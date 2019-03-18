DET
CLE

No Text

No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
J. Clarkson
8 PG
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
53.1 Field Goal % 44.4
53.2 Three Point % 44.1
58.5 Free Throw % 84.8
  Personal foul on Langston Galloway 0:04
  Offensive rebound by Thon Maker 0:05
  Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Langston Galloway 0:15
+ 3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 0:20
  Offensive rebound by Thon Maker 0:21
  Ante Zizic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
+ 1 Ante Zizic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:33
  Personal foul on Thon Maker 0:33
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
Team Stats
Points 119 126
Field Goals 42-95 (44.2%) 46-79 (58.2%)
3-Pointers 18-44 (40.9%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 55 39
Offensive 20 5
Defensive 28 31
Team 7 3
Assists 24 22
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
21 PTS, 21 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
C. Osman SF 16
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 36-33 32292731119
home team logo Cavaliers 17-53 25352739126
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 36-33 107.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 17-53 104.0 PPG 42.6 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
W. Ellington SG 9.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.3 APG 39.4 FG%
C. Sexton PG 15.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Ellington SG 25 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
C. Sexton PG 27 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
44.2 FG% 58.2
40.9 3PT FG% 50.0
81.0 FT% 85.2
Pistons
Starters
W. Ellington
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
T. Maker
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington 25 1 2 8/15 7/13 2/2 4 32 2 0 3 1 0 -4 29
A. Drummond 21 21 5 9/20 0/0 3/6 2 38 2 1 1 9 12 +2 54
R. Jackson 15 2 4 6/11 2/7 1/2 0 23 0 0 4 1 1 -9 21
T. Maker 7 9 3 2/6 1/4 2/2 2 33 0 0 2 5 4 -14 20
B. Brown 5 3 1 2/4 0/1 1/1 3 16 1 2 0 0 3 -4 13
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
L. Kennard
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
B. Griffin
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 13 3 5 5/12 1/2 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 1 2 +2 27
L. Galloway 13 0 0 4/10 3/7 2/2 3 25 0 0 0 0 0 -10 13
L. Kennard 9 4 2 2/9 2/6 3/3 1 21 0 1 1 0 4 +4 17
G. Robinson III 8 2 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 2 0 +2 12
Z. Pachulia 3 3 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 -4 8
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 48 24 42/95 18/44 17/21 21 236 6 4 11 20 28 -35 214
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
B. Knight
D. Nwaba
A. Zizic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 27 2 1 10/16 5/6 2/2 0 32 2 0 4 0 2 +11 29
C. Osman 21 4 6 7/14 2/5 5/5 1 38 1 0 0 0 4 +11 38
B. Knight 16 4 5 7/13 2/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 1 3 +7 31
D. Nwaba 13 6 4 5/6 0/0 3/5 2 40 1 1 2 0 6 +16 27
A. Zizic 8 6 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 4 25 1 0 1 0 6 +23 16
Bench
N. Stauskas
J. Clarkson
M. Chriss
C. Frye
T. Thompson
K. Love
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Stauskas 17 2 2 5/7 2/3 5/5 2 24 0 0 0 0 2 -3 23
J. Clarkson 14 2 1 6/10 0/2 2/2 1 27 0 0 1 0 2 -14 17
M. Chriss 10 10 2 4/8 0/2 2/2 3 19 0 2 0 4 6 -12 26
C. Frye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 36 22 46/79 11/22 23/27 16 237 6 3 8 5 31 +35 207
NBA Scores