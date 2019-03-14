MIL
MIA

Defensive-minded Heat look to slow down Bucks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 14, 2019

The Miami Heat are adhering to an old sports adage that states "offense sells tickets, defense wins championships."

At this point, however, the three-time NBA champions are simply concerned about reaching the playoffs, and talk of adding a fourth title can wait just a bit.

The Heat (32-25) host the front-running Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday. The game will mark the third of four meetings between the teams, and they conclude the season series next Friday in Milwaukee.

The Atlantic Division-leading club received the help it needed in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday as the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic both lost.

Meanwhile, the Heat took care of their own business by clamping down on the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter in South Florida, scoring the first 21 points and limiting the visitors to just eight on the way to a 108-74 win, the team's sixth in its last eight games.

Miami led from start to finish, and the 21-0 run was its longest this season. It pushed the lead to 75-49, essentially sealing the victory, as the team improved to 5-1 in March.

On four occasions this season, an NBA team has held an opponent to eight points or fewer in a quarter. The Heat have authored three of those defensive performances.

"We don't play (well) in the third quarter, but tonight we were awesome. That was the difference," point guard Goran Dragic said afterward.

Milwaukee (51-17) used plenty of offense in Tuesday night's 130-113 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans. With an explosive offensive output in sweeping the two-game season series, the Bucks maintained the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Barring a complete collapse, the club will own either the first or second spot in the conference's playoffs, perhaps in a matchup against Miami. Entering Thursday's play, Milwaukee held a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the race for the top spot and the NBA's best record while the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers each trailed by eight games.

Offensive showings like the win over New Orleans will likely keep the Central Division team at the head of the conference class.

As usual, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the way for Milwaukee, scoring 24 points, and it was a sizzling 45-point third quarter that helped the Bucks win for the third time in their last four games.

The game in Miami will end the team's three-game road swing -- they lost 121-114 in San Antonio on Sunday -- and coach Mike Budenholzer said the team needs to improve in the defensive end instead of relying on the offense so much.

"Third quarter, 45-41, is great offense, but not very good defense," Budenholzer said. "We were able to lock down to start the fourth quarter, and it's a road win. Those are always good in our league."

In the previous meeting in Miami on Dec. 22, the Bucks struggled from long range in a 94-87 loss, connecting on just 9 of 43 3-pointers. Antetokounmpo scored a season-low nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

However, the Bucks rebounded with a 124-86 home win over the Heat on Jan. 15 as Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Richardson
0 SG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
57.9 Field Goal % 42.2
57.9 Three Point % 42.1
72.1 Free Throw % 85.5
  Shooting foul on Tony Snell 5:06
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk 5:06
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot 5:09
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 5:26
  Rodney McGruder missed jump shot 5:28
+ 2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 5:43
  Defensive rebound by Tony Snell 5:53
  Goran Dragic missed jump shot 5:56
  Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe 6:14
+ 2 Justise Winslow made finger-roll layup 6:21
+ 1 Khris Middleton made free throw 6:45
Team Stats
Points 36 49
Field Goals 16-36 (44.4%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 26
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 14 18
Team 1 3
Assists 9 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 4 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 51-17 1917--36
home team logo Heat 32-35 3712--49
MIA 5, O/U 219.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
MIA 5, O/U 219.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 51-17 117.6 PPG 49.3 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Heat 32-35 106.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.0 PPG 12.6 RPG 5.9 APG 57.9 FG%
J. Winslow SF 12.6 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.3 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
J. Winslow SF 13 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.4 FG% 50.0
9.1 3PT FG% 60.0
75.0 FT% 50.0
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
N. Mirotic
T. Snell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 9 1 3 4/9 0/2 1/1 1 12 1 0 1 0 1 -18 16
E. Bledsoe 5 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 12 0 0 3 1 0 -7 5
B. Lopez 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 2 0 0 2 -13 8
N. Mirotic 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 1 1 0 4 -5 4
T. Snell 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 3 +8 5
On Court
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
N. Mirotic
T. Snell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 9 1 3 4/9 0/2 1/1 1 12 1 0 1 0 1 -18 16
E. Bledsoe 5 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 12 0 0 3 1 0 -7 5
B. Lopez 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 2 0 0 2 -13 8
N. Mirotic 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 1 1 0 4 -5 4
T. Snell 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 3 +8 5
On Bench
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
D. Wilson
T. Duval
B. Colson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 1 1 -4 9
E. Ilyasova 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
G. Hill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 16 9 16/36 1/11 3/4 4 72 3 5 7 2 14 -44 49
Heat
Starters
J. Winslow
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
D. Jones Jr.
R. McGruder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Winslow 13 1 3 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 12 0 1 1 0 1 +18 20
G. Dragic 4 3 2 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 3 -4 11
B. Adebayo 4 5 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 4 +12 12
D. Jones Jr. 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 1 -8 6
R. McGruder 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
On Court
J. Winslow
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
D. Jones Jr.
R. McGruder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Winslow 13 1 3 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 12 0 1 1 0 1 +18 20
G. Dragic 4 3 2 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 3 -4 11
B. Adebayo 4 5 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 4 +12 12
D. Jones Jr. 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 1 -8 6
R. McGruder 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
On Bench
H. Whiteside
D. Wade
R. Anderson
J. Johnson
C. Cooke
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside 7 5 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 1 0 3 2 +1 13
D. Wade 4 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -1 5
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 23 13 21/42 6/10 1/2 4 58 2 2 5 5 18 +15 67
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores