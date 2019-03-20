MIN
CHA

Timberwolves, Hornets both need late runs for playoff spot

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves have nearly identical records. One is still battling for a playoff spot; the other is all but eliminated.

Just don't tell Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns the odds as his team heads into a game at Charlotte on Thursday night.

"We have to keep playing as if we're going to make it," Towns said in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after the Timberwolves lost their fourth consecutive game, 117-107 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. "There is still a mathematical chance. I know it sounds corny, but it's true."

Yes, he's technically right, but a bunch of crazy stuff would have to happen for Minnesota (32-39) to find its way into the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Charlotte (31-39) needs only some mildly interesting scenarios to play out in the East, but part of that is taking care of its own business, which is something the Hornets have failed to do recently.

Charlotte is going in the wrong direction, having lost four of five games, including a 118-114 home loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Jeremy Lamb could have tied the game in the final seconds but missed a driving layup that bounced around the rim. The Sixers sealed the game with two free throws.

An example of the Hornets' pain: They went 0-4 against Philadelphia this season, falling by a total of 10 points -- twice in overtime.

"It was a tough loss and another close game," Charlotte coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference.

"The guys battled again, against a very good team. We've been battling this team all season. We've been right there with this team; the same type of game tonight.

"I thought we played well enough to get this win, we just couldn't close it out. I think we got great looks. We got better looks than they got down the stretch. Their shots were tough. ... We had two wide-open 3s and a layup and we didn't win the game, so give Philly credit. We'll keep marching on."

The Hornets are 4-11 in their past 15 games, with three of the victories coming against the Washington Wizards. Charlotte is 10th in the East, falling three games back of eighth-place Miami after Tuesday night.

"Gotta keep searching for answers and keep digging," Borrego said.

All-Star guard Kemba Walker continues to lead the way for Charlotte, averaging 24.9 points and 5.7 assists.

But it is Towns, a 23-year-old 7-footer, who is playing at an other-worldly level.

He averaged 30.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in February, extending that tear into March, when he is putting up 30.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Towns had 26 points with 21 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors -- his sixth 20-20 of the season. He needs 10 points to pass Kevin Love (6,989 points) and move into fourth place on the franchise's career scoring list.

Minnesota is 9-28 on the road. Only five other NBA teams have failed to reach double-digit road victories.

"Whether we make the playoffs or not, this is our job to go out there and compete every night and fight," forward Andrew Wiggins said in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "We're all family here, and you want to fight for your family."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
52.3 Field Goal % 42.8
52.4 Three Point % 42.7
83.4 Free Throw % 83.2
  Full timeout called 3:26
+ 2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk 3:26
  Offensive foul on Nicolas Batum 3:38
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 3:43
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Nicolas Batum 3:47
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 4:03
  Offensive rebound by Dario Saric 4:14
  Tyus Jones missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams 4:18
  Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns 4:23
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup 4:37
+ 2 Nicolas Batum made driving dunk 4:47
Team Stats
Points 95 102
Field Goals 35-82 (42.7%) 39-93 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 57 59
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 39 39
Team 10 6
Assists 20 25
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
17 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 32-39 2526271795
home team logo Hornets 31-39 25292721102
CHA -5.5, O/U 222.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA -5.5, O/U 222.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 32-39 112.5 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 31-39 110.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SF 17.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 39.8 FG%
K. Walker PG 24.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.7 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Wiggins SF 20 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
K. Walker PG 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
42.7 FG% 41.9
34.6 3PT FG% 28.6
64.0 FT% 72.7
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
D. Saric
J. Okogie
T. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 20 5 2 8/14 1/2 3/7 2 34 1 0 3 2 3 +1 27
K. Towns 17 16 6 6/15 1/3 4/4 3 30 1 1 4 3 13 -9 43
D. Saric 14 5 1 5/10 2/3 2/2 3 25 0 0 1 2 3 -5 20
J. Okogie 10 3 2 5/11 0/4 0/2 2 29 0 1 0 0 3 -5 18
T. Jones 8 2 5 3/12 1/3 1/1 2 30 2 0 1 0 2 -9 21
On Court
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
D. Saric
J. Okogie
T. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 20 5 2 8/14 1/2 3/7 2 34 1 0 3 2 3 +1 27
K. Towns 17 16 6 6/15 1/3 4/4 3 30 1 1 4 3 13 -9 43
D. Saric 14 5 1 5/10 2/3 2/2 3 25 0 0 1 2 3 -5 20
J. Okogie 10 3 2 5/11 0/4 0/2 2 29 0 1 0 0 3 -5 18
T. Jones 8 2 5 3/12 1/3 1/1 2 30 2 0 1 0 2 -9 21
On Bench
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
C. Reynolds
J. Bayless
K. Bates-Diop
D. Rose
T. Gibson
J. Teague
R. Covington
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dieng 10 5 0 2/5 0/0 6/9 1 15 2 2 2 0 5 -1 17
A. Tolliver 6 6 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 5 +1 13
C. Reynolds 6 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2 -2 10
J. Bayless 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 1 -2 8
K. Bates-Diop 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 0 2 -4 5
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 47 20 35/82 9/26 16/25 19 219 6 5 13 8 39 -35 182
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Bridges
W. Hernangomez
M. Williams
N. Batum
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 25 4 5 8/19 1/8 8/10 1 31 0 0 5 0 4 +6 34
M. Bridges 11 11 4 5/8 1/1 0/0 0 29 2 0 0 1 10 -2 32
W. Hernangomez 10 7 2 5/6 0/1 0/1 5 20 0 0 0 3 4 +8 21
M. Williams 10 3 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 21 2 3 0 1 2 +7 18
N. Batum 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 20 0 1 1 1 3 +10 6
On Court
K. Walker
M. Bridges
W. Hernangomez
M. Williams
N. Batum
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 25 4 5 8/19 1/8 8/10 1 31 0 0 5 0 4 +6 34
M. Bridges 11 11 4 5/8 1/1 0/0 0 29 2 0 0 1 10 -2 32
W. Hernangomez 10 7 2 5/6 0/1 0/1 5 20 0 0 0 3 4 +8 21
M. Williams 10 3 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 21 2 3 0 1 2 +7 18
N. Batum 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 20 0 1 1 1 3 +10 6
On Bench
M. Monk
J. Lamb
D. Graham
F. Kaminsky
S. Mack
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
T. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 14 4 0 5/10 4/7 0/0 4 18 0 0 2 0 4 0 16
J. Lamb 11 10 1 5/17 0/2 1/1 1 25 0 0 1 4 6 +4 22
D. Graham 5 0 5 1/3 0/1 3/6 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 +1 15
F. Kaminsky 2 1 2 0/6 0/2 2/2 1 8 0 2 0 1 0 +4 9
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 53 25 39/93 8/28 16/22 22 184 5 6 9 14 39 +38 173
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores