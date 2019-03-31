No Text
LAL
NO
No Text
Key Players
K. Kuzma
0 PF
J. Randle
30 C
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|45.6
|Three Point %
|52.1
|75.2
|Free Throw %
|73.5
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|0:22
|+ 2
|Johnathan Williams made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso
|0:34
|Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:50
|Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso
|1:18
|Dairis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor
|1:34
|Lost ball turnover on Ian Clark, stolen by Isaac Bonga
|1:41
|+ 2
|Jahlil Okafor made jump shot
|2:02
|NO team rebound
|2:10
|Ian Clark missed layup, blocked by Moe Wagner
|2:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|130
|102
|Field Goals
|48-101 (47.5%)
|38-83 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|15-38 (39.5%)
|8-31 (25.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|52
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|35
|40
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|30
|19
|Steals
|16
|5
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|24
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.5
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|39.5
|3PT FG%
|25.8
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Rondo
|24
|5
|12
|9/14
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|+7
|54
|J. McGee
|23
|16
|3
|9/15
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|32
|1
|1
|1
|6
|10
|+18
|46
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|19
|1
|0
|8/16
|0/3
|3/3
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+8
|20
|M. Wagner
|7
|7
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|2
|3
|0
|7
|+3
|15
|L. Stephenson
|0
|2
|1
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Caruso
|23
|3
|6
|7/11
|4/4
|5/6
|3
|28
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|+24
|40
|R. Bullock
|18
|3
|3
|6/11
|4/6
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+34
|28
|M. Muscala
|10
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|+25
|22
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+10
|4
|I. Bonga
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+14
|9
|S. Machado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuzma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|130
|46
|30
|48/101
|15/38
|19/22
|20
|228
|16
|5
|10
|11
|35
|+142
|243
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Randle
|17
|5
|3
|5/8
|2/4
|5/6
|3
|22
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|-4
|24
|J. Okafor
|15
|4
|1
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|20
|I. Clark
|11
|2
|3
|5/15
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|7
|0
|2
|-12
|12
|E. Payton
|8
|2
|6
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|21
|K. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-8
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Wood
|15
|11
|0
|5/13
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|-28
|27
|S. Hill
|14
|4
|3
|4/7
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-20
|23
|C. Diallo
|12
|10
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-24
|21
|D. Bertans
|6
|0
|0
|2/9
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-14
|7
|S. Johnson
|4
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|-29
|6
|E. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bluiett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|102
|45
|19
|38/83
|8/31
|18/21
|16
|235
|5
|1
|24
|5
|40
|-140
|167