Gobert, Mitchell lead Utah in 116-95 rout of Washington

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 and the Utah Jazz won their fourth straight by beating the Washington Wizards 116-95 on Monday night.

Gobert, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, was perfect from the field (6 of 6) for Utah, which started the night seventh in the West, one-half game behind San Antonio.

Jae Crowder had 18 points while Joe Ingles had 16 points as the Jazz began a four-game trip by defeating Washington for the sixth straight time. Kyle Korver added 10 points off the bench, and Ricky Rubio had eight points and 10 assists.

Jabari Parker led Washington with 19 points and Bradley Beal added 15 on just 4-of-12 shooting as the Wizards wrapped up a five-game homestand at 3-2. Beal had scored 40 points in each of the previous two games.

Washington began the night 11th in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Miami.

Washington closed within nine points on three occasions in the third quarter before Utah pushed its lead to 16 with a 7-0 run. The Jazz led by as many as 24 toward the end of the quarter, going ahead 89-65 on Crowder's putback dunk.

Utah had a late 9-0 run to take a 57-45 lead into halftime. Ingles led the Jazz with 11 points in the first half, connecting on three 3-pointers as Utah shot 53 percent from the field. Gobert had ten rebounds in the first half.

Beal missed his first three shots and managed just five points in the first half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert joined Mitchell on Monday as the second Utah to player to earn Western Conference Player of the Week honors this season. ... Gobert had his 55th double-double of the season. ... Thabo Sefolosha returned after missing Saturday's game against the Nets with left hamstring tightness and had six points in 12 minutes. ... Dante Exum missed his second straight game after partially tearing his right patellar tendon on March 14 against the Timberwolves.

Wizards: Beal earned his second Eastern Conference Player of the Week award on Monday. ... Have lost three straight at home to Utah. ... Coach Scott Brooks picked up a technical foul in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit New York on Wednesday.

Wizards: At Chicago on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
B. Beal
3 SG
37.7 Min. Per Game 37.7
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
65.7 Field Goal % 47.7
65.3 Three Point % 47.7
63.5 Free Throw % 82.3
  Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi 0:10
  Thabo Sefolosha missed jump shot 0:16
+ 2 Jordan McRae made layup 0:37
  Personal foul on Chasson Randle 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:15
  Chasson Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Bad pass turnover on Ekpe Udoh, stolen by Troy Brown Jr. 1:26
+ 1 Sam Dekker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
  WAS team rebound 1:37
  Personal foul on Raul Neto 1:37
  Lost ball turnover on Chasson Randle, stolen by Raul Neto 1:42
Team Stats
Points 116 95
Field Goals 49-91 (53.8%) 34-81 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 42
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 34 29
Team 11 8
Assists 35 20
Steals 10 9
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 2
R. Gobert C 27
14 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
J. Parker PF 12
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 41-29 31263425116
home team logo Wizards 30-41 2421262495
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 41-29 110.1 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 30-41 114.6 PPG 41.9 RPG 26.7 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 23.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 42.6 FG%
J. Parker PF 14.5 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.1 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 19 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
J. Parker PF 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
53.8 FG% 42.0
37.8 3PT FG% 29.6
66.7 FT% 86.4
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 19 1 2 8/18 3/7 0/0 3 32 1 1 3 0 1 +14 23
J. Ingles 16 3 4 6/13 4/8 0/0 3 24 1 0 2 0 3 +26 26
R. Gobert 14 14 3 6/6 0/0 2/3 0 31 1 2 1 3 11 +13 36
R. Rubio 8 2 10 4/7 0/1 0/0 3 26 4 0 6 0 2 +12 28
D. Favors 4 4 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 3 +10 13
Bench
J. Crowder
K. Korver
R. Neto
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 18 5 3 8/12 2/6 0/0 2 26 0 2 1 0 5 +17 30
K. Korver 10 0 3 3/7 3/6 1/1 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 +5 16
R. Neto 9 0 5 4/9 1/4 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 0 0 +7 18
G. Niang 7 1 0 3/4 0/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 -4 8
T. Sefolosha 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 2 0 0 0 2 +2 10
R. O'Neale 3 4 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 0 0 4 0 13
E. Udoh 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 2 2 3 2 +3 7
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 41 35 49/91 14/37 4/6 21 236 10 8 17 7 34 +105 228
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
B. Portis
T. Satoransky
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 15 2 2 4/12 0/3 7/8 0 30 0 0 2 0 2 -21 19
T. Ariza 12 1 3 5/7 2/3 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 0 1 -17 18
B. Portis 11 5 0 4/9 3/6 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 1 4 -12 14
T. Satoransky 8 2 6 4/7 0/1 0/0 2 29 2 0 0 1 1 -9 24
J. Green 5 2 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 22 2 0 0 0 2 -16 13
Bench
J. Parker
J. McRae
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
I. Mahinmi
S. Dekker
W. Johnson
J. Wall
D. Robinson
D. Howard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 19 7 1 8/13 1/4 2/2 5 29 3 1 5 0 7 -10 27
J. McRae 10 1 1 1/2 0/0 8/8 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 -1 14
T. Bryant 5 5 0 2/8 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 1 4 -8 9
C. Randle 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 -4 8
T. Brown Jr. 2 6 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 1 4 1 5 -11 12
I. Mahinmi 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1 +2 4
S. Dekker 1 1 0 0/4 0/2 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +2 2
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 34 20 34/81 8/27 19/22 16 235 9 2 16 5 29 -105 164
NBA Scores