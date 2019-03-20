MIA
SA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
55.0 Field Goal % 47.6
55.0 Three Point % 47.5
45.7 Free Throw % 82.7
  SA team rebound 0:00
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 0:04
  Personal foul on Marco Belinelli 0:08
  Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Dwyane Wade 0:08
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:46
+ 2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 1:07
+ 2 Dwyane Wade made jump shot 1:23
  Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan 1:45
  Shooting foul on James Johnson 2:28
Team Stats
Points 110 105
Field Goals 40-86 (46.5%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 16-35 (45.7%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 55 51
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 42 36
Team 7 5
Assists 23 30
Steals 6 2
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
B. Adebayo C 13
6 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
16 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 35-36 24382820110
home team logo Spurs 42-30 22253127105
SA -5.5, O/U 211
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
SA -5.5, O/U 211
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 35-36 105.9 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Spurs 42-30 111.9 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
G. Dragic PG 14.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.3 APG 43.5 FG%
P. Mills PG 9.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.0 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Dragic PG 22 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
P. Mills PG 17 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
46.5 FG% 43.2
45.7 3PT FG% 41.2
77.8 FT% 71.4
Heat
Starters
D. Waiters
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
B. Adebayo
D. Jones Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Waiters 18 5 4 7/14 4/9 0/2 1 32 0 0 3 0 5 +16 28
J. Richardson 15 5 4 6/16 2/6 1/1 2 39 1 2 1 0 5 0 30
K. Olynyk 8 4 2 2/5 1/2 3/4 3 19 0 0 0 2 2 +9 16
B. Adebayo 6 15 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 28 2 0 2 2 13 +13 31
D. Jones Jr. 5 3 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 2 31 0 2 0 0 3 +15 10
Starters
D. Waiters
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
B. Adebayo
D. Jones Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Waiters 18 5 4 7/14 4/9 0/2 1 32 0 0 3 0 5 +16 28
J. Richardson 15 5 4 6/16 2/6 1/1 2 39 1 2 1 0 5 0 30
K. Olynyk 8 4 2 2/5 1/2 3/4 3 19 0 0 0 2 2 +9 16
B. Adebayo 6 15 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 28 2 0 2 2 13 +13 31
D. Jones Jr. 5 3 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 2 31 0 2 0 0 3 +15 10
Bench
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
H. Whiteside
D. Wade
R. Anderson
C. Cooke
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 22 2 2 8/13 4/7 2/3 2 22 0 0 1 1 1 -5 27
J. Johnson 13 5 4 5/8 3/5 0/0 4 26 2 0 1 0 5 -4 27
H. Whiteside 12 7 2 3/6 0/0 6/6 3 18 0 1 0 1 6 -10 24
D. Wade 11 2 0 5/13 1/2 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 0 2 -9 12
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 48 23 40/86 16/35 14/18 21 235 6 5 10 6 42 +25 205
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. White
J. Poeltl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 17 9 1 6/10 0/0 5/5 4 38 0 1 2 3 6 -10 27
D. DeRozan 16 15 6 6/12 0/1 4/6 0 34 1 1 3 0 15 -16 42
B. Forbes 8 0 2 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 0 0 -4 12
D. White 3 2 4 1/8 0/2 1/1 2 19 1 0 0 1 1 -17 14
J. Poeltl 2 8 2 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 1 4 4 -2 13
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. White
J. Poeltl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 17 9 1 6/10 0/0 5/5 4 38 0 1 2 3 6 -10 27
D. DeRozan 16 15 6 6/12 0/1 4/6 0 34 1 1 3 0 15 -16 42
B. Forbes 8 0 2 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 0 0 -4 12
D. White 3 2 4 1/8 0/2 1/1 2 19 1 0 0 1 1 -17 14
J. Poeltl 2 8 2 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 1 4 4 -2 13
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
R. Gay
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 17 1 1 6/12 2/5 3/3 2 22 0 0 1 0 1 +15 19
P. Mills 17 2 6 6/13 5/9 0/0 0 28 0 0 0 1 1 +10 31
R. Gay 15 8 7 6/13 2/5 1/2 1 31 0 1 0 1 7 -1 38
D. Bertans 10 1 1 3/8 3/7 1/2 3 22 0 0 1 0 1 0 12
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 46 30 38/88 14/34 15/21 13 236 2 3 8 10 36 -25 208
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores