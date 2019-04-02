UTA
PHO

Jazz go for season sweep of Suns

  • Apr 02, 2019

Can the Utah Jazz keep their offense operating at a potent level in the final week of the regular season?

That's a pertinent question for a team that has crafted a basketball identity from tough defense. The Jazz head into Wednesday's game at the Phoenix Suns as winners in 10 of their last 11 games. Efficient and effective offense has played a role in making it happen.

Utah notched its sixth straight home victory after beating Charlotte 111-102 on Monday. The Jazz have outscored their opponents by an average of 16.1 points and shot 50.1 percent from the field in those six games. They have also averaged 118.8 per game in their last six home games.

One factor for the uptick in scoring is a knack for sharing the ball. The Jazz have tallied at least 30 assists four times in their last six home games and 23 times overall this season.

"That just shows who we are, what we are committed to -- unselfishness," guard Donovan Mitchell said. "We've had a few turnovers because of it, but we'll take that with the unselfishness for sure."

Utah (47-30) has been doing it even while playing short-handed the past couple of games. Both Derrick Favors and Kyle Korver sat out with injuries against the Hornets. Favors was dealing with back spasms and Korver was nursing a sore right knee.

The Jazz adjusted with a shortened bench and got a season-high 14 points from Thabo Sefolosha.

"It was a good effort by our group," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought particularly, defensively, we were really good for the majority of the game."

Phoenix has a chance to throw a wrench into Utah's hopes to claim a top-four seed in the Western Conference. The Suns (18-60) snapped a six-game losing streak after beating Cleveland 122-113 on Monday.

Devin Booker led Phoenix in scoring for the 12th time in the last 13 games. It was Booker's passing, not his shooting, that made the biggest impact. After averaging 52.3 points over his previous three games, Booker dished out 13 assists to go along with 25 points against the Cavaliers.

He tallied nearly half of Phoenix's 28 assists. Booker fell one assist shy of matching his career high.

"I watch basketball a lot and I read and react when I'm out there on the court," Booker said in the Arizona Republic. "My job tonight was to get everybody involved and make sure everybody got open shots."

The Suns and the Jazz are playing for the third time in three weeks. Utah has won the other three games in the season series and has beaten Phoenix 13 times in the past 14 meetings. The Jazz have held the Suns under 100 points in 12 of those games -- including all three contests this season.

Utah beat Phoenix 125-92 in the most recent game on March 25. Rudy Gobert led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds. The Jazz overcame a season-high 59 points from Booker.

Phoenix rookie center Deandre Ayton will miss his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
D. Booker
1 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
67.0 Field Goal % 46.7
66.9 Three Point % 46.6
63.4 Free Throw % 86.6
  Full timeout called 5:11
  Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 5:11
  De'Anthony Melton missed layup 5:13
+ 2 jump shot 5:36
  Personal foul on Rudy Gobert 5:50
  PHO team rebound 5:50
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:50
+ 2 Josh Jackson made layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 6:06
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 6:11
  Traveling violation turnover on Royce O'Neale 6:48
+ 2 Mikal Bridges made running Jump Shot, assist by Richaun Holmes 7:03
Team Stats
Points 99 94
Field Goals 38-69 (55.1%) 41-85 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 44 39
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 33 20
Team 4 9
Assists 26 20
Steals 1 7
Blocks 9 3
Turnovers 20 9
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
22 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
R. Holmes PF 21
14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 47-30 2531281599
home team logo Suns 18-60 3122231894
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 47-30 111.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Suns 18-60 107.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 23.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 43.1 FG%
E. Okobo PG 5.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.3 APG 37.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 22 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
E. Okobo PG 15 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
55.1 FG% 48.2
48.1 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 63.6
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
G. Niang
R. Neto
On Bench
G. Allen
E. Udoh
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Crowder
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
T. Bradley
K. Korver
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Allen 14 3 0 6/9 2/5 0/0 1 18 0 1 5 0 3 +9 13
E. Udoh 6 7 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 2 0 1 6 +9 23
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crowder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 40 26 38/69 13/27 10/14 15 159 1 9 20 7 33 +25 164
Suns
Starters
R. Holmes
J. Jackson
M. Bridges
T. Daniels
D. Melton
On Bench
J. Fredette
R. Spalding
J. Crawford
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Fredette 10 1 1 5/9 0/3 0/0 2 18 2 0 1 0 1 -13 14
R. Spalding 7 3 0 3/3 0/0 1/4 0 6 0 0 0 2 1 -1 10
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 30 20 41/85 5/20 7/11 21 154 7 3 9 10 20 -31 116
