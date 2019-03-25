ATL
NO

Hawks, Pelicans look for growth in final weeks

  • Mar 25, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot in common.

They both saw their playoff hopes disappear a while ago.

Both are focused on developing young players as they finish out the season.

And both have had chances to gauge themselves against contending teams in recent games.

That's where the similarity ends as the Pelicans prepare to host the Hawks on Tuesday. Atlanta has won two consecutive games against playoff teams and New Orleans has lost two consecutive games against playoff contenders.

The Hawks' most recent victory came Saturday night when rookie guard Trae Young had 11 assists and scored 32 points, including a last-second basket that produced a 129-127 home against

Philadelphia, which had won its last six games and is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Young created his basket off the dribble after receiving an in-bounds pass with 3.5 seconds on the game clock.

"Those are the type of plays you live for, with the clock counting down," Young said. "I just wanted to get to my strong suit and get to my pull-up, that mid-range floater I have."

Teammate John Collins said the winning play was a very simple one.

"Give the ball to Trae, and he takes off," Collins said.

The young Hawks, who matched a season-high with 74 first-half points, have won two of three against the Sixers and the last victory was preceded two days earlier by a 117-114 home victory against

Utah, which is on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. Young had 23 points and 11 assists in that contest.

According to the Hawks, Young's five games with 30 points and 10 assists tied Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan for the second-most by a rookie, trailing only the 24 by Oscar Robertson.

If Young starts the final eight games, he will join Dominique Wilkins and Stacey Augmon as the only Atlanta rookies to start all 82 games. He already holds the franchise records for assists and 3-pointers by a rookie.

Young was the fifth player selected in last year's draft, selected by Dallas and traded to Atlanta, so big things were expected of him right away.

New Orleans, though, is relying on less-heralded youngsters, especially with starters Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore sidelined by injury.

Frank Jackson is a rookie guard even though he was drafted in the second round two years ago by Charlotte and traded to the Pelicans. He missed all of last season because of a foot injury, but has shown glimpses of his potential lately.

He had a team-high 19 points and a career-high six assists in the Pelicans' 113-90 home loss to Houston on Sunday. The victory clinched a playoff spot for Houston, which sits in third place in the West.

Jackson, fellow rookie Kenrich Williams and third-year forward Cheick Diallo are among the young players getting a long look from the Pelicans down the stretch.

"We want to play to win games," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said, "but I think we've got to look at the bigger picture."

Williams was challenged with the task of defending Rockets guard James Harden, who had scored a combined 118 points in Houston's last two victories. Harden had a mere 28 points, eight below his league-leading average, against New Orleans, but he played only played 29 minutes as the Rockets dominated from beginning to end.

"Obviously with the score the way it was," Gentry said, "I don't know how hungry (Harden) was to try to go get baskets."

The loss to the Rockets was preceded by a 119-96 loss in Orlando against the Magic, who are within striking distance of the final playoff spot in the East.

The Pelicans have lost eight of their last nine games, including a 128-116 loss to the Hawks on March 10 in Atlanta.

--Field Level Media


Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
A. Davis
23 PF
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
56.6 Field Goal % 51.7
56.4 Three Point % 51.7
76.4 Free Throw % 79.4
  Offensive foul on Julius Randle 8:26
+ 1 DeWayne Dedmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:33
+ 1 DeWayne Dedmon made 1st of 2 free throws 8:33
  Shooting foul on Frank Jackson 8:33
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter 8:44
+ 2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 8:57
+ 2 Frank Jackson made layup, assist by Kenrich Williams 9:16
  Defensive rebound by Julius Randle 9:23
+ 2 Kenrich Williams made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9:41
+ 3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 9:55
+ 3 Elfrid Payton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 10:13
Team Stats
Points 84 67
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 22 19
Team 5 6
Assists 20 16
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
T. Young PG 11
21 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
E. Payton PG 4
7 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 26-48 422814-84
home team logo Pelicans 31-44 342310-67
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
away team logo Hawks 26-48 112.6 PPG 46 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Pelicans 31-44 115.4 PPG 47.3 RPG 27.1 APG
T. Young PG 18.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.9 APG 41.7 FG%
F. Jackson PG 7.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.2 APG 43.2 FG%
T. Young PG 21 PTS 1 REB 9 AST
F. Jackson PG 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
D. Dedmon
A. Len
D. Bembry
T. Waller-Prince
Pelicans
Starters
F. Jackson
C. Wood
E. Payton
C. Diallo
D. Miller
NBA Scores