BKN
PHI

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham 0:15
  Amir Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier 0:41
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 0:50
+ 1 Treveon Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:00
  Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:00
  Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs 2:00
+ 3 Theo Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot 2:15
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:28
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 2:28
Team Stats
Points 110 123
Field Goals 40-90 (44.4%) 45-90 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 19-29 (65.5%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 59 53
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 34 36
Team 14 8
Assists 25 27
Steals 4 10
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 2 3
away team logo
R. Hollis-Jefferson SF 24
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
39 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 38-38 23352428110
home team logo 76ers 48-27 38303025123
PHI -7, O/U 232.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Nets 38-38 112.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 48-27 115.1 PPG 47.5 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harris SF 13.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.4 APG 49.7 FG%
J. Embiid C 27.3 PPG 13.7 RPG 3.4 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harris SF 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
J. Embiid C 39 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
44.4 FG% 50.0
34.4 3PT FG% 48.0
65.5 FT% 75.0
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Allen
D. Carroll
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 22 3 1 8/12 4/6 2/2 4 31 0 1 0 0 3 -5 28
D. Russell 13 4 8 6/19 1/5 0/2 0 27 1 0 7 2 2 -12 27
J. Allen 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 2 2 -13 9
D. Carroll 3 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 0 3 -16 8
R. Kurucs 0 5 1 0/3 0/2 0/4 3 23 0 0 1 0 5 -11 6
Bench
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. LeVert
S. Dinwiddie
E. Davis
J. Dudley
T. Pinson
S. Napier
T. Graham
A. Crabbe
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 19 10 2 7/14 0/0 5/7 2 26 1 0 1 3 7 +6 33
C. LeVert 18 4 3 6/14 2/4 4/6 0 28 1 1 1 1 3 +3 29
S. Dinwiddie 13 2 4 4/9 1/5 4/4 5 26 1 0 2 0 2 -5 22
E. Davis 6 8 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 2 6 -6 18
J. Dudley 5 0 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 0 -9 7
T. Pinson 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
S. Napier 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 0 +3 4
T. Graham 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 45 25 40/90 11/32 19/29 22 234 4 3 15 11 34 -65 197
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
J. Butler
T. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 39 13 6 12/20 3/4 12/16 3 27 3 1 2 3 10 +13 66
J. Redick 18 3 3 6/12 4/9 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 0 3 +20 27
B. Simmons 16 4 8 7/14 0/0 2/4 6 29 1 0 3 2 2 +14 34
J. Butler 9 7 3 3/10 1/1 2/2 4 36 3 1 1 2 5 +4 25
T. Harris 6 10 4 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 35 1 0 1 2 8 +9 24
Bench
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
T. McConnell
S. Milton
A. Johnson
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Marjanovic 16 3 1 6/8 1/2 3/4 5 18 0 0 0 0 3 0 21
M. Scott 11 2 1 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 0 2 0 15
T. McConnell 4 2 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 2 -3 8
S. Milton 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 1 1 0 1 +6 6
A. Johnson 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 45 27 45/90 12/25 21/28 23 234 10 3 9 9 36 +65 226
NBA Scores