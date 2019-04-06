PHO
Phoenix
Suns
19-61
away team logo
77
TF 0
FINAL
End
3rd
NBAt
Sun Apr. 7
7:00pm
BONUS
117
TF 0
home team logo
HOU
Houston
Rockets
52-28
ML: +1593
HOU -18.5, O/U 224.5
ML: -6486
PHO
HOU

Rockets host Suns as playoffs loom

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2019

When the Rockets were three games under .500 one week into December, their current standing in the Western Conference seemed as improbable as their shockingly awful start.

But on Friday, Houston throttled the New York Knicks 120-96 and, combined with the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Denver Nuggets, tightened its grip on the third seed in the West. The Rockets improved to 19-4 since the All-Star break and will enter their home finale against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Toyota Center 1½ games up on Portland with two games to play.

The Trail Blazers will host the Nuggets on Sunday after falling in Denver 119-110 on Friday.

The Rockets have suffered as many losses (14) since Dec. 8 as they recorded over their opening 25 games. Once ravaged by injuries, Houston is 41-14 over its last 55 contests.

"We've got a great group of veteran guys that understand what's at stake here," said Rockets assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik, who filled in for Mike D'Antoni (illness) against the Knicks. "And continuing to build on our championship habits because, hey, the playoffs are going to be starting here in seven, eight days. So we need to make sure that we continue to get better. It's understood that every game is a playoff implication game."

On Jan. 23, the Rockets needed MVP candidate James Harden to score 61 points in order to fend off the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Houston was far more workmanlike in the second meeting between the teams, building a 16-point advantage by the close of the first quarter and extending that lead to 42 points before mercifully easing off the gas in the fourth.

"We're building very, very good habits no matter who we play," Harden said after producing 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists over 29 minutes. "That's our mindset. That's what we preach and that's what we've been talking about. It was a great job by the guys of going out there and playing four quarters like it was any other team."

The Suns closed out their home schedule with a 133-126 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, a victory that provided Phoenix a bit of a thrust in advance of its offseason.

The Suns were without six rotation players, including standout guard Devin Booker, yet unearthed strong performances from Josh Jackson, Ray Spalding and Dragan Bender, whose playing time in his third season has been drastically slashed. Granted a rare opportunity to contribute, Bender posted 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and a career-high seven blocks.

"He's still a young player who's trying to figure out and realize (his place)," said Suns coach Igor Kokoskov. "He doesn't even know how much - 7-1 is 7-1 in Europe or here, it's the same. So he's got to use that, trust his size, trust his presence. Meet them with the chest, use his length.

"That's something that with these kind of games we talked about before the game we can accomplish. It's something that he, that we can accomplish as a team, and it's something that he has to do on the court to feel that he he's capable of doing it. I'm glad, I'm happy for him."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Jackson
20 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
36.2 Pts. Per Game 36.2
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
41.5 Field Goal % 44.2
41.5 Three Point % 44.2
67.3 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:07
  Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr. 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Troy Daniels 0:25
+ 2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 0:36
  Turnover on James Harden 0:41
+ 2 Nene made dunk, assist by James Harden 1:00
  Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Chris Paul 1:02
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Josh Jackson 1:13
+ 3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 1:54
Team Stats
Points 77 117
Field Goals 29-67 (43.3%) 40-73 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 22-39 (56.4%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 25 33
Team 6 4
Assists 17 28
Steals 8 11
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Jackson SF 20
12 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
30 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-61 242330-77
home team logo Rockets 52-28 344340-117
HOU -18.5, O/U 224.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -18.5, O/U 224.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-61 107.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 52-28 113.5 PPG 41.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
J. Crawford SG 6.9 PPG 1.2 RPG 3.5 APG 37.6 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.6 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crawford SG 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
J. Harden SG 30 PTS 13 REB 9 AST
43.3 FG% 54.8
30.0 3PT FG% 56.4
72.2 FT% 78.9
Suns
Starters
D. Bender
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
D. Melton
T. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bender 14 7 0 5/12 0/1 4/8 2 28 1 0 2 2 5 -32 20
J. Jackson 12 9 6 5/12 1/4 1/2 3 31 2 0 3 1 8 -40 32
E. Okobo 6 3 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 20 1 0 1 1 2 -18 15
D. Melton 3 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 4 0 0 -10 5
T. Daniels 0 2 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 2 -26 3
On Court
D. Bender
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
D. Melton
T. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bender 14 7 0 5/12 0/1 4/8 2 28 1 0 2 2 5 -32 20
J. Jackson 12 9 6 5/12 1/4 1/2 3 31 2 0 3 1 8 -40 32
E. Okobo 6 3 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 20 1 0 1 1 2 -18 15
D. Melton 3 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 4 0 0 -10 5
T. Daniels 0 2 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 2 -26 3
On Bench
J. Crawford
J. Fredette
R. Holmes
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
D. Ayton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crawford 19 3 3 7/13 2/4 3/3 0 19 1 0 1 0 3 -23 28
J. Fredette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 17 29/67 6/20 13/18 14 127 8 0 12 4 25 -149 103
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
D. House Jr.
Nene
C. Paul
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 30 13 9 10/14 5/6 5/7 3 29 2 0 6 0 13 +39 57
D. House Jr. 8 6 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 0 6 +20 18
Nene 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 10 0 1 0 1 2 +10 14
C. Paul 6 3 9 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 26 5 0 2 0 3 +30 30
I. Shumpert 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0 +13 0
On Court
J. Harden
D. House Jr.
Nene
C. Paul
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 30 13 9 10/14 5/6 5/7 3 29 2 0 6 0 13 +39 57
D. House Jr. 8 6 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 0 6 +20 18
Nene 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 10 0 1 0 1 2 +10 14
C. Paul 6 3 9 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 26 5 0 2 0 3 +30 30
I. Shumpert 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0 +13 0
On Bench
A. Rivers
K. Faried
G. Clark
V. Edwards
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
C. Chiozza
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 5 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -1 9
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 41 28 40/73 22/39 15/19 14 106 11 3 9 8 33 +111 128
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores