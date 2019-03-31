PHI
DAL

Doncic's status uncertain as Mavericks host Sixers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 31, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers are focused on how best to enter the postseason, which is why All-Star center Joel Embiid isn't playing on a three-game road trip that continues Monday night at Dallas.

The Sixers are essentially locked into the third spot in the Eastern Conference with six games to go, including Wednesday's game at Atlanta to end their trip.

On the first game of the trip, rookie Jonah Bolden stepped into the starting lineup for a resting Embiid and took advantage of the opportunity with 19 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes as the Sixers won 118-109 at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Bolden figures to have another chance to impress in the next two games, giving coach Brett Brown a decision to make about who should back up Embiid in the postseason.

"When it comes down to playoff time, the rotation does shorten up," Bolden said on NBA.com. "The opportunity is now, whether the opportunity is now or in the playoffs, just making the most of it whenever it comes."

Before the game against Minnesota, Bolden had played a total of 20 minutes across the previous nine contests.

The 76ers acquired 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the trade that brought Tobias Harris to Philadelphia. Marjanovic is averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 16 games with the Sixers.

Bolden plays a different style than Marjanovic, with more athleticism and the ability to stretch the court; he hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range against Minnesota.

"Defensively, he's long," Sixers guard Ben Simmons said on NBA.com. "Offensively, he can shoot the ball. He knows how to play. He makes the right moves. He has a high IQ."

Dallas is coming off Sunday afternoon's 106-103 victory at Oklahoma City in which star rookie Luka Doncic sat because a right thigh contusion. Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, perhaps nearing the end of his career, grabbed 13 rebounds -- his most since having 13 on March 5, 2017, also against the Thunder.

"Our guys were fired up to play," said coach Rick Carlisle.

Trey Burke came off the bench to score 25 points with eight assists in 30 minutes. That was Burke's best scoring performance with Dallas, which acquired him before the trade deadline as part of the big deal with the New York Knicks.

"He has a great knack for when he gets into a game, he can heat it up quickly," Carlisle said. "That's an art. That's a skill. He's a unique player."

Doncic did not travel with the team to Oklahoma City, staying at home to rehab. His status for Monday night was unknown.

"We're going to be very prudent with this and make sure that he's a hundred percent before even thinking about him getting back out there," Carlisle told reporters Saturday.

Doncic, the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, having played in 70 of 76 games. He and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are the leading candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Mike Scott 8:35
  Trey Burke missed driving layup 8:37
  Personal foul on Ben Simmons 8:43
  Trey Burke missed dunk, blocked by Jonah Bolden 8:43
  Defensive rebound by Trey Burke 8:49
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 8:59
  Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:03
  Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 9:16
+ 1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 9:19
  Shooting foul on Daryl Macon 9:19
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 9:29
Team Stats
Points 83 102
Field Goals 28-77 (36.4%) 40-85 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 5-29 (17.2%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 52 55
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 35 39
Team 6 6
Assists 16 24
Steals 2 4
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Harris SF 33
23 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Jackson SF 44
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 49-27 321827683
home team logo Mavericks 30-46 2741295102
DAL 5, O/U 219.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL 5, O/U 219.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 49-27 115.3 PPG 47.6 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Mavericks 30-46 108.4 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
J. Redick SG 17.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.8 APG 43.3 FG%
J. Jackson SF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
J. Redick SG 26 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
J. Jackson SF 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 47.1
17.2 3PT FG% 33.3
73.3 FT% 72.2
76ers
Starters
J. Redick
T. Harris
B. Simmons
M. Scott
J. Bolden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick 26 5 1 8/17 4/11 6/6 3 28 1 0 4 0 5 -17 30
T. Harris 23 5 3 10/19 1/6 2/3 1 31 0 1 1 0 5 -7 34
B. Simmons 15 4 5 4/13 0/1 7/11 3 28 0 3 2 1 3 -20 30
M. Scott 4 7 1 1/5 0/4 2/2 2 20 0 0 0 1 6 -16 13
J. Bolden 2 7 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 1 6 -22 11
On Court
J. Redick
T. Harris
B. Simmons
M. Scott
J. Bolden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick 26 5 1 8/17 4/11 6/6 3 28 1 0 4 0 5 -17 30
T. Harris 23 5 3 10/19 1/6 2/3 1 31 0 1 1 0 5 -7 34
B. Simmons 15 4 5 4/13 0/1 7/11 3 28 0 3 2 1 3 -20 30
M. Scott 4 7 1 1/5 0/4 2/2 2 20 0 0 0 1 6 -16 13
J. Bolden 2 7 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 1 6 -22 11
On Bench
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
S. Milton
Z. Smith
J. Butler
J. Embiid
J. Simmons
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Marjanovic 5 7 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 3 13 0 0 1 4 3 +3 13
T. McConnell 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 1 0 0 2 -1 10
S. Milton 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -9 1
Z. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 46 16 28/77 5/29 22/30 16 173 2 8 10 11 35 -89 142
Mavericks
Starters
D. Powell
T. Burke
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
D. Macon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 14 4 3 5/6 2/3 2/3 3 21 1 1 1 1 3 +4 25
T. Burke 12 5 4 5/12 0/2 2/4 0 20 0 0 0 2 3 +10 25
M. Kleber 9 5 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 4 +6 19
D. Finney-Smith 7 2 0 3/6 1/4 0/1 0 12 2 0 0 0 2 +19 11
D. Macon 2 3 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 1 2 +7 10
On Court
D. Powell
T. Burke
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
D. Macon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 14 4 3 5/6 2/3 2/3 3 21 1 1 1 1 3 +4 25
T. Burke 12 5 4 5/12 0/2 2/4 0 20 0 0 0 2 3 +10 25
M. Kleber 9 5 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 4 +6 19
D. Finney-Smith 7 2 0 3/6 1/4 0/1 0 12 2 0 0 0 2 +19 11
D. Macon 2 3 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 1 2 +7 10
On Bench
S. Mejri
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
K. Antetokounmpo
L. Doncic
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Mejri 9 13 3 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 18 0 1 2 5 8 +15 27
R. Broekhoff 6 3 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 -1 9
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doncic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 49 24 40/85 9/27 13/18 19 116 4 2 5 10 39 +60 126
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores