56.2 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
B. Simmons PG 26 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
40.4 FG% 49.4
36.1 3PT FG% 34.8
75.0 FT% 78.6
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
J. Clarkson
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 26 2 1 11/20 4/7 0/0 0 35 0 0 0 1 1 -4 30
C. Osman 18 8 4 7/19 4/9 0/0 1 35 2 0 2 1 7 -8 34
J. Clarkson 13 5 2 5/19 0/7 3/4 1 29 0 0 0 1 4 +3 22
A. Zizic 12 5 2 6/12 0/0 0/1 2 33 0 0 2 3 2 -7 19
D. Nwaba 7 7 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 30 3 1 0 2 5 -2 18
On Court
C. Sexton
C. Osman
J. Clarkson
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 26 2 1 11/20 4/7 0/0 0 35 0 0 0 1 1 -4 30
C. Osman 18 8 4 7/19 4/9 0/0 1 35 2 0 2 1 7 -8 34
J. Clarkson 13 5 2 5/19 0/7 3/4 1 29 0 0 0 1 4 +3 22
A. Zizic 12 5 2 6/12 0/0 0/1 2 33 0 0 2 3 2 -7 19
D. Nwaba 7 7 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 30 3 1 0 2 5 -2 18
On Bench
N. Stauskas
C. Frye
D. Adel
T. Thompson
K. Love
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
M. Chriss
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Stauskas 9 2 4 2/4 2/4 3/3 2 17 0 0 2 0 2 -3 17
C. Frye 3 1 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 3 13 1 0 0 0 1 +2 7
D. Adel 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 -1 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 37 14 40/99 13/36 6/8 16 208 8 2 7 9 28 -20 149
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
J. Ennis III
T. Harris
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 26 10 8 10/16 0/0 6/8 4 37 1 0 2 3 7 +9 51
J. Embiid 14 17 5 6/16 1/3 1/1 2 33 1 4 6 3 14 +6 40
J. Ennis III 12 7 2 6/7 0/1 0/0 4 21 0 1 3 4 3 +11 21
T. Harris 11 9 3 5/12 1/5 0/0 4 38 0 0 4 0 9 +1 22
M. Scott 6 4 1 2/9 2/6 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 4 -2 11
On Court
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
J. Ennis III
T. Harris
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 26 10 8 10/16 0/0 6/8 4 37 1 0 2 3 7 +9 51
J. Embiid 14 17 5 6/16 1/3 1/1 2 33 1 4 6 3 14 +6 40
J. Ennis III 12 7 2 6/7 0/1 0/0 4 21 0 1 3 4 3 +11 21
T. Harris 11 9 3 5/12 1/5 0/0 4 38 0 0 4 0 9 +1 22
M. Scott 6 4 1 2/9 2/6 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 4 -2 11
On Bench
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
J. Simmons
J. Butler
J. Bolden
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Marjanovic 11 5 2 4/5 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 1 2 2 3 -2 19
T. McConnell 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 -4 4
J. Simmons 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 2 0 1 0 2 -6 7
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 58 25 42/85 8/23 11/14 18 199 4 7 21 12 46 +13 175
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores