UTA
ATL

Jazz defense looks to clamp down on Hawks' improved offense

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2019

The Utah Jazz, currently playing some of the best defense in the NBA, will try to maintain that trend on Thursday when they continue their long road trip in Atlanta against a Hawks team that has be reborn offensively since the All-Star break.

The Jazz (42-29) have held opponents to fewer than 100 points in four of the last six games. Atlanta (24-48) ranks second in the league in scoring (119.5 points) since the break.

The defense has been crucial for the Jazz, who have won five straight after Wednesday's 137-116 road victory over the New York Knicks. Utah is virtually assured of making the playoffs, but could wind up anywhere from fourth to eighth in the Western Conference. The Jazz will be playing the third game of their four-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes when they square off with the Hawks.

"I think our style has been to play really good defense and then find some ways to get some offensive runs going," Utah guard Kyle Korver told the media after the game. "We've done that the last few games and I think closing out games has been key for us ... we're doing all right. We're doing better."

Utah is led offensively by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 30 points in the win over the Knicks and is averaging 23.6 points on the season. Rudy Gobert scored 25 in the Jazz's first meeting against the Hawks; he averages 15.4 points and 13 rebounds and is second in the NBA with 56 double-doubles.

Atlanta will be trying to break a three-game losing streak. The Hawks have fallen into a rut of starting slow, getting behind early and trying to dig out of a hole. Their efforts have fallen short against Boston, Orlando and Houston in recent days.

The Hawks continue to be led by second-year forward John Collins and rookie point guard Trae Young.

Collins leads the team in scoring (19.7 per game) and rebounds (9.8 per game) and has 30 double-doubles. He's had 20 points and 10 rebounds in 18 games, the fifth-highest total in the Eastern Conference and the most by a Hawks player since Al Horford had 20 such games in 2012-13.

Since the All-Star break, Young ranks third in the NBA in total assists (119), is tied for fourth in free throws made (89), fourth in assists per game (8.5) and ninth in points scored (350). For the season he's averaging 18.5 points and 7.8 assists.

Young had 21 points and 12 assists in Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Houston. It was his 13th game with 20 points and 10 assists, the most for any Hawks player since the team moved to Atlanta before the 1968-69 season. He has 24 double-doubles and is 19th on the NBA's all-time rookie assist list (561).

In the last two games, the Hawks have struggled to get to the free-throw line. Against Houston, the Rockets shot 30 free throws and made 22, while the Hawks were 12-for-15. Against Orlando, the Magic were 26-for-33 from the line while Atlanta shot only 10 and made seven.

"Frustrating night," coach Lloyd Pierce said after the Houston loss. "You come in with a mentality to attack and get annoyed trying to get free throws. It's frustrating for our guys. I thought we competed, we had some turnovers at bad times, but the difference in the free throw battle hurts us."

This is the final meeting between the two teams this season. Utah won the first game 128-112 on Feb. 1 in Salt Lake City.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
J. Collins
20 PF
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
65.9 Field Goal % 56.6
66.1 Three Point % 56.7
63.7 Free Throw % 76.1
  Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Adams, stolen by Rudy Gobert 4:05
+ 2 Kyle Korver made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 4:18
  Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore 4:33
  Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert 4:44
  Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert 4:44
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 4:48
  Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:51
  Offensive foul on DeWayne Dedmon 5:22
  Personal foul on Alex Len 5:34
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 5:41
+ 1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:04
Team Stats
Points 82 73
Field Goals 30-58 (51.7%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 23 19
Team 3 9
Assists 18 17
Steals 9 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
28 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
15 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 42-29 282628-82
home team logo Hawks 24-48 29368-73
ATL 7.5, O/U 226
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
ATL 7.5, O/U 226
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 42-29 110.6 PPG 46.1 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 24-48 112.3 PPG 46 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 23.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.1 APG 42.9 FG%
T. Young PG 18.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
T. Young PG 15 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
51.7 FG% 45.0
42.1 3PT FG% 46.2
77.8 FT% 58.3
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
K. Korver
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 28 3 1 12/19 2/4 2/3 1 24 1 2 2 2 1 +10 34
R. O'Neale 7 2 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 2 +2 9
R. Gobert 5 9 3 1/3 0/0 3/6 1 22 1 0 2 2 7 +15 19
J. Crowder 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
K. Korver 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +4 6
On Court
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
K. Korver
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 28 3 1 12/19 2/4 2/3 1 24 1 2 2 2 1 +10 34
R. O'Neale 7 2 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 2 +2 9
R. Gobert 5 9 3 1/3 0/0 3/6 1 22 1 0 2 2 7 +15 19
J. Crowder 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
K. Korver 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +4 6
On Bench
R. Neto
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Neto 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 7 2 0 1 0 1 -1 7
T. Sefolosha 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 30 18 30/58 8/19 14/18 15 94 9 3 11 7 23 +27 79
Hawks
Starters
D. Dedmon
V. Carter
K. Bazemore
D. Bembry
J. Adams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dedmon 13 6 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 1 5 -4 21
V. Carter 4 2 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 13 1 1 0 0 2 -6 8
K. Bazemore 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 1 -1 2
D. Bembry 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 1 1 -3 3
J. Adams 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 3 0 2 -5 3
On Court
D. Dedmon
V. Carter
K. Bazemore
D. Bembry
J. Adams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dedmon 13 6 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 1 5 -4 21
V. Carter 4 2 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 13 1 1 0 0 2 -6 8
K. Bazemore 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 1 -1 2
D. Bembry 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 1 1 -3 3
J. Adams 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 3 0 2 -5 3
On Bench
A. Len
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
B. Johnson
D. Davis
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 8 6 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 4 11 1 0 0 4 2 -2 19
J. Anderson 6 1 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 +2 9
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 17 27/60 12/26 7/12 16 77 7 3 12 8 19 -19 65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores