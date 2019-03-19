WAS
CHI

Bulls game looks like must-win for Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

The Washington Wizards enter desperation mode in their quest to make the playoffs when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Coming off a 3-2 homestand during which they did just enough to keep their slim hopes alive, the Wizards (30-41) find themselves 4.5 games behind the current eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat (34-36).

Miami plays at San Antonio, which has won 11 in a row at home, on Wednesday night.

A Wizards' victory over the 20-win Bulls could get them within three victories of the Heat, who visit Washington on Saturday night.

In order to make that game meaningful, Washington needs to take care of business against Chicago.

The Wizards failed to do so in a 101-92 home loss to the Bulls on Dec. 28, a defeat Washington avenged with a 134-125 win at Chicago last month.

The latter contest featured a head-to-head examination of a trade the clubs had made three days earlier in which Otto Porter went from Washington to Chicago in exchange for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

The trade has worked out well for both teams.

Since joining the Wizards, Parker has raised his scoring average (14.8), rebounds (7.4) and shooting percentage (56.0) from his pre-trade marks of 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 47.4 percent for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Portis has made a similar improvement to 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 46.7 percent from 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 45.0 percent.

The Wizards, who were 22-31 (.415) on the day of the trade, have gone 8-10 (.444) since.

At the same time, Porter has performed very well for the Bulls, averaging 17.5 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 48.8 percent on 3-pointers. He is doubtful, however, for Wednesday night's game because of a right rotator cuff strain.

The Bulls, 12-41 (.226) before the trade, have gone 8-11 (.421) since the swap.

Parker had 20 points off the bench and Portis registered a 10-point, 12-rebound effort as a reserve in the win at Chicago on Feb. 9.

Porter had 17 points for the Bulls.

Chicago is coming off a 116-101 win at Phoenix, one in which Porter sat out to rest his sore shoulder.

Zach LaVine said the pick-up has been a good one for the Bulls.

"He's a knockdown shooter; you can't leave him," he said. "If I drive on his side of the floor, I know pretty much I am going to have an open lane or a one-on-one with the big. Anybody attacks, it's an easy kick-out to an assist every time."

Portis, who played his first 3 1/2 seasons for the Bulls, insists revenge won't be a motivation in his second return visit to Chicago.

"I don't have anything negative to say about anyone in the Chicago Bulls' organization," he recently told reporters. "They're a first-class organization and they do everything the right way. We were a young team. We were the youngest team in the NBA."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
47.7 Field Goal % 46.7
47.7 Three Point % 46.7
82.0 Free Throw % 83.2
  Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen 7:00
  Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky 7:01
  Personal foul on Bobby Portis 7:09
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 3rd of 3 free throws 7:22
  Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 3 free throws 7:22
  Bradley Beal missed 1st of 3 free throws 7:22
  WAS team rebound 7:22
  Shooting foul on Kris Dunn 7:22
  Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal 7:26
  Kris Dunn missed jump shot 7:30
+ 2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 7:41
Team Stats
Points 9 12
Field Goals 3-7 (42.9%) 5-13 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 7
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 5 3
Team 2 2
Assists 3 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 2 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 30-41 9---9
home team logo Bulls 20-52 12---12
CHI 4, O/U 231.5
United Center Chicago, IL
CHI 4, O/U 231.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 30-41 114.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Bulls 20-52 105.3 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 26.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 5.6 APG 47.7 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 18.7 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.4 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 4 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
L. Markkanen PF 5 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 38.5
33.3 3PT FG% 66.7
50.0 FT% 0
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Satoransky
B. Portis
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 7
J. Green 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 4
T. Satoransky 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 -3 5
B. Portis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 -3 2
T. Ariza 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
On Court
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Satoransky
B. Portis
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 7
J. Green 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 4
T. Satoransky 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 -3 5
B. Portis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 -3 2
T. Ariza 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
On Bench
W. Johnson
J. Wall
S. Dekker
J. McRae
J. Parker
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 5 3 3/7 1/3 2/4 2 25 0 1 1 0 5 -15 20
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
A. Blakeney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 5 3 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 2 1 +3 10
K. Dunn 3 0 2 1/4 1/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 7
R. Lopez 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 2
S. Harrison 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1 +3 4
A. Blakeney 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +3 1
On Court
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
A. Blakeney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 5 3 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 2 1 +3 10
K. Dunn 3 0 2 1/4 1/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 7
R. Lopez 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 2
S. Harrison 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1 +3 4
A. Blakeney 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +3 1
On Bench
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
B. Sampson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Arcidiacono
W. Selden Jr.
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 5 3 5/13 2/3 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 2 3 +15 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores