DEN
HOU

Rockets look to bounce back in home game vs. Nuggets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 27, 2019

The Houston Rockets were operating against such a small margin for error that any misstep could prove detrimental and, on Tuesday in Milwaukee, they suffered a double whammy against the Bucks.

With their 108-94 setback at Fiserv Forum, the Rockets dropped four games behind the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference. Houston had won 14 of 16 games, but its first double-digit loss since the All-Star break combined with the Nuggets' 95-92 home victory over the Detroit Pistons all but eliminated the Rockets from snagging the No. 2 seed.

Houston will host Denver on Thursday, needing a victory to clinch the season series and home-court advantage in the off chance the teams conclude the regular season with the same record and meet in the playoffs, most likely in the West semifinals. The Rockets have seven games remaining on their schedule; the Nuggets have nine.

"We've got a chance to get the second seed and who would have thought (that) being in the 14th spot," Rockets guard James Harden said, alluding to the team's slow start. "It's a process and we continue to get better. We've got seven games and we'll take it game by game and try to have our swag ready for the postseason."

The Bucks implemented an overaggressive scheme of forcing Harden to his right hand, a gambit they tried on Jan. 9 when Harden posted 42 points in a 116-109 Houston loss at Toyota Center. Harden scored just 23 points in the rematch and missed 8 of 9 3-pointers after entering Tuesday 24 of 42 from deep over his three previous games.

The Rockets were reticent to fully credit the Bucks for uncovering a scheme to slow Harden, noting that Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker shot a combined 1 for 13 on 3s, many on open looks.

"When it doesn't work by us not making shots they're going to stay on him, so you've got to put that into it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "He needed help with Eric or P.J. knocking down shots and we didn't hit them. I'm not a big believer in they can stop James; we can stop James."

In rebounding from a loss at Indiana on Sunday that snapped their six-game winning streak, the Nuggets kept the pressure on Golden State for the top spot in the West by defeating Detroit.

But even with their recent run, the Nuggets remain a mystifying team. The victory over the Pistons was a microcosm of their inconsistency, with Denver coasting to a 27-point lead before totaling only 29 points following the intermission while sweating out the final, tense moments.

"That's kind of been our M.O. lately: I never know which team is going to be out there quarter to quarter," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "That second half obviously, give them credit, but we allowed them to get back in the game. At halftime 16 assists (and) only four turnovers; I think the second half -- 11 turnovers for 12 points and that fueled their break and got them ... easy baskets.

"We have to be better than that. Nine games to go, if we want to be a serious team, a dangerous team in the playoffs, we can't piss away 27-point leads and almost lose it in that second half. Hopefully, we learn from it."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
36.2 Pts. Per Game 36.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
50.5 Field Goal % 43.8
50.5 Three Point % 43.7
83.2 Free Throw % 87.8
  Full timeout called 2:36
+ 3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 2:37
+ 2 Monte Morris made jump shot 2:52
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:03
  James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws 3:03
  Shooting foul on Monte Morris 3:03
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 3:04
  Nikola Jokic missed finger-roll layup 3:08
  DEN team rebound 3:20
  Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:22
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 3:26
Team Stats
Points 63 80
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 17 24
Team 8 6
Assists 20 19
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 50-23 251919-63
home team logo Rockets 47-28 224018-80
HOU -6, O/U 218.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -6, O/U 218.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 50-23 111.5 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Rockets 47-28 112.9 PPG 41.8 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 18.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.8 APG 43.3 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.5 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 20 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
J. Harden SG 27 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
41.0 FG% 51.8
21.4 3PT FG% 47.8
90.9 FT% 78.6
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 20 4 3 7/14 0/2 6/7 1 26 2 0 0 1 3 -14 32
N. Jokic 16 8 6 7/14 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 2 2 3 5 -1 36
G. Harris 11 2 3 4/11 3/5 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 0 2 -4 17
P. Millsap 8 2 0 4/7 0/1 0/0 2 22 2 1 2 0 2 -9 11
W. Barton 0 1 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 1 -3 9
On Court
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 20 4 3 7/14 0/2 6/7 1 26 2 0 0 1 3 -14 32
N. Jokic 16 8 6 7/14 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 2 2 3 5 -1 36
G. Harris 11 2 3 4/11 3/5 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 0 2 -4 17
P. Millsap 8 2 0 4/7 0/1 0/0 2 22 2 1 2 0 2 -9 11
W. Barton 0 1 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 1 -3 9
On Bench
M. Morris
M. Beasley
T. Craig
M. Plumlee
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 4 2 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1 -13 10
M. Beasley 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 2 0 0 -18 1
T. Craig 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 -12 3
M. Plumlee 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 3 -11 8
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 22 20 25/61 3/14 10/11 13 163 7 3 8 5 17 -85 127
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
A. Rivers
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 27 4 6 8/18 3/8 8/9 2 26 0 1 4 1 3 +3 40
A. Rivers 13 0 2 5/5 3/3 0/1 1 18 0 1 0 0 0 +20 18
C. Capela 13 12 1 6/11 0/0 1/2 1 25 1 1 1 4 8 +1 28
C. Paul 4 3 7 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 23 2 0 3 0 3 +12 20
P. Tucker 3 5 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 4 +10 9
On Court
J. Harden
A. Rivers
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 27 4 6 8/18 3/8 8/9 2 26 0 1 4 1 3 +3 40
A. Rivers 13 0 2 5/5 3/3 0/1 1 18 0 1 0 0 0 +20 18
C. Capela 13 12 1 6/11 0/0 1/2 1 25 1 1 1 4 8 +1 28
C. Paul 4 3 7 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 23 2 0 3 0 3 +12 20
P. Tucker 3 5 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 4 +10 9
On Bench
I. Shumpert
Nene
D. House Jr.
K. Faried
G. Clark
V. Edwards
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
C. Chiozza
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Shumpert 3 3 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 3 +11 9
Nene 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 2 +16 5
D. House Jr. 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 31 19 29/56 11/23 11/14 12 143 4 3 10 7 24 +73 131
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores