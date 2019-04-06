ATL
MIL

Bucks could use Sunday as rest day vs. Hawks

  • Apr 06, 2019

While there will be nothing at stake Sunday evening in Milwaukee, and with the Bucks on the second night of back-to-back games, there appears to be little reason for them to break too much of a sweat in a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Then again, pride has a way of changing things.

In their next-to-last game before the playoffs begin next weekend, the top-seeded Bucks could feel as if they have a score to settle with the Hawks, who will be watching from home when the month-long postseason journey begins.

Just one week prior, the Hawks planted a 136-135 overtime victory on the Bucks in Atlanta, a game that MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo missed because he tweaked his right ankle in the Bucks' previous game, a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Atlanta loss was the Bucks' only defeat in a seven-game stretch, going back to the first win in the span on March 22, before they lost Saturday to the Brooklyn Nets.

After clinching the top seed through the end of the NBA playoffs with a victory at Philadelphia on Thursday, Antetokounmpo did not play against the Nets in the 133-128 defeat. He was listed with a left calf injury.

"I would not term it resting," head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters before the game.

So how will the Bucks handle players' minutes against the Hawks after four of five starters played at least 29 minutes Saturday?

"I'm not a coach, I'm not a trainer, but I could see us resting some guys," the Bucks' Brook Lopez said before the team's final three games of the season. "But at the same time, we're a very competitive group, and I know none of us like losing."

The defeat to the Hawks last Sunday came when rookie Trae Young struggled from the field but was able to hit the game-winner on a catch-and-shoot in the lane as the overtime buzzer sounded.

Also missing that game for the Bucks were second-leading scorer Khris Middleton, because of a sore groin, and floor leader Eric Bledsoe, as the point guard received a day of rest.

The Hawks didn't celebrate the victory any less than if the trio had played, and they figured to be well motivated Sunday even if the Bucks' stars get reduced minutes this time around.

The Hawks will enter off a 149-113 defeat at Orlando on Friday, when they allowed 81 points in the first half, so a better brand of defense could be expected Sunday no matter who the Bucks put on the court.

The Hawks have shown they still have solid games left in them, like their 130-122 victory over the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. In that game, Young had his 17th contest this season with at least 20 points and 10 assists. Only James Harden and Russell Westbrook have more.

Before the Hawks beat the Bucks last weekend, Young had an 18-point first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in yet another sign that his confidence is building and his growth has continued.

Only Young and Oscar Robertson have scored 1,400 points with 600 assists as a rookie.

"You could see it coming out. He was cooking, doing his thing," Hawks forward John Collins said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "No one is really going to stop him when a guy gets hot like that."

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Middleton
22 SF
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
41.9 Field Goal % 43.9
41.9 Three Point % 43.7
82.6 Free Throw % 83.7
  Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 1:22
  Personal foul on Vince Carter 1:55
+ 1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:14
  Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:14
  ATL team rebound 2:14
  Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore 2:16
  Kent Bazemore missed floating jump shot 2:35
+ 2 George Hill made driving layup 2:53
  Offensive foul on DeAndre' Bembry 3:04
  George Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3:14
+ 1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 3:14
Team Stats
Points 72 83
Field Goals 26-74 (35.1%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 5-28 (17.9%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 22-25 (88.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 47
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 26 40
Team 9 2
Assists 17 12
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
A. Len C 25
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 29-51 212427-72
home team logo Bucks 59-21 282629-83
MIL -11.5, O/U 232.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -11.5, O/U 232.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 29-51 113.2 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 59-21 118.2 PPG 49.6 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
A. Len C 10.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.1 APG 49.5 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.7 PPG 12.5 RPG 5.9 APG 57.7 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Len C 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 21 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
35.1 FG% 45.2
40.6 3PT FG% 17.9
70.0 FT% 88.0
Hawks
Starters
A. Len
K. Bazemore
J. Anderson
D. Bembry
V. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 18 4 1 7/15 4/8 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 1 3 -10 25
K. Bazemore 12 1 1 4/11 3/6 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 1 +3 14
J. Anderson 8 3 2 2/5 2/4 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 3 +8 15
D. Bembry 6 7 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 13 1 0 2 1 6 +7 16
V. Carter 2 4 1 0/5 0/4 2/2 3 17 0 0 1 0 4 +8 7
On Court
A. Len
K. Bazemore
J. Anderson
D. Bembry
V. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 18 4 1 7/15 4/8 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 1 3 -10 25
K. Bazemore 12 1 1 4/11 3/6 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 1 +3 14
J. Anderson 8 3 2 2/5 2/4 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 3 +8 15
D. Bembry 6 7 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 13 1 0 2 1 6 +7 16
V. Carter 2 4 1 0/5 0/4 2/2 3 17 0 0 1 0 4 +8 7
On Bench
D. Davis
M. Plumlee
D. Dedmon
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
J. Collins
T. Young
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Davis 6 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 0 1 1 -1 10
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 32 17 26/74 13/32 7/10 21 95 2 1 6 6 26 +15 87
Bucks
Starters
D. Wilson
G. Hill
T. Frazier
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wilson 10 5 0 3/4 2/3 2/3 1 19 0 1 1 1 4 -4 15
G. Hill 6 5 2 2/8 1/5 1/2 2 14 0 0 2 1 4 -10 13
T. Frazier 6 5 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 1 4 -9 10
P. Connaughton 5 2 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 15 1 1 1 0 2 -6 14
E. Ilyasova 2 3 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 4 14 0 0 1 0 3 -8 6
On Court
D. Wilson
G. Hill
T. Frazier
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wilson 10 5 0 3/4 2/3 2/3 1 19 0 1 1 1 4 -4 15
G. Hill 6 5 2 2/8 1/5 1/2 2 14 0 0 2 1 4 -10 13
T. Frazier 6 5 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 1 4 -9 10
P. Connaughton 5 2 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 15 1 1 1 0 2 -6 14
E. Ilyasova 2 3 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 4 14 0 0 1 0 3 -8 6
On Bench
B. Colson
N. Mirotic
M. Brogdon
T. Snell
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Colson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 -3 2
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 45 12 28/62 5/28 22/25 16 83 5 9 11 5 40 -40 60
