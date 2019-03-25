BOS
CLE

Without Irving, Celtics seek momentum vs. Cavs

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 25, 2019

The Boston Celtics, trying to gather momentum with a big game coming up Friday, get an opportunity to turn things around when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The Celtics (43-31) have lost four straight to fall two games behind Indiana (45-29) in the race for the No. 4 position in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Those teams play Friday night in Boston.

It's possible the Celtics could erase that deficit by the time they're done with business on Friday, if first they can beat Cleveland, and Indiana then loses at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Celtics and Pacers also meet in Indianapolis on April 5.

First up for Boston is Cleveland, which has played better than the Celtics over the past four games. And Boston won't have point guard Kyrie Irving, who will miss Tuesday's game due to load management, the team announced Monday.

Irving will be rested after struggling during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He scored just 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting while recording 12 assists.

Irving was on a roll entering the contest by scoring 30 or more points in each of the previous five games.

Forwards Al Horford (knee) and Jayson Tatum (back) were listed as questionable on Monday, while rookie center Robert Williams was doubtful with a back injury.

Horford has missed the past two games; Tatum and Williams sat out against San Antonio.

Cleveland won two of three on its most recent homestand, beating Detroit and Milwaukee, before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavaliers then lost a second straight game Sunday in a rematch at Milwaukee.

While it appears the Cavaliers (19-55) have no incentive to try hard these days, coach Larry Drew insisted otherwise.

"Actually they are playing for something: It's called pride," he said last week.

"When you get in this situation, it's easy to roll over. But the one thing I want these guys to understand is that you gotta take the bitter with the sweet. Sometimes it's not going to be the way you want it to be or how you hope it would be, but you still have to play through it."

Cleveland has had no luck against the Celtics this season, getting blown out twice at Boston before playing competitively in a 103-96 home loss in February.

Boston's four-game losing streak has come against playoff contenders, with losses to Denver, Philadelphia, Charlotte and San Antonio.

The Celtics have found an assortment of ways to lose, from getting overwhelmed by Joel Embiid, to allowing the Hornets to make a dramatic late comeback, to simply getting outplayed by the Spurs.

Guard Marcus Smart told reporters after the San Antonio loss that it is not too late to head down a new road.

"We got a lot of guys back, and we're all trying to figure out exactly what are everybody favorite things to do and what spots that everybody excels at and make sure we get everybody in the right position," he said.

"We're still fooling with it. But I see great progress. And I'm excited. I'm ecstatic. And I'm happy with what we're doing. Yeah, we've been losing, and it's been frustrating. But that's the beauty of this game. We get to go play another one and we get another chance to go out there and work on things we need to work on."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
K. Love
0 PF
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
45.3 Field Goal % 37.3
45.1 Three Point % 37.9
86.9 Free Throw % 89.8
+ 1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:15
+ 1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 5:15
  Shooting foul on Aron Baynes 5:15
  Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 5:15
  Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot 5:16
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 5:29
+ 2 Nik Stauskas made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 5:52
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 6:06
  Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:09
+ 2 Tristan Thompson made layup, assist by Nik Stauskas 6:17
+ 3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 6:35
Team Stats
Points 45 43
Field Goals 20-41 (48.8%) 18-36 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 21 22
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 15 15
Team 0 4
Assists 7 12
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Tatum SF 0
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
C. Osman SF 16
10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 43-31 3213--45
home team logo Cavaliers 19-55 2716--43
CLE 5.5, O/U 216.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
CLE 5.5, O/U 216.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 43-31 112.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 19-55 104.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 15.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.0 APG 45.0 FG%
C. Osman SF 13.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.6 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
C. Osman SF 10 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.8 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 42.9
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
T. Rozier
J. Brown
A. Horford
A. Baynes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 16 2 0 7/10 2/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 1 1 +4 18
T. Rozier 7 4 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 3 -2 12
J. Brown 6 2 0 2/3 1/2 1/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -2 8
A. Horford 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 -1 6
A. Baynes 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1 +6 2
On Court
J. Tatum
T. Rozier
J. Brown
A. Horford
A. Baynes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 16 2 0 7/10 2/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 1 1 +4 18
T. Rozier 7 4 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 3 -2 12
J. Brown 6 2 0 2/3 1/2 1/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -2 8
A. Horford 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 -1 6
A. Baynes 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1 +6 2
On Bench
G. Hayward
M. Morris
G. Yabusele
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
G. Monroe
K. Irving
R. Hunter
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
R. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hayward 6 3 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 3 +4 14
M. Morris 2 3 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 2 +4 8
G. Yabusele 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1 -2 3
D. Theis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 -1 1
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 21 7 20/41 4/12 1/1 6 80 3 1 4 6 15 +10 72
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Osman
T. Thompson
C. Sexton
N. Stauskas
K. Love
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Osman 10 4 1 4/6 2/4 0/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 +3 16
T. Thompson 7 2 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 10 0 0 1 2 0 +1 12
C. Sexton 7 2 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 2 +3 8
N. Stauskas 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
K. Love 0 6 2 0/7 0/3 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 1 5 -5 10
On Court
C. Osman
T. Thompson
C. Sexton
N. Stauskas
K. Love
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Osman 10 4 1 4/6 2/4 0/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 +3 16
T. Thompson 7 2 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 10 0 0 1 2 0 +1 12
C. Sexton 7 2 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 2 +3 8
N. Stauskas 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
K. Love 0 6 2 0/7 0/3 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 1 5 -5 10
On Bench
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
M. Chriss
D. Nwaba
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
A. Zizic
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 8 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 0 1 -2 12
L. Nance Jr. 2 0 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 0 +3 11
M. Chriss 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 5 0 0 0 0 2 -5 4
D. Nwaba 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 18 12 18/36 4/12 3/7 4 78 2 1 5 3 15 -4 78
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores