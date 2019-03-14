No Text
SAC
BOS
No Text
Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
K. Irving
11 PG
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|46.3
|Three Point %
|49.5
|87.3
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Full timeout called
|0:12
|Kyrie Irving missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:12
|Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|0:12
|+ 2
|Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk
|0:13
|Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|0:14
|+ 1
|Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:16
|BOS team rebound
|0:16
|Al Horford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:16
|Personal foul on Harrison Barnes
|0:16
|+ 2
|Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup, assist by Harrison Barnes
|0:24
|Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|0:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|120
|126
|Field Goals
|48-95 (50.5%)
|49-97 (50.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-23 (56.5%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|59
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|39
|42
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|31
|32
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technicals
|2
|1
|
|50.5
|FG%
|50.5
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|56.5
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Hield
|34
|4
|7
|14/24
|6/10
|0/0
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|+5
|51
|H. Barnes
|20
|5
|4
|7/12
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|34
|D. Fox
|19
|7
|9
|7/15
|1/4
|4/8
|3
|37
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|+3
|46
|W. Cauley-Stein
|10
|13
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|+7
|32
|N. Bjelica
|9
|6
|0
|4/12
|0/7
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Irving
|31
|10
|12
|11/28
|1/9
|8/9
|2
|37
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|+3
|65
|M. Morris
|21
|13
|2
|7/15
|3/7
|4/5
|0
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12
|-7
|39
|J. Tatum
|15
|4
|3
|7/10
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-5
|23
|A. Horford
|12
|5
|6
|5/9
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|+1
|30
|M. Smart
|7
|6
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|-8
|18
