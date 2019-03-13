GS
HOU

Rockets playing for improbable season sweep of Warriors

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 13, 2019

In the aftermath of a ninth consecutive win, this one over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni allowed himself a moment of reflection, several minutes to acknowledge just how far Houston has come in advance of another showdown tilt.

The Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Toyota Center, seeking an improbable sweep of the four-game season series. Of equal significance is the opportunity Houston would gain with a win: The Rockets would close to within three games in the loss column of the two-time defending champs for the top overall seed in the Western Conference.

Houston is 31-11 since an early-season swoon left them three games under .500 a week into December. The Rockets rode MVP-level play from the reigning MVP, James Harden, in rebounding from their early doldrums, and have of late relied on their depth to close the gap on the Warriors. Three months ago, none of this seemed probable, something D'Antoni noted.

"With all the stuff we've gone through, all the ups and downs, starting from 11-14, we're in a good spot and we still have a chance to legitimately make a run for the first spot," D'Antoni said. "That's pretty good in any year, in any scenario, even if we were healthy all year."

That the Rockets aren't solely relying on Harden is important. During his 32-game stretch of consecutive 30-point performances, Harden averaged 41.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He has been, relatively speaking, only moderately exceptional during the win streak with averages of 34 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Buoyed by a deep veteran cast, Harden sees a team far more potent than the one he was forced to carry through injury and attrition.

"We know our system, guys know their roles now," Harden said. "Defensively, as long as we can lock in for four quarters and hold opponents under what they average and offensively get our shots, we'll live with the results."

That Golden State has left the door ajar for the Rockets comes as a bit of a surprise. Their 13-2 run just prior to the All-Star Game break allowed the Warriors to grab the top spot in the West, but they are just 4-5 since with two blowout losses plus setbacks against three teams with sub-.500 records (Miami, Orlando, and Sunday against the lowly Phoenix Suns).

The Warriors have shown a tendency to disregard these hiccups and have been routinely blasé following losses to the Rockets. They've been afforded such hubris, for, in the postseason, the results reflect their unmitigated dominance. However, that doesn't mean the Warriors are completely immune to their erratic ways, especially with the Phoenix loss following a big victory over the Denver Nuggets, nestled between the Warriors and Rockets in the standings.

"Frustrated," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said describing his team. "Frustrated with our play, with ourselves, just our approach. So, we all feel it.

"I think the Denver game was a better indicator of what we're capable of, and then to so quickly get off track one game later, that's very frustrating and that's something we've got to correct. We've got to build some momentum; we've got to build better habits. We've got to stay connected emotionally, and it's the only way it can work."

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
36.2 Pts. Per Game 36.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
47.6 Field Goal % 43.6
47.5 Three Point % 43.5
91.8 Free Throw % 87.8
  HOU team rebound 5:00
  Personal foul on Kenneth Faried 5:15
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:19
+ 2 DeMarcus Cousins made running Jump Shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 5:35
+ 2 James Harden made floating jump shot 5:45
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:07
  Shooting foul on Austin Rivers 6:07
  Offensive foul on Eric Gordon 6:24
  Offensive foul on Eric Gordon 6:24
+ 2 DeMarcus Cousins made jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 7:07
+ 1 Chris Paul made free throw 7:18
Team Stats
Points 76 69
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 25
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 22 16
Team 1 5
Assists 23 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Cousins C 0
17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
24 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 45-21 332122-76
home team logo Rockets 42-25 232917-69
HOU -4, O/U 228
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -4, O/U 228
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 45-21 118.2 PPG 46.2 RPG 29.2 APG
home team logo Rockets 42-25 113.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 22.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.3 APG 47.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.5 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 23 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
J. Harden SG 24 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
54.5 FG% 45.3
43.5 3PT FG% 27.6
100.0 FT% 92.9
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Green
A. McKinnie
On Bench
Q. Cook
K. Looney
D. Lee
J. Bell
S. Livingston
K. Durant
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Q. Cook 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 0 0 +2 3
K. Looney 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 1 1 2 0 +1 9
D. Lee 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
J. Bell 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 2 +2 5
S. Livingston 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 +10 3
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 23 30/55 10/23 6/6 12 131 5 1 9 7 22 +31 134
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
K. Faried
A. Rivers
On Bench
G. Green
I. Shumpert
T. Jones
G. Clark
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
Nene
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -10 3
I. Shumpert 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 1 1 0 0 2 -5 6
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 20 10 24/53 8/29 13/14 10 106 4 3 7 4 16 -32 63
NBA Scores