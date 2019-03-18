No Text
DET
CLE
No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
J. Clarkson
8 PG
|27.1
|Min. Per Game
|27.1
|16.9
|Pts. Per Game
|16.9
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|53.1
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|53.2
|Three Point %
|44.1
|58.5
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Personal foul on Langston Galloway
|0:04
|Offensive rebound by Thon Maker
|0:05
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|+ 1
|Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:15
|Personal foul on Langston Galloway
|0:15
|+ 3
|Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|0:20
|Offensive rebound by Thon Maker
|0:21
|Ante Zizic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:33
|+ 1
|Ante Zizic made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:33
|Personal foul on Thon Maker
|0:33
|Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|126
|Field Goals
|42-95 (44.2%)
|46-79 (58.2%)
|3-Pointers
|18-44 (40.9%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|55
|39
|Offensive
|20
|5
|Defensive
|28
|31
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|24
|22
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
A. Drummond C 0
21 PTS, 21 REB, 5 AST
C. Osman SF 16
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|W. Ellington SG
|9.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
|C. Sexton PG
|15.9 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Ellington SG
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|C. Sexton PG
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|58.2
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Ellington
|25
|1
|2
|8/15
|7/13
|2/2
|4
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|-4
|29
|A. Drummond
|21
|21
|5
|9/20
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|38
|2
|1
|1
|9
|12
|+2
|54
|R. Jackson
|15
|2
|4
|6/11
|2/7
|1/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|-9
|21
|T. Maker
|7
|9
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|-14
|20
|B. Brown
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Smith
|13
|3
|5
|5/12
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+2
|27
|L. Galloway
|13
|0
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-10
|13
|L. Kennard
|9
|4
|2
|2/9
|2/6
|3/3
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+4
|17
|G. Robinson III
|8
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|12
|Z. Pachulia
|3
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|8
|K. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leuer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Calderon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|48
|24
|42/95
|18/44
|17/21
|21
|236
|6
|4
|11
|20
|28
|-35
|214
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Stauskas
|17
|2
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|5/5
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|23
|J. Clarkson
|14
|2
|1
|6/10
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-14
|17
|M. Chriss
|10
|10
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|-12
|26
|C. Frye
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nance Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blossomgame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|126
|36
|22
|46/79
|11/22
|23/27
|16
|237
|6
|3
|8
|5
|31
|+35
|207