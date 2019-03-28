No Text
ORL
DET
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|0:00
|+ 2
|Jon Leuer made dunk
|0:08
|Offensive rebound by Jon Leuer
|0:08
|Ish Smith missed fade-away jump shot
|0:09
|+ 2
|Amile Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Jerian Grant
|0:26
|Traveling violation turnover on Thon Maker
|0:35
|Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:57
|Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin
|1:36
|Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:39
|+ 1
|Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:54
|+ 1
|Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|115
|Field Goals
|37-94 (39.4%)
|46-86 (53.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|17-35 (48.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|51
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|28
|33
|Team
|13
|8
|Assists
|21
|25
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
D. Augustin PG 14
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
|A. Gordon PF
|15.9 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
|W. Ellington SG
|10.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Gordon PF
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|W. Ellington SG
|25 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.4
|FG%
|53.5
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|48.6
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Gordon
|20
|3
|4
|7/12
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-15
|29
|D. Augustin
|18
|4
|4
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|31
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-9
|29
|E. Fournier
|13
|1
|3
|6/15
|1/7
|0/1
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-26
|18
|N. Vucevic
|12
|12
|4
|5/15
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-13
|29
|J. Isaac
|10
|8
|0
|4/14
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|-21
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Ellington
|25
|0
|0
|9/16
|7/13
|0/0
|1
|30
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|28
|B. Griffin
|20
|10
|5
|8/18
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|+16
|38
|A. Drummond
|18
|18
|4
|9/10
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|38
|1
|6
|3
|7
|11
|+21
|48
|R. Jackson
|5
|1
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+19
|14
|B. Brown
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+14
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Smith
|15
|4
|6
|7/14
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-2
|30
|L. Galloway
|12
|0
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|T. Maker
|8
|6
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|+1
|17
|L. Kennard
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+16
|9
|J. Leuer
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Pachulia
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|K. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Calderon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|115
|43
|25
|46/86
|17/35
|6/12
|19
|236
|8
|9
|11
|10
|33
|+85
|214