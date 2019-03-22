The Toronto Raptors needed overtime to win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night after squandering a 19-point lead.

Now they see what they can do at home when the teams meet again on Friday night.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 19 points during the third quarter, still led the Thunder by 11 with less than 2:30 to play in regulation on Wednesday. But the Thunder tied it at 110 on Russell Westbrook's driving layup with 4.8 seconds to play.

The Raptors, however, rebounded to dominate the overtime 13-4 as the Thunder's Paul George watched from the bench after fouling out with 19.9 seconds left in regulation. Toronto won the game 123-114.

"You've got to finish regardless of the circumstances or whatever is going on," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game. "You just have got to keep playing. A lot of times when you blow a big lead and go to OT that momentum has already gone to the team that got it to OT and you go flat. We didn't. We came out and really played, especially on the defensive end and that's a really good sign."

The Thunder will be trying for a better start Friday night.

"We were playing from behind too much," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after the game Wednesday. "I mentioned about the adversity and the challenges. This is a really, really good team, and you just can't really have lapses for a quarter or coming out of the locker room because you end up having to play from behind."

The Thunder got 42 points and 11 rebounds from Westbrook. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Fred VanVleet scored 23 points starting at point guard for Kyle Lowry, who was out with a right ankle injury. Lowry has been declared out of the game Friday.

The Thunder have lost four games in a row.

"The start of the third we did not do a good enough job defensively," Donovan said. "We had turnovers, possessions that were not great offensively. We made enough plays to get ourselves back in the game. I give our guys a lot of credit. We were out of the game with two minutes to go."

The Raptors have won two in a row and are coming off a solid defensive effort Wednesday.

"Everyone talked, everyone was in the gaps, everyone was unselfish," Raptors center Marc Gasol said. "They are going to make shots but we have got to finish it off. ... It's a learning lesson and later on in the playoffs that can cost you a game and you don't want that happening in the playoffs."

In the overtime, Gasol said "we picked it up a little more."

"We had that lead late in regulation and then we didn't make stand. They made some tough shots at the same time," he added.

A key factor in the outcome was the poor free-throw shooting by the Thunder (15-for-29, 51.7 percent).

"We've got to shoot better than 51.7 percent from the free-throw line," Donovan said. "I think we're getting answers to things that we're going to have to do at a high level."

The Raptors had Serge Ibaka back in the lineup Wednesday after he served a three-game suspension for fighting. He had six points and nine rebounds in a reserve role with Gasol starting and scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds. The Raptors have yet to determine who will be the regular starting center.

--Field Level Media

