BKN
PHI
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham
|0:15
|Amir Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:18
|Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier
|0:41
|+ 2
|Jimmy Butler made driving layup
|0:50
|+ 1
|Treveon Graham made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|+ 1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:00
|Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:00
|Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs
|2:00
|+ 3
|Theo Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|2:15
|+ 1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:28
|+ 1
|Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|123
|Field Goals
|40-90 (44.4%)
|45-90 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-29 (65.5%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|59
|53
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|34
|36
|Team
|14
|8
|Assists
|25
|27
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|2
|3
R. Hollis-Jefferson SF 24
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
J. Embiid C 21
39 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|65.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Harris
|22
|3
|1
|8/12
|4/6
|2/2
|4
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-5
|28
|D. Russell
|13
|4
|8
|6/19
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|7
|2
|2
|-12
|27
|J. Allen
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-13
|9
|D. Carroll
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-16
|8
|R. Kurucs
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-11
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|19
|10
|2
|7/14
|0/0
|5/7
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|+6
|33
|C. LeVert
|18
|4
|3
|6/14
|2/4
|4/6
|0
|28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+3
|29
|S. Dinwiddie
|13
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/5
|4/4
|5
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-5
|22
|E. Davis
|6
|8
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|-6
|18
|J. Dudley
|5
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|7
|T. Pinson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Napier
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+3
|4
|T. Graham
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Crabbe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|45
|25
|40/90
|11/32
|19/29
|22
|234
|4
|3
|15
|11
|34
|-65
|197
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Embiid
|39
|13
|6
|12/20
|3/4
|12/16
|3
|27
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|+13
|66
|J. Redick
|18
|3
|3
|6/12
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+20
|27
|B. Simmons
|16
|4
|8
|7/14
|0/0
|2/4
|6
|29
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|+14
|34
|J. Butler
|9
|7
|3
|3/10
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|36
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|+4
|25
|T. Harris
|6
|10
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|+9
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Marjanovic
|16
|3
|1
|6/8
|1/2
|3/4
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|M. Scott
|11
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|T. McConnell
|4
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|8
|S. Milton
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+6
|6
|A. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|0
|J. Ennis III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|123
|45
|27
|45/90
|12/25
|21/28
|23
|234
|10
|3
|9
|9
|36
|+65
|226