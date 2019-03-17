NO
DAL

Nowitzki could top another NBA legend against Pelicans

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 17, 2019

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has been treated to standing ovations at every away arena this season as a show of respect for his incredible 21-year career all with the Mavs. And in Dallas, billboards around the city are counting down his final number of home games.

The NBA made Nowitzki and Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade honorary All-Star team members. Of course, Wade has announced that this will be his final season. Nowitzki, on the other hand, well, his retirement has only been assumed.

The 7-foot German and sure-fire Hall-of-Famer still has not made anything official. He's having fun, and after the Mavs traded for the still-recovering Kristaps Porzingis, perhaps Nowitzki will want to come back to mentor the franchise's next potential stars in Porzingis and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic.

What will become official, and likely as soon as Monday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, however, is Nowitzki surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the No. 6 leading scorer in NBA history. Nowitzki enters the game needing just four points to top Chamberlain's career total of 31,419 points.

Nowitzki nearly did it during Saturday's home win against Cleveland, scoring 14 but missing his final five shots.

"Obviously, I was going for it there, just didn't have the hot hand down the stretch," Nowitzki told reporters after Dallas snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 121-116 victory over the Cavs. "Forced it a little bit and didn't really have any great looks. But, hey, it is what it is. They didn't go in. We won the game and we're moving on."

Whether Dallas moves on to Monday's game with Doncic, remains to be seen. The 20-year-old sat out Saturday's game with a sore right knee, diagnosed as a contusion. The injury isn't considered serious, and Doncic was walking Saturday without any noticeable limp. It was just the fifth game this season that Doncic missed.

The Pelicans come to Dallas dealing with a serious limp. They've lost six in a row, including an overtime defeat to the cellar-dwelling Phoenix Suns, a game they led by three points and had possession with 7.7 seconds left. Incomprehensible blunders, including a technical foul assessment for calling a timeout the Pelicans didn't have, turned a sure victory into one of the most demoralizing losses of the season.

"I think it was a lot of, just, miscommunication, you know, of the situation at the end," Pelicans forward Julius Randle told reporters afterward. "Everybody was a little bit confused."

A New Orleans team that swept Portland out of the first round of the playoffs last season, and had high hopes for this season, is instead out of the playoff chase and in jeopardy of sinking below the Mavs in the West standings with a loss.

Anthony Davis' decision not to re-sign with the Pelicans and to ask for a trade derailed the season and has reduced the All-Star to basically a 20-minute-a-night player.

Davis, who won't become a free agent until after the 2019-20 season, still has been a highly effective player in his reduced role, but that reduced role has made the Pelicans far less effective when it comes to winning basketball games.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
T. Hardaway Jr.
11 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
51.7 Field Goal % 39.2
51.5 Three Point % 39.3
79.4 Free Throw % 84.0
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson 0:39
  Julius Randle missed jump shot 0:41
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Elfrid Payton 1:01
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell 1:47
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup 1:49
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis 1:58
  Julius Randle missed hook shot 2:01
Team Stats
Points 49 59
Field Goals 20-45 (44.4%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 19 19
Team 3 3
Assists 15 14
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 13 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
10 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 30-42 2821--49
home team logo Mavericks 28-41 3425--59
DAL -5, O/U 232.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
DAL -5, O/U 232.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 30-42 115.8 PPG 47.2 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Mavericks 28-41 107.9 PPG 44.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.3 PPG 12.1 RPG 3.9 APG 51.5 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. G 15.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.9 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 44.9
22.2 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 81.8
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Randle
F. Jackson
K. Williams
E. Payton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 14 3 3 5/6 1/2 3/3 1 15 0 1 2 1 2 -2 22
J. Randle 13 4 2 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 17 1 1 1 0 4 0 22
F. Jackson 5 1 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 16 1 0 2 0 1 -4 7
K. Williams 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 1 2 -2 8
E. Payton 2 3 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 3 0 3 -6 13
On Court
A. Davis
J. Randle
F. Jackson
K. Williams
E. Payton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 14 3 3 5/6 1/2 3/3 1 15 0 1 2 1 2 -2 22
J. Randle 13 4 2 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 17 1 1 1 0 4 0 22
F. Jackson 5 1 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 16 1 0 2 0 1 -4 7
K. Williams 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 1 2 -2 8
E. Payton 2 3 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 3 0 3 -6 13
On Bench
I. Clark
J. Okafor
D. Miller
S. Johnson
C. Diallo
J. Smith
E. Moore
J. Holiday
S. Hill
T. Bluiett
D. Bertans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Clark 10 0 0 4/6 0/2 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 -6 10
J. Okafor 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 1 1 0 2 -10 4
D. Miller 0 3 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 3 -10 5
S. Johnson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
C. Diallo 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1 -8 4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 22 15 20/45 4/18 5/5 13 115 3 3 11 3 19 -50 96
Mavericks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Doncic
S. Mejri
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 3 1 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 1 2 +2 15
L. Doncic 10 3 5 4/11 1/5 1/2 0 16 1 0 1 0 3 +2 23
S. Mejri 7 6 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 2 4 +6 14
M. Kleber 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 1 1 0 3 +2 10
J. Brunson 3 2 2 1/5 0/1 1/1 1 17 1 0 2 0 2 +8 8
On Court
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Doncic
S. Mejri
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 3 1 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 1 2 +2 15
L. Doncic 10 3 5 4/11 1/5 1/2 0 16 1 0 1 0 3 +2 23
S. Mejri 7 6 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 2 4 +6 14
M. Kleber 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 1 1 0 3 +2 10
J. Brunson 3 2 2 1/5 0/1 1/1 1 17 1 0 2 0 2 +8 8
On Bench
D. Harris
T. Burke
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jackson
J. Barea
C. Lee
K. Porzingis
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Harris 6 1 1 1/3 1/2 3/4 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +8 9
T. Burke 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
D. Finney-Smith 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
J. Jackson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 26 14 22/49 6/18 9/11 7 94 6 1 6 7 19 +38 84
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores