Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
46.4 Field Goal % 49.5
46.3 Three Point % 49.5
87.3 Free Throw % 87.0
  Full timeout called 0:12
  Kyrie Irving missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:12
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 0:13
  Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 0:14
+ 1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  BOS team rebound 0:16
  Al Horford missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:16
+ 2 Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 0:32
Team Stats
Points 120 126
Field Goals 48-95 (50.5%) 49-97 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 53 59
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 39 42
Team 6 7
Assists 31 32
Steals 9 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 2 1
B. Hield SG 24
34 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
K. Irving PG 11
31 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 33-34 38242929120
home team logo Celtics 42-27 25313733126
BOS -7.5, O/U 228
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 33-34 113.7 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Celtics 42-27 112.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 20.9 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.4 APG 46.2 FG%
K. Irving PG 23.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 7.0 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 34 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
K. Irving PG 31 PTS 10 REB 12 AST
50.5 FG% 50.5
32.4 3PT FG% 32.1
56.5 FT% 73.1
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
H. Barnes
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 34 4 7 14/24 6/10 0/0 4 35 0 0 1 2 2 +5 51
H. Barnes 20 5 4 7/12 3/6 3/4 1 35 1 0 0 0 5 0 34
D. Fox 19 7 9 7/15 1/4 4/8 3 37 3 0 1 0 7 +3 46
W. Cauley-Stein 10 13 4 5/7 0/0 0/2 2 28 1 0 0 4 9 +7 32
N. Bjelica 9 6 0 4/12 0/7 1/2 3 26 1 1 1 0 6 0 16
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
H. Giles
C. Brewer
A. Burks
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 14 6 0 5/9 1/2 3/4 2 19 0 0 0 0 6 -12 20
B. Bogdanovic 9 0 2 4/9 0/3 1/1 4 17 0 0 3 0 0 -6 10
H. Giles 4 4 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 1 2 2 2 -13 15
C. Brewer 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 -5 2
A. Burks 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 3 0 2 0 1 -9 4
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 47 31 48/95 11/34 13/23 24 236 9 2 10 8 39 -30 230
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
A. Horford
M. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 31 10 12 11/28 1/9 8/9 2 37 1 1 2 3 7 +3 65
M. Morris 21 13 2 7/15 3/7 4/5 0 35 2 0 1 1 12 -7 39
J. Tatum 15 4 3 7/10 0/2 1/1 4 29 0 0 2 0 4 -5 23
A. Horford 12 5 6 5/9 1/2 1/3 1 29 1 1 1 1 4 +1 30
M. Smart 7 6 4 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 29 1 0 4 2 4 -8 18
Bench
J. Brown
G. Hayward
A. Baynes
R. Williams
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
R. Hunter
T. Rozier
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
D. Theis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 22 1 0 9/16 3/4 1/3 3 31 0 0 0 0 1 +19 23
G. Hayward 10 3 4 3/7 0/1 4/5 1 19 0 0 2 0 3 +7 19
A. Baynes 6 9 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 5 19 0 0 1 3 6 +15 16
R. Williams 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 2 0 0 0 1 +5 5
S. Ojeleye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 52 32 49/97 9/28 19/26 20 236 7 2 13 10 42 +30 238
