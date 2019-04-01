LAL
OKC

Thunder working to regain defensive edge for playoffs

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 01, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing out the string without LeBron James and without a chance of making the playoffs.

But entering Tuesday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers are in their best stretch since early December, winning four of the last five.

That includes Sunday's 130-102 win in New Orleans, which matched Los Angeles' most lopsided win of the season.

The Lakers and Thunder split their first two meetings, with the road teams winning each time.

The Thunder have yet to play the Lakers with James, who missed the first two games with the Christmas Day groin injury that kept him out for more than a month.

And James won't play in this one, having been shut down for the rest of the season to let that groin heal completely heading into the offseason.

While James' absence -- and that of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart as the Lakers turn their focus to next season -- would seem to indicate a great chance for Oklahoma City to escape with a win, the results so far this season indicate otherwise.

The Thunder are just 11-13 against the eight non-playoff teams in the Western Conference this season, and that becomes even more magnified if their 4-0 record against the cellar-dwelling Phoenix Suns is removed.

That includes losses such as Sunday's at home to Dallas, which was playing without star Luka Doncic.

In that game, the Thunder's top three players -- Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams -- combined to go 27 for 56 from the floor with 72 points. The rest of the team, though, scored just 31 points on 11-of-42 shooting.

"Sometimes you've just got to make shots," reserve point guard Raymond Felton said. "Simple as that."

The Thunder struggled offensively for much of the early part of the season but stayed afloat with defensive play that was among the best in the league. The offense came on strong in January and early February before reverting after the All-Star break.

"The ball sometimes doesn't go in the basket," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "Even coming down the stretch, I thought our guys got some fairly decent looks to close the game out.

"What happens is this is why we've got to be a defensive team first."

The Thunder have dropped seven of their last nine, falling to eighth place in the Western Conference.

Though he's been shut down for the season, James will travel with the team and stay on the bench at home games. Tuesday's game is the Lakers' last one away from Los Angeles.

"It's good for the guys," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of James remaining close to the team. You know part of going into this season was, 'Look, we're putting you with a lot of young players. There's a lot of new guys, as far as the free agents coming in and whatnot.' So the more time that, ideally, they'd spend together on the floor would be beneficial, but anytime they can get together off the floor, I think, helps for down the road as well."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Rondo
9 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
10.4 Ast. Per Game 10.4
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
41.1 Field Goal % 42.5
41.2 Three Point % 42.6
69.7 Free Throw % 65.7
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 0:20
  Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
+ 1 Mike Muscala made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson 0:44
+ 2 Dennis Schroder made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:10
  Offensive foul on JaVale McGee 1:21
  Offensive foul on JaVale McGee 1:21
  OKC team rebound 1:39
  Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:42
Team Stats
Points 55 59
Field Goals 20-40 (50.0%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 1-4 (25.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 28
Offensive 1 7
Defensive 19 16
Team 6 5
Assists 14 20
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
3 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
5 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 35-42 2827--55
home team logo Thunder 44-33 3425--59
OKC -12.5, O/U 224.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -12.5, O/U 224.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 35-42 112.2 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 44-33 113.9 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 10.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.1 APG 43.5 FG%
P. George SF 28.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 4.1 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 14 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 47.3
45.0 3PT FG% 24.0
75.0 FT% 25.0
Lakers
Starters
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Muscala
A. Caruso
R. Bullock
R. Rondo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 12 2 2 5/8 2/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 2 -3 17
M. Muscala 8 2 1 2/6 2/6 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2 +5 12
A. Caruso 7 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 0 13 2 0 2 0 1 +3 12
R. Bullock 6 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1 +1 8
R. Rondo 3 6 6 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 20 0 0 4 0 6 -8 17
On Court
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Muscala
A. Caruso
R. Bullock
R. Rondo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 12 2 2 5/8 2/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 2 -3 17
M. Muscala 8 2 1 2/6 2/6 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2 +5 12
A. Caruso 7 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 0 13 2 0 2 0 1 +3 12
R. Bullock 6 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1 +1 8
R. Rondo 3 6 6 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 20 0 0 4 0 6 -8 17
On Bench
J. Williams
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
J. Jones
T. Chandler
K. Kuzma
I. Bonga
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 14 20/40 9/20 6/8 10 75 5 1 12 1 19 -2 66
Thunder
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
R. Westbrook
N. Noel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 14 1 2 6/9 2/5 0/0 1 18 3 1 0 0 1 +2 23
J. Grant 10 2 1 4/9 2/7 0/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 2 +7 14
T. Ferguson 7 2 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 1 1 +7 9
R. Westbrook 5 9 14 2/12 1/6 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 8 +8 43
N. Noel 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 1 2 0 +1 8
On Court
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
R. Westbrook
N. Noel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 14 1 2 6/9 2/5 0/0 1 18 3 1 0 0 1 +2 23
J. Grant 10 2 1 4/9 2/7 0/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 2 +7 14
T. Ferguson 7 2 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 1 1 +7 9
R. Westbrook 5 9 14 2/12 1/6 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 8 +8 43
N. Noel 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 1 2 0 +1 8
On Bench
D. Schroder
M. Morris
A. Nader
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
J. Evans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 2 0 2 +4 4
M. Morris 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 -2 4
A. Nader 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 -3 1
R. Felton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0 -7 1
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 23 20 26/55 6/25 1/4 7 98 8 4 6 7 16 +17 107
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores