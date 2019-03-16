ATL
ORL

Magic feel urgency entering contest versus Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2019

The surprising Orlando Magic will try to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday when they host the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of a five-game homestand.

The Magic (32-38) are one game behind the Miami Heat (32-36) for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.

Orlando has won both meetings against the Hawks this season and has prevailed in eight of the last 12. They play for the final time on April 5, again in Orlando.

The Magic are coming off an emphatic 120-91 win over Cleveland, but have lost four of their last six.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win and has a team-high 51 double-doubles. He averages 20.6 points and 12 rebounds and has led the team is scoring 31 times. He has feasted against the Hawks, scoring 29 in the first meeting and collecting 14 rebounds and going for 19 points and 12 boards in the second game.

"We knew we had to respond (against Cleveland) and play a better game and we did," Vucevic said. "We played really well from the beginning."

Vucevic said the team understands the importance of each game as the end of the season approaches and the playoff race tightens.

"Every game moving forward for us, the margin of error is getting slimmer and slimmer -- almost to none," Vucevic said. "We have to get on a run now if we want to get back in the eighth spot."

Orlando forward Evan Fournier, who scored 29 against Atlanta in their first meeting, said, "We're aware of the situation. We know our schedule, so we know we have to take advantage of that stretch of games."

Orlando brings a balanced attack. The Magic had seven players score in double figures on Thursday, with Aaron Gordon getting 21. Gordon averages 16 points and has scored in double figures 58 times and scored more than 20 points in 19 games.

Atlanta lost a 129-120 decision at Boston on Saturday afternoon, which broke its two-game winning streak. Although the Hawks are only 24-46, they have played much better in the second half, particularly on offense. Atlanta is averaging 123 points since the All-Star Game and erased a 25-point deficit against Boston to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Part of Atlanta's second-half success has been due to the continued improvement of rookie guard Trae Young and second-year forward John Collins.

Young scored 26 on Saturday against the Celtics -- his 28th game with 20-plus points -- and Collins had his 29th double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The duo represented the U.S. team in the Rising Stars game during the All-Star break and is considered the foundation for the team's rebuilding effort.

"Just being around him on a day-to-day basis, that's what a lot of this year has been about for us," Collins said of Young. "Next year, when we come back and are truly and honestly comfortable with one another, it will help leaps and bounds. We won't be thinking about chemistry. It will be another level next year."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Full timeout called 6:54
  Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince 6:54
  Jonathan Isaac missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:01
+ 1 Trae Young made free throw 7:18
  ORL team rebound 7:18
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 7:23
  Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams 7:48
  Trae Young missed floating jump shot 7:54
  ORL team rebound 8:03
  Wesley Iwundu missed 1st of 2 free throws 8:03
  Personal foul on Kevin Huerter 8:03
Team Stats
Points 73 83
Field Goals 31-78 (39.7%) 28-76 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 7-34 (20.6%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 49 55
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 38 38
Team 3 7
Assists 14 17
Steals 6 11
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 26 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
21 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 24-46 252122573
home team logo Magic 32-38 282819883
ORL -8.5, O/U 225.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL -8.5, O/U 225.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 24-46 112.8 PPG 46 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Magic 32-38 105.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 18.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.8 APG 41.4 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.6 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.9 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
N. Vucevic C 21 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
39.7 FG% 36.8
18.5 3PT FG% 20.6
75.0 FT% 74.1
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
V. Carter
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 17 5 3 8/16 0/5 1/1 3 25 0 0 2 0 5 -18 26
T. Waller-Prince 7 3 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 21 1 0 4 0 3 -7 11
V. Carter 5 0 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 23 2 0 0 0 0 +6 11
D. Dedmon 4 13 1 2/8 0/4 0/0 4 17 1 0 2 3 10 -18 18
K. Huerter 3 3 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 3 22 0 1 3 0 3 -16 4
On Court
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
V. Carter
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 17 5 3 8/16 0/5 1/1 3 25 0 0 2 0 5 -18 26
T. Waller-Prince 7 3 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 21 1 0 4 0 3 -7 11
V. Carter 5 0 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 23 2 0 0 0 0 +6 11
D. Dedmon 4 13 1 2/8 0/4 0/0 4 17 1 0 2 3 10 -18 18
K. Huerter 3 3 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 3 22 0 1 3 0 3 -16 4
On Bench
A. Len
D. Bembry
J. Adams
K. Bazemore
M. Plumlee
T. Zeller
J. Anderson
B. Johnson
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 13 3 1 5/8 1/3 2/2 1 24 0 1 0 0 3 +2 19
D. Bembry 8 3 3 4/9 0/1 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 2 1 +3 16
J. Adams 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/1 2 15 0 0 1 0 3 +8 9
K. Bazemore 3 6 0 0/4 0/1 3/4 1 18 1 0 2 0 6 0 8
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 46 14 31/78 5/27 6/8 26 185 6 3 16 8 38 -40 122
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
W. Iwundu
M. Carter-Williams
K. Birch
E. Fournier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 19 8 3 8/15 2/5 1/2 1 33 1 0 1 2 6 +11 33
W. Iwundu 14 7 0 3/7 2/4 6/8 0 22 1 2 0 4 3 -6 24
M. Carter-Williams 5 4 1 0/3 0/2 5/8 3 15 0 0 0 0 4 0 11
K. Birch 5 3 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 0 1 0 3 +4 7
E. Fournier 4 3 3 2/9 0/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 3 +19 12
On Court
A. Gordon
W. Iwundu
M. Carter-Williams
K. Birch
E. Fournier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 19 8 3 8/15 2/5 1/2 1 33 1 0 1 2 6 +11 33
W. Iwundu 14 7 0 3/7 2/4 6/8 0 22 1 2 0 4 3 -6 24
M. Carter-Williams 5 4 1 0/3 0/2 5/8 3 15 0 0 0 0 4 0 11
K. Birch 5 3 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 0 1 0 3 +4 7
E. Fournier 4 3 3 2/9 0/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 3 +19 12
On Bench
T. Ross
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 6 4 1 2/7 1/5 1/1 1 20 2 0 5 0 4 -1 9
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 48 17 28/76 7/34 20/27 13 124 11 3 12 10 38 +27 96
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores