LAL
NO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Kuzma
0 PF
J. Randle
30 C
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
45.6 Field Goal % 52.2
45.6 Three Point % 52.1
75.2 Free Throw % 73.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga 0:22
+ 2 Johnathan Williams made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 0:34
  Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
  Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso 1:18
  Dairis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor 1:34
  Lost ball turnover on Ian Clark, stolen by Isaac Bonga 1:41
+ 2 Jahlil Okafor made jump shot 2:02
  NO team rebound 2:10
  Ian Clark missed layup, blocked by Moe Wagner 2:10
Team Stats
Points 130 102
Field Goals 48-101 (47.5%) 38-83 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 15-38 (39.5%) 8-31 (25.8%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 52 52
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 35 40
Team 6 7
Assists 30 19
Steals 16 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 10 24
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
24 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
C. Wood PF 35
15 PTS, 11 REB
1234T
away team logo Lakers 35-42 26354425130
home team logo Pelicans 32-46 26362218102
NO -3, O/U 231
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
NO -3, O/U 231
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 35-42 111.9 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Pelicans 32-46 115.5 PPG 47.2 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
R. Rondo PG 8.7 PPG 5.2 RPG 7.9 APG 40.4 FG%
J. Randle C 21.2 PPG 8.6 RPG 3.1 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Rondo PG 24 PTS 5 REB 12 AST
J. Randle C 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
47.5 FG% 45.8
39.5 3PT FG% 25.8
86.4 FT% 85.7
Lakers
Starters
R. Rondo
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Wagner
L. Stephenson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 24 5 12 9/14 4/7 2/2 0 30 3 0 2 0 5 +7 54
J. McGee 23 16 3 9/15 0/0 5/7 4 32 1 1 1 6 10 +18 46
K. Caldwell-Pope 19 1 0 8/16 0/3 3/3 3 28 1 0 1 0 1 +8 20
M. Wagner 7 7 1 2/8 1/5 2/2 4 28 0 2 3 0 7 +3 15
L. Stephenson 0 2 1 0/7 0/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 2 -1 5
Starters
R. Rondo
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Wagner
L. Stephenson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 24 5 12 9/14 4/7 2/2 0 30 3 0 2 0 5 +7 54
J. McGee 23 16 3 9/15 0/0 5/7 4 32 1 1 1 6 10 +18 46
K. Caldwell-Pope 19 1 0 8/16 0/3 3/3 3 28 1 0 1 0 1 +8 20
M. Wagner 7 7 1 2/8 1/5 2/2 4 28 0 2 3 0 7 +3 15
L. Stephenson 0 2 1 0/7 0/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 2 -1 5
Bench
A. Caruso
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
J. Williams
I. Bonga
S. Machado
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
J. Jones
T. Chandler
K. Kuzma
L. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 23 3 6 7/11 4/4 5/6 3 28 4 0 2 2 1 +24 40
R. Bullock 18 3 3 6/11 4/6 2/2 2 23 1 0 0 0 3 +34 28
M. Muscala 10 3 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 19 2 2 1 0 3 +25 22
J. Williams 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 1 +10 4
I. Bonga 2 3 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 10 2 0 0 1 2 +14 9
S. Machado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 46 30 48/101 15/38 19/22 20 228 16 5 10 11 35 +142 243
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
J. Okafor
I. Clark
E. Payton
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 17 5 3 5/8 2/4 5/6 3 22 1 0 5 0 5 -4 24
J. Okafor 15 4 1 7/8 0/0 1/2 1 25 0 0 1 1 3 0 20
I. Clark 11 2 3 5/15 1/6 0/0 1 31 0 0 7 0 2 -12 12
E. Payton 8 2 6 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 21 1 0 2 0 2 -1 21
K. Williams 0 3 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 3 -8 6
Starters
J. Randle
J. Okafor
I. Clark
E. Payton
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 17 5 3 5/8 2/4 5/6 3 22 1 0 5 0 5 -4 24
J. Okafor 15 4 1 7/8 0/0 1/2 1 25 0 0 1 1 3 0 20
I. Clark 11 2 3 5/15 1/6 0/0 1 31 0 0 7 0 2 -12 12
E. Payton 8 2 6 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 21 1 0 2 0 2 -1 21
K. Williams 0 3 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 3 -8 6
Bench
C. Wood
S. Hill
C. Diallo
D. Bertans
S. Johnson
E. Moore
J. Holiday
A. Davis
D. Miller
F. Jackson
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Wood 15 11 0 5/13 0/2 5/5 1 27 1 1 1 1 10 -28 27
S. Hill 14 4 3 4/7 3/5 3/4 2 24 0 0 1 0 4 -20 23
C. Diallo 12 10 1 5/6 0/0 2/2 3 20 0 0 3 3 7 -24 21
D. Bertans 6 0 0 2/9 2/9 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 0 -14 7
S. Johnson 4 4 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 4 0 4 -29 6
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 45 19 38/83 8/31 18/21 16 235 5 1 24 5 40 -140 167
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores