Two teams looking ahead to next year will meet when the Washington Wizards visit the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

The Wizards (32-48) recently saw their slim playoff hopes end while the Knicks (15-64) have clinched the worst record in the NBA.

On Friday night, LaMarcus Aldridge led eight San Antonio players in double figures with 24 points as the visiting Spurs routed the Wizards 129-112. Washington has lost three of its past four games.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points in 30 minutes for the Wizards. Thomas Bryant had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Bobby Portis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

"Obviously we only have two (games) left," Beal said. "Biggest thing is to make sure we finish strong, and injury free. Just use this as fuel to get better in the offseason.

"You never want to be one of the teams that is just watching TV come April and May, but we are in that situation. All you can do is work on your game in the offseason and be ready to go come September."

Portis hit a 3-pointer that got the Wizards within 41-39 early in the second quarter, but the Spurs pulled away midway thought the quarter. Aldridge's dunk gave San Antonio its biggest lead of the half, 73-52, and the Spurs led 77-58 at halftime.

The Spurs shot 17 of 24 (70.8 percent) from the field in the second quarter and 66.7 percent for the half.

"At the start of that second quarter, I thought they were scoring on us at will," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "A couple of things that we couldn't stop -- the dribble drive and their bigs. San Antonio is good. They got a lot of high-motor, tough players (who) play hard. You can't mess up."

The Knicks lost for the eighth time in their last nine games when they were beaten 120-96 in Houston on Friday night as James Harden had 26 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in just 29 minutes.

New York was without point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (sore left shoulder), so Mario Hezonja made his first start at the position. He finished with his first career triple-double -- 16 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in an emergency role.

"He did a great job," Knicks coach David Fizdale said in the New York Post. "He organized us. He called the right stuff. He attacked when he needed to attack."

For his part, Hezonja said jokingly, "They don't have to get a point guard right, Kyrie (Irving), right?"

Henry Ellenson also had 16 points off the bench for the Knicks, who lost their ninth straight on the road. Kevin Knox added 13 and Mitchell Robinson had 12.

Banged up New York also was without Kadeem Allen (concussion), Isaiah Hicks (sore left hip), Dennis Smith Jr. (sore lower back), Allonzo Trier (strained left calf) and Noah Vonleh (sprained right ankle).

Washington won the first three meetings between the teams this season.

--Field Level Media.

