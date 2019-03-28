ORL
DET

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Thon Maker 0:00
+ 2 Jon Leuer made dunk 0:08
  Offensive rebound by Jon Leuer 0:08
  Ish Smith missed fade-away jump shot 0:09
+ 2 Amile Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Jerian Grant 0:26
  Traveling violation turnover on Thon Maker 0:35
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 1:36
  Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:39
+ 1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:54
+ 1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:54
Team Stats
Points 98 115
Field Goals 37-94 (39.4%) 46-86 (53.5%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 17-35 (48.6%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 51
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 28 33
Team 13 8
Assists 21 25
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Augustin PG 14
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 37-39 2719252798
home team logo Pistons 38-37 30303421115
DET -3.5, O/U 206
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -3.5, O/U 206
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 37-39 106.3 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 38-37 107.5 PPG 45 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 15.9 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.6 APG 44.0 FG%
W. Ellington SG 10.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.4 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Gordon PF 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
W. Ellington SG 25 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
39.4 FG% 53.5
25.8 3PT FG% 48.6
80.0 FT% 50.0
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
Bench
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
A. Jefferson
J. Grant
M. Carter-Williams
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
T. Caupain
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 10 2 2 3/11 0/2 4/4 1 31 1 0 0 1 1 +1 17
W. Iwundu 8 2 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 0 19 0 0 0 0 2 +10 12
K. Birch 5 5 0 2/3 0/0 1/3 2 12 0 1 0 3 2 -4 11
A. Jefferson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
J. Grant 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Carter-Williams 0 4 2 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 4 0 -8 9
J. Martin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 43 21 37/94 8/31 16/20 14 235 5 4 12 15 28 -85 180
Pistons
Starters
W. Ellington
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
T. Maker
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
Z. Pachulia
K. Thomas
K. Lucas
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 15 4 6 7/14 1/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 1 0 4 -2 30
L. Galloway 12 0 2 4/9 2/5 2/2 3 28 1 0 0 0 0 -2 17
T. Maker 8 6 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 15 0 2 1 0 6 +1 17
L. Kennard 6 1 1 2/5 2/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 1 +16 9
J. Leuer 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
Z. Pachulia 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 9 0 0 2 0 1 -4 0
K. Thomas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 43 25 46/86 17/35 6/12 19 236 8 9 11 10 33 +85 214
