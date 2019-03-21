MIA
MIL

Heat meet Bucks again after game to forget

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 21, 2019

It's a game the Miami Heat would love to forget and the Milwaukee Bucks don't mind at all reliving.

Last Friday night, the Bucks trailed by 20 points at halftime but recovered to rout the host Heat 113-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished one assist short of a triple-double, and the Bucks tied the franchise record for biggest second-half comeback.

"It doesn't matter if we're down 20, 15 or 10 - we're still going to play hard," said Antetokounmpo, who also had 16 rebounds and nine assists. "You're going to face adversity when you play on the road."

This Friday night, the Bucks host Miami for a rematch of last week's incredible comeback.

Before last week, the Bucks were 0-77 all-time when trailing by 20 points or more on the road at halftime. But then the Bucks did what they did, becoming the first team in NBA history to win by at least 15 points in a game in which they trailed by 20 or more at intermission.

Heat forward Justise Winslow was emblematic of what happened to Miami last Friday. He scored 20 points in the first half ... and zero after intermission.

"We lost our energy," Winslow said.

Milwaukee outscored Miami by 19 points in the third quarter and took total control in the fourth.

However, since the debacle against the Bucks, the Heat have won three straight games, including road contests at the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

"We're playing as good as a group as we have all season," Heat guard Dwyane Wade said. "It's fun playing basketball this way."

Winslow missed Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Spurs with a bruised right thigh and is questionable for Friday's game. He is fourth on the Heat in scoring (12.7) and leads Miami in assists (4.3).

Miami also was without wing Rodney McGruder (knee soreness) on Wednesday. McGruder is 12th on the Heat in scoring (7.9) but is a glue-type player defensively.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are truly banged up and competed without seven players - including league MVP candidate Antetokounmpo - in a 107-102 loss to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee's injured list also includes guards Malcolm Brogdon (right foot), George Hill (left groin), Sterling Brown (wrist) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) as well as post players Pau Gasol (undisclosed) and Nikola Mirotic (left thumb).

Antetokounmpo is the biggest loss, of course. He is averaging 27.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. The other glaring losses from the active roster are Brogdon, who is fourth on the team in points (15.6) and assists (3.2), and Mirotic, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Bucks, however, still have the best record in the NBA at 53-19. Their 25-13 road record is the best in the Eastern Conference.

Miami has struggled at home, compiling a losing record of 17-20, but is 18-16 on the road. Overall, the Heat are 35-36 and woke up Thursday occupying the eighth and final playoff position in the East. If the season ends the same way, they'll meet the Bucks again in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
55.0 Field Goal % 58.2
55.0 Three Point % 58.0
45.7 Free Throw % 72.7
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 1:33
  MIL team rebound 1:44
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 1:53
+ 1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 2:00
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson 2:00
+ 2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 2:13
+ 2 James Johnson made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 2:41
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot 2:59
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made free throw 3:24
  Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton 3:24
+ 2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 3:24
Team Stats
Points 30 28
Field Goals 11-18 (61.1%) 11-19 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 6-10 (60.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 7 9
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 5 6
Team 0 1
Assists 6 7
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Jones Jr. SF 5
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
10 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 35-36 30---30
home team logo Bucks 53-19 28---28
MIL -7.5, O/U 216.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -7.5, O/U 216.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 35-36 106.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 53-19 117.4 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
D. Jones Jr. SF 7.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.6 APG 49.3 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.5 PPG 12.7 RPG 6.0 APG 58.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Jones Jr. SF 8 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
61.1 FG% 57.9
60.0 3PT FG% 57.1
66.7 FT% 66.7
Heat
Starters
J. Johnson
J. Richardson
D. Wade
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Johnson 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
J. Richardson 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
D. Wade 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
G. Dragic 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
H. Whiteside 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
On Court
J. Johnson
J. Richardson
D. Wade
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Johnson 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
J. Richardson 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
D. Wade 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
G. Dragic 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
H. Whiteside 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
R. Anderson
C. Cooke
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 7 6 11/18 6/10 2/3 3 16 1 2 2 2 5 +3 17
Bucks
Starters
G. Hill
D. Wilson
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
D. Wilson 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
P. Connaughton 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 -3 4
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ilyasova 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
On Court
G. Hill
D. Wilson
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
D. Wilson 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
P. Connaughton 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 -3 4
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ilyasova 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
On Bench
N. Mirotic
M. Brogdon
T. Frazier
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
T. Duval
B. Colson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 8 7 11/19 4/7 2/3 3 14 1 1 3 2 6 -4 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores