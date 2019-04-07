CHA
DET

No Text

Walker-led Hornets top Pistons 104-91, holding playoff hopes

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 07, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Kemba Walker scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half to help the Charlotte Hornets build a big lead and they went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 104-91 Sunday.

Charlotte (38-42) has won three straight to cling to its chances of rallying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons (39-41) have lost four in a row to possibly plummet from being a sixth-seeded team to missing the postseason for a third consecutive year and the ninth time in a decade.

Detroit coach Dwane Casey said before the game that his team had to slow down Walker after he helped the Hornets win the previous three matchups.

That simply didn't happen.

Walker had 11 points in the first quarter and nine in the second, lifting the Hornets to a 60-42 lead.

The electric point guard had plenty of help.

Hornets reserve Frank Kaminski scored a season-high 24 points and Jeremy Lamb had 17 points off the bench. Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon had 14 points and rookie Miles Bridges added 10 points.

Detroit was led by reserve point guard Ish Smith, who scored 20 points, for a team struggling offensively. Blake Griffin had 16 points on 5 of 18 shooting, looking like he's playing through an injury. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 23 rebounds and Wayne Ellington scored 14 points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed the game for personal reasons and forward Marvin Williams was out for a third straight game because of his injured right foot.

Pistons: The 2004 NBA champions, including Chauncey Billups, were welcomed back and honored throughout the game and during a halftime ceremony.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Close regular season at Cleveland on Tuesday and at home against Orlando on Wednesday.

Pistons: Ends regular season against Memphis on Tuesday and at New York on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
15.4 Reb. Per Game 15.4
43.0 Field Goal % 53.1
43.0 Three Point % 53.2
84.4 Free Throw % 58.9
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:15
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kennard 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Wayne Ellington 1:23
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 1:39
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 1:39
  Shooting foul on Luke Kennard 1:39
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:48
+ 2 Dwayne Bacon made alley-oop shot, assist by Miles Bridges 1:57
  Personal foul on Kemba Walker 2:09
Team Stats
Points 104 91
Field Goals 38-88 (43.2%) 34-92 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 10-41 (24.4%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 59
Offensive 8 18
Defensive 36 37
Team 12 4
Assists 23 20
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 5 9
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
31 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15 PTS, 23 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 38-42 32282321104
home team logo Pistons 39-41 2715331691
DET -6.5, O/U 216
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -6.5, O/U 216
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 38-42 110.6 PPG 44 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Pistons 39-41 107.2 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.9 APG 43.1 FG%
I. Smith PG 8.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 31 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
I. Smith PG 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
43.2 FG% 37.0
32.3 3PT FG% 24.4
78.3 FT% 86.7
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Bacon
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
N. Batum
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 31 8 7 11/29 3/11 6/7 2 40 1 0 1 1 7 +16 53
D. Bacon 14 1 1 6/12 1/3 1/1 4 27 0 0 0 0 1 +13 17
M. Bridges 10 5 5 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 35 1 2 0 3 2 +5 28
B. Biyombo 6 9 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 1 21 0 0 1 3 6 -2 18
N. Batum 0 5 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 0 5 -2 9
Starters
K. Walker
D. Bacon
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
N. Batum
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 31 8 7 11/29 3/11 6/7 2 40 1 0 1 1 7 +16 53
D. Bacon 14 1 1 6/12 1/3 1/1 4 27 0 0 0 0 1 +13 17
M. Bridges 10 5 5 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 35 1 2 0 3 2 +5 28
B. Biyombo 6 9 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 1 21 0 0 1 3 6 -2 18
N. Batum 0 5 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 0 5 -2 9
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
D. Graham
M. Monk
S. Mack
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
T. Parker
M. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 24 5 2 9/17 3/7 3/3 2 27 0 1 1 0 5 +18 33
J. Lamb 17 6 3 5/8 1/2 6/8 0 27 2 0 0 1 5 +14 31
D. Graham 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 2 -5 4
M. Monk 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 3 +8 4
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 44 23 38/88 10/31 18/23 13 235 5 3 5 8 36 +65 197
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 16 4 4 5/18 2/11 4/5 3 33 0 0 4 1 3 -6 24
A. Drummond 15 23 1 6/12 0/0 3/4 3 42 0 3 0 9 14 -10 43
W. Ellington 14 4 3 4/9 3/8 3/3 2 32 1 0 2 1 3 -10 23
R. Jackson 9 4 3 3/11 2/5 1/1 1 21 0 1 0 1 3 -3 20
B. Brown 6 4 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 23 1 0 0 2 2 +3 15
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 16 4 4 5/18 2/11 4/5 3 33 0 0 4 1 3 -6 24
A. Drummond 15 23 1 6/12 0/0 3/4 3 42 0 3 0 9 14 -10 43
W. Ellington 14 4 3 4/9 3/8 3/3 2 32 1 0 2 1 3 -10 23
R. Jackson 9 4 3 3/11 2/5 1/1 1 21 0 1 0 1 3 -3 20
B. Brown 6 4 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 23 1 0 0 2 2 +3 15
Bench
I. Smith
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
T. Maker
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 20 4 4 9/16 2/3 0/0 2 29 0 0 0 0 4 -19 32
L. Kennard 7 5 3 3/8 1/5 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 1 4 -11 16
L. Galloway 2 1 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 0 16 1 1 0 1 0 +1 5
T. Maker 2 6 0 1/7 0/4 0/0 2 20 0 2 1 2 4 -10 9
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 55 20 34/92 10/41 13/15 18 236 3 7 9 18 37 -65 187
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores