MIA
SA
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|21.6
|Pts. Per Game
|21.6
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|55.0
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|55.0
|Three Point %
|47.5
|45.7
|Free Throw %
|82.7
|SA team rebound
|0:00
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|0:04
|Personal foul on Marco Belinelli
|0:08
|Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Dwyane Wade
|0:08
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|0:46
|+ 2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot
|1:07
|+ 2
|Dwyane Wade made jump shot
|1:23
|Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|1:45
|Shooting foul on James Johnson
|2:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|105
|Field Goals
|40-86 (46.5%)
|38-88 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|16-35 (45.7%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|55
|51
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|42
|36
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|23
|30
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|1
|1
B. Adebayo C 13
6 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
D. DeRozan SG 10
16 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
|
|46.5
|FG%
|43.2
|
|
|45.7
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|71.4
|
|D. Waiters
|18
|5
|4
|7/14
|4/9
|0/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|+16
|28
|J. Richardson
|15
|5
|4
|6/16
|2/6
|1/1
|2
|39
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|30
|K. Olynyk
|8
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|+9
|16
|B. Adebayo
|6
|15
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|13
|+13
|31
|D. Jones Jr.
|5
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|+15
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dragic
|22
|2
|2
|8/13
|4/7
|2/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-5
|27
|J. Johnson
|13
|5
|4
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-4
|27
|H. Whiteside
|12
|7
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|-10
|24
|D. Wade
|11
|2
|0
|5/13
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-9
|12
|R. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGruder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Winslow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Maten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|48
|23
|40/86
|16/35
|14/18
|21
|235
|6
|5
|10
|6
|42
|+25
|205
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Aldridge
|17
|9
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|5/5
|4
|38
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-10
|27
|D. DeRozan
|16
|15
|6
|6/12
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|34
|1
|1
|3
|0
|15
|-16
|42
|B. Forbes
|8
|0
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|12
|D. White
|3
|2
|4
|1/8
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-17
|14
|J. Poeltl
|2
|8
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|-2
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Belinelli
|17
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+15
|19
|P. Mills
|17
|2
|6
|6/13
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+10
|31
|R. Gay
|15
|8
|7
|6/13
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|-1
|38
|D. Bertans
|10
|1
|1
|3/8
|3/7
|1/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Pondexter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|46
|30
|38/88
|14/34
|15/21
|13
|236
|2
|3
|8
|10
|36
|-25
|208