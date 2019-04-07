Walker-led Hornets top Pistons 104-91, holding playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP) Kemba Walker scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half to help the Charlotte Hornets build a big lead and they went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 104-91 Sunday.
Charlotte (38-42) has won three straight to cling to its chances of rallying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons (39-41) have lost four in a row to possibly plummet from being a sixth-seeded team to missing the postseason for a third consecutive year and the ninth time in a decade.
Detroit coach Dwane Casey said before the game that his team had to slow down Walker after he helped the Hornets win the previous three matchups.
That simply didn't happen.
Walker had 11 points in the first quarter and nine in the second, lifting the Hornets to a 60-42 lead.
The electric point guard had plenty of help.
Hornets reserve Frank Kaminski scored a season-high 24 points and Jeremy Lamb had 17 points off the bench. Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon had 14 points and rookie Miles Bridges added 10 points.
Detroit was led by reserve point guard Ish Smith, who scored 20 points, for a team struggling offensively. Blake Griffin had 16 points on 5 of 18 shooting, looking like he's playing through an injury. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 23 rebounds and Wayne Ellington scored 14 points.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed the game for personal reasons and forward Marvin Williams was out for a third straight game because of his injured right foot.
Pistons: The 2004 NBA champions, including Chauncey Billups, were welcomed back and honored throughout the game and during a halftime ceremony.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Close regular season at Cleveland on Tuesday and at home against Orlando on Wednesday.
Pistons: Ends regular season against Memphis on Tuesday and at New York on Wednesday.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|15.4
|Reb. Per Game
|15.4
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|53.1
|43.0
|Three Point %
|53.2
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|58.9
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:15
|+ 1
|Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:54
|+ 1
|Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:54
|+ 3
|Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kennard
|1:19
|Offensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|1:23
|+ 1
|Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:39
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|1:39
|Shooting foul on Luke Kennard
|1:39
|Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:48
|+ 2
|Dwayne Bacon made alley-oop shot, assist by Miles Bridges
|1:57
|Personal foul on Kemba Walker
|2:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|104
|91
|Field Goals
|38-88 (43.2%)
|34-92 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|10-41 (24.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|59
|Offensive
|8
|18
|Defensive
|36
|37
|Team
|12
|4
|Assists
|23
|20
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|5
|9
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|2
|1
|
|43.2
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|24.4
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Walker
|31
|8
|7
|11/29
|3/11
|6/7
|2
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|+16
|53
|D. Bacon
|14
|1
|1
|6/12
|1/3
|1/1
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+13
|17
|M. Bridges
|10
|5
|5
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|+5
|28
|B. Biyombo
|6
|9
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-2
|18
|N. Batum
|0
|5
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|F. Kaminsky
|24
|5
|2
|9/17
|3/7
|3/3
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|+18
|33
|J. Lamb
|17
|6
|3
|5/8
|1/2
|6/8
|0
|27
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+14
|31
|D. Graham
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|4
|M. Monk
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+8
|4
|S. Mack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|44
|23
|38/88
|10/31
|18/23
|13
|235
|5
|3
|5
|8
|36
|+65
|197
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Griffin
|16
|4
|4
|5/18
|2/11
|4/5
|3
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|-6
|24
|A. Drummond
|15
|23
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|42
|0
|3
|0
|9
|14
|-10
|43
|W. Ellington
|14
|4
|3
|4/9
|3/8
|3/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-10
|23
|R. Jackson
|9
|4
|3
|3/11
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-3
|20
|B. Brown
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|+3
|15
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Smith
|20
|4
|4
|9/16
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-19
|32
|L. Kennard
|7
|5
|3
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-11
|16
|L. Galloway
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|5
|T. Maker
|2
|6
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-10
|9
|K. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leuer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Pachulia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Calderon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|55
|20
|34/92
|10/41
|13/15
|18
|236
|3
|7
|9
|18
|37
|-65
|187
-
DAL
MEM61
69
3rd 7:16
-
PHO
HOU20
29
1st 1:22 NBAt
-
ATL
MIL17
23
1st 2:20
-
MIA
TOR109
117
Final/OT
-
SA
CLE112
90
Final
-
OKC
MIN132
126
Final
-
CHA
DET104
91
Final
-
BKN
IND108
96
Final
-
WAS
NY0
0226 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ORL
BOS0
0217 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
LAC
GS0
0236.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm NBAt
-
NO
SAC0
0234 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
DEN
POR0
0217 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
LAL0
0216.5 O/U
+12
9:30pm NBAt