DAL
MEM

Grizzlies host Mavs, can cap season sweep

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies take their back-to-back series back to Tennessee to close out their season-series Sunday night with only draft position on the line.

The two teams have been eliminated from playoff contention for some time, and played Friday night in Dallas jockeying for draft position. Both teams fielded "JV" lineups that saw the Grizzlies take a 122-112 victory, their third consecutive win over Dallas this season.

It was the penultimate home performance of the season and, perhaps, the career of Dirk Nowitzki, the NBA's sixth all-time leading scorer.

Nowitzki scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes as he's seen increased playing time as this season, his 21st all with Dallas, comes to a close. Nowitzki even threw down a dunk.

"He had a dunk?" joked Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday. "He sure is turning back the clock, baby. Dirk is a legend."

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle sure saw it, saying: "It was a great play. I know that one of his goals this year was to get at least one dunk because I don't think he has had any this year. So, that is a big highlight."

Nowitzki will play his final home game Tuesday against Phoenix, and then likely close out his Hall of Fame career the next night at San Antonio, where he's fought numerous playoff battles against Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. Nowitzki, however, still has made no official announcement about retiring.

He's averaged nearly 20 points a game against Memphis, where Grizzlies fans will surely give him yet another standing ovation sendoff the likes of which he's received at visiting arenas across the league throughout the season.

He may or may not be joined on the floor by rookie of the year frontrunner Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old and Dallas' leading scorer, rebounder and assist man, sat out Friday's matchup, the third game in the last four that he's sat out due to a variety of lingering injuries.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that the team has not shut down Doncic for the remaining three games of the season.

"If he was considerably injured and that was the right thing to do, we'd do it," Carlisle said. "That hasn't been determined yet."

In Friday's loss, Dallas also sat out its other impressive rookie, guard Jalen Brunson, as well as center Dwight Powell.

Memphis, which was led Friday by Delon Wright's first-ever triple-double, played without Mike Conley Jr. for a third consecutive game with a sore left ankle. The shorthanded Grizzlies matched its own NBA record by using a 28th player this season in a game.

Wright scored a career-high 26 points to go with 14 assists and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

"We've been pleased with who he is, his work ethic, the way he's thinking the game and understanding in a lead role to be able to make decisions," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "I think to go out and get the triple-double that he had, but to have zero turnovers as well, that's a heck of a triple-double."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Powell
7 PF
D. Wright
2 PG
22.0 Min. Per Game 22.0
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
60.1 Field Goal % 43.3
59.6 Three Point % 43.2
77.2 Free Throw % 77.9
  Full timeout called 10:12
+ 3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 10:21
  Personal foul on Jalen Brunson 10:21
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:35
+ 2 Justin Jackson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 11:14
  Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Dwight Powell 11:17
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Caboclo 11:24
  Bad pass turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Justin Holiday 11:48
+ 2 Delon Wright made driving layup 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Caboclo 0:22
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed finger-roll layup 0:25
Team Stats
Points 54 64
Field Goals 20-45 (44.4%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 33
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 18 24
Team 5 3
Assists 15 17
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Brunson PG 13
6 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Holiday SF 7
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 31-48 24282-54
home team logo Grizzlies 32-47 26308-64
MEM -1, O/U 214
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEM -1, O/U 214
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 31-48 108.7 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 32-47 103.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
D. Powell PF 10.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 59.6 FG%
J. Holiday SF 8.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.4 APG 37.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Powell PF 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
J. Holiday SF 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
44.4 FG% 44.9
21.1 3PT FG% 47.6
71.4 FT% 83.3
Mavericks
Starters
D. Powell
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
C. Lee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 13 3 1 6/6 0/0 1/2 0 13 1 0 0 1 2 0 19
J. Jackson 11 0 0 5/7 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -4 11
J. Brunson 6 1 6 1/5 0/2 4/4 3 13 1 0 0 0 1 -6 20
D. Finney-Smith 2 3 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 3 -16 6
C. Lee 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 1 -4 4
On Court
D. Powell
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
C. Lee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 13 3 1 6/6 0/0 1/2 0 13 1 0 0 1 2 0 19
J. Jackson 11 0 0 5/7 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -4 11
J. Brunson 6 1 6 1/5 0/2 4/4 3 13 1 0 0 0 1 -6 20
D. Finney-Smith 2 3 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 3 -16 6
C. Lee 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 1 -4 4
On Bench
T. Burke
D. Macon
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
D. Harris
J. Barea
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
K. Antetokounmpo
M. Kleber
L. Doncic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Burke 10 0 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 -4 16
D. Macon 3 2 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 1 0 2 -6 6
R. Broekhoff 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 +1 4
S. Mejri 2 4 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 2 1 0 4 -10 9
D. Harris 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/4 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -7 2
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kleber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doncic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 20 15 20/45 4/19 10/14 10 113 3 3 3 2 18 -56 97
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Holiday
T. Dorsey
B. Caboclo
D. Wright
I. Rabb
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 14 4 2 4/8 2/3 4/4 1 21 1 0 0 1 3 +17 23
T. Dorsey 9 3 3 3/10 3/7 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 2 +1 17
B. Caboclo 8 8 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 2 6 +3 16
D. Wright 7 6 5 3/7 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 6 +5 22
I. Rabb 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
On Court
J. Holiday
T. Dorsey
B. Caboclo
D. Wright
I. Rabb
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 14 4 2 4/8 2/3 4/4 1 21 1 0 0 1 3 +17 23
T. Dorsey 9 3 3 3/10 3/7 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 2 +1 17
B. Caboclo 8 8 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 2 6 +3 16
D. Wright 7 6 5 3/7 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 6 +5 22
I. Rabb 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
On Bench
J. Carter
C. Parsons
T. Zeller
J. Washburn
M. Conley
J. Noah
A. Bradley
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
J. Jackson Jr.
C. Miles
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Carter 10 0 1 3/4 2/2 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 +10 12
C. Parsons 7 4 4 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 11 1 0 1 0 4 +2 19
T. Zeller 7 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 0 0 2 2 +12 11
J. Washburn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 17 22/49 10/21 10/12 10 125 2 0 5 6 24 +50 125
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores