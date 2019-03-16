GS
OKC

Cousins finding his groove as Warriors meet Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2019

No one expected DeMarcus Cousins' integration into the core of the lineup for the back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors would go without hiccups.

And, indeed, it has had its ups and downs.

When Cousins was ready to return from the torn Achilles heel he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors won 10 of their first 11 games. Since then, the have tallied a 5-6 record.

Maybe the Warriors are starting to figure out how to play with the 6-foot-11 cousins on the court. Heading into Saturday's game at Oklahoma City, Cousins is coming off his best game with the Warriors.

On Wednesday in a 106-104 win in Houston, Cousins scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. He made 11 of 16 shots from the field.

"I think we need to remind ourselves that he's still pretty early in the process," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "I don't know how many games he's played for us, 20? We're all learning. Me, too. I've got to learn how to use him better.

"We've got 15 games left to continue to figure out how to use everybody - the combinations and all of that stuff."

Cousins gives the Warriors versatility in the middle.

"We've always been a little undersized at the center when we go small, and we haven't had this level of skill with our big centers," Kerr said. "But what he's showing is he's the combination.

"I thought it was his best game of the year against Houston and here comes another matchup where we really, really need him with (Oklahoma City's) Steven Adams."

While Cousins continues to rise after returning from the injury that kept him out for nearly a year, the Warriors will be without another star.

Kevin Durant, who missed Wednesday's win at Houston with a sprained ankle suffered last weekend against Phoenix, will miss the game with a right ankle injury. Coach Steve Kerr told ESPN that Durant "most likely" will return Monday against San Antonio.

Durant has drawn the ire of Thunder fans for the decision he made to join Golden State in free agency after the Warriors beat Oklahoma City in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. And while Saturday's meeting will be Golden State's only visit to Oklahoma City this season, Durant is expected back next week. He plans to attend Wednesday's ceremony for the jersey retirement of longtime Thunder teammate Nick Collison.

The Thunder are coming off a disappointing loss at Indiana on Thursday, in which they let a 19-point third-quarter lead slip away before the Pacers hit a tie-breaking shot in the final seconds for a 108-106 win.

The good news for the Thunder came in the second consecutive strong game from Paul George, who is 9-of-17 shooting from behind the 3-point line over the past two games after struggling to be productive from behind the arc in his first four games back after missing three due to a shoulder injury.

George also fought through contact on the inside several times, though his shoulder remains a concern.

"He was big," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "There's no question, the way he works on both ends of the floor, he plays through a lot of contact."

The teams have split their games so far, both in Oakland, Calif.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
10.5 Ast. Per Game 10.5
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
47.5 Field Goal % 42.8
47.4 Three Point % 42.9
91.6 Free Throw % 65.2
+ 1 Paul George made free throw 0:14
+ 2 Stephen Curry made layup, assist by Klay Thompson 0:29
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 2 Terrance Ferguson made driving layup, assist by Paul George 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 1:20
  Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Klay Thompson 1:45
  Terrance Ferguson missed jump shot 1:51
  Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:58
  Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Russell Westbrook 2:04
  Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:08
Team Stats
Points 64 46
Field Goals 24-45 (53.3%) 17-50 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 10-18 (55.6%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 32
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 19 16
Team 2 4
Assists 15 8
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 10 9
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Thompson SG 11
14 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
P. George SF 13
12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 46-21 4024--64
home team logo Thunder 42-27 2719--46
OKC -2, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -2, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 46-21 118.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 29.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 42-27 114.9 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 27.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.2 APG 47.4 FG%
P. George SF 28.2 PPG 8.1 RPG 4.2 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 12 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
53.3 FG% 34.0
55.6 3PT FG% 26.3
85.7 FT% 77.8
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 19 3 2 7/13 3/5 2/3 0 18 1 0 3 1 2 +20 24
K. Thompson 14 6 4 5/12 2/5 2/2 1 18 3 1 1 2 4 +14 31
D. Green 6 4 4 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 18 0 1 1 0 4 +20 18
K. Looney 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +6 3
A. Iguodala 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 1 +17 6
On Court
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 19 3 2 7/13 3/5 2/3 0 18 1 0 3 1 2 +20 24
K. Thompson 14 6 4 5/12 2/5 2/2 1 18 3 1 1 2 4 +14 31
D. Green 6 4 4 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 18 0 1 1 0 4 +20 18
K. Looney 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +6 3
A. Iguodala 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 1 +17 6
On Bench
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
J. Bell
S. Livingston
J. Jerebko
K. Durant
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. McKinnie 5 3 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 1 2 0 9
Q. Cook 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -2 4
J. Bell 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 1 -2 1
S. Livingston 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 +5 4
J. Jerebko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 23 15 24/45 10/18 6/7 10 100 7 3 7 4 19 +78 100
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 12 7 1 4/13 1/5 3/3 1 19 0 0 1 1 6 -19 20
S. Adams 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 21 1 1 2 6 0 -16 15
J. Grant 5 4 0 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 2 2 -21 8
R. Westbrook 3 3 4 0/7 0/3 3/4 2 17 1 0 3 0 3 -18 12
T. Ferguson 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 -16 4
On Court
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 12 7 1 4/13 1/5 3/3 1 19 0 0 1 1 6 -19 20
S. Adams 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 21 1 1 2 6 0 -16 15
J. Grant 5 4 0 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 2 2 -21 8
R. Westbrook 3 3 4 0/7 0/3 3/4 2 17 1 0 3 0 3 -18 12
T. Ferguson 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 -16 4
On Bench
D. Schroder
M. Morris
N. Noel
A. Nader
D. Burton
P. Patterson
A. Roberson
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
R. Felton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 10 0 2 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 0 -1 12
M. Morris 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 1 1 +1 8
N. Noel 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
A. Nader 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 1 1 0 3 0 3
D. Burton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 28 8 17/50 5/19 7/9 9 116 3 2 10 12 16 -90 85
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores