Mavs ready to celebrate Nowitzki's final home game

  • Apr 08, 2019

When the Dallas Mavericks play host to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the game will serve only as a vehicle for a Texas-sized sendoff for Hall-of-Fame-bound forward Dirk Nowitzki as he plays in what will likely be the final home game of his illustrious career.

While the 14-time All-Star and sixth-leading scorer in NBA history has yet to officially announce that his 21st season will be his last, the Mavs are prepared to honor Nowitzki throughout the game with ceremonies celebrating his numerous career achievements.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who purchased the franchise on Jan. 4, 2000, not long after Dallas made a draft-night deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the mostly unknown 7-foot teenager from Würzburg, Germany, in the 1999 NBA Draft, said the night is going to be emotional.

"It's going to be amazing. Before 1/8the game 3/8, during and we're going to keep people afterwards and do something extra special," Cuban told Mavs.com. "There's going to be some special guests that we've flown in that are important to Dirk. There's going to be all kinds of people."

Nowitzki was named NBA MVP after the 2006-07 season, a year after being rebuffed by Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Five years later, Nowitzki, the lone superstar on the Mavs roster, defeated Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in their first season together in Miami to win Dallas its only NBA championship.

Nowitzki, who was brilliant that title season in sweeping Kobe Bryant and the two-time defending Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, and then beating Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, was named NBA Finals MVP.

"It's been an experience that has been second to none, really on every level," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle told reporters of coaching Nowitzki for the last 11 seasons. "From the tone that he sets every day to how he approaches the game, and how he enables his teammates to play better than they would otherwise because of how he affects the game.

"(He's) the breed of player that wants the responsibility of winning and losing, and his willingness to put his face on the franchise is very unique," Carlisle continued. "There just aren't many guys around, and he's done it with an integrity, humility and loyalty that is unmatched from anything that I've seen in my 34 years 1/8in the NBA 3/8."

As for the game, Dallas and Phoenix have long been playing out the string. The Suns, who still need a win just to reach 20 wins on the season, will finish at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Phoenix enters Tuesday's game having allowed 70-plus points in the first half in consecutive games. The Suns rallied to win the first over an equally depleted and sub-.500 New Orleans team, but were clobbered 149-113 by the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

"As a young group, as a young team, (Phoenix) has a lot to learn," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov told the Arizona Republic. "We have a lot to learn. A lot of film. A lot of points we can use to grow individually and as a group."

Picking up a few pointers from Nowitzki couldn't hurt.

Key Players
J. Jackson
20 SF
D. Powell
7 PF
21.4 Min. Per Game 21.4
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
41.4 Field Goal % 59.7
41.4 Three Point % 59.7
67.1 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 6:45
  Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender 6:55
  Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot 6:57
  Personal foul on Dragan Bender 7:10
  Traveling violation turnover on Devin Harris 7:34
  Personal foul on Dirk Nowitzki 8:06
  Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Elie Okobo 8:07
+ 2 Dirk Nowitzki made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 8:39
+ 2 Jamal Crawford made floating jump shot 8:55
+ 2 Dirk Nowitzki made dunk, assist by Dwight Powell 9:15
  Josh Jackson missed layup, blocked by Dwight Powell 9:28
Team Stats
Points 51 80
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 46
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 16 32
Team 4 2
Assists 8 21
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 1 0
J. Crawford SG 11
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
10 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-62 182013-51
home team logo Mavericks 32-48 333512-80
DAL -8.5, O/U 224.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-62 107.5 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Mavericks 32-48 108.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
J. Crawford SG 7.3 PPG 1.3 RPG 3.6 APG 38.2 FG%
D. Nowitzki PF 6.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.6 APG 35.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crawford SG 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
D. Nowitzki PF 26 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
32.1 FG% 50.0
31.8 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 82.4
Suns
Starters
J. Crawford
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
D. Bender
M. Bridges
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crawford 16 3 1 7/16 2/5 0/0 2 19 0 1 2 0 3 -23 20
J. Jackson 12 5 0 4/13 1/6 3/5 2 24 0 2 1 1 4 -28 18
E. Okobo 11 1 2 3/6 3/4 2/2 2 20 1 0 2 0 1 -20 15
D. Bender 8 6 2 2/7 1/4 3/4 3 22 1 0 1 2 4 -25 18
M. Bridges 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 25 1 0 0 1 0 -22 4
On Bench
D. Melton
T. Daniels
J. Fredette
R. Holmes
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
D. Ayton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Melton 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 2 0 2 0 1 -10 5
T. Daniels 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 0 -11 1
J. Fredette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 21 8 17/53 7/22 10/15 13 129 8 4 9 5 16 -139 81
Mavericks
Starters
D. Nowitzki
D. Harris
L. Doncic
J. Jackson
D. Powell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Nowitzki 26 4 1 10/24 5/10 1/1 3 22 0 1 2 0 4 +17 31
D. Harris 14 2 4 4/7 3/5 3/3 1 17 0 1 1 1 1 +12 24
L. Doncic 10 14 9 3/9 0/2 4/5 0 22 2 0 2 2 12 +21 42
J. Jackson 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 0 +19 4
D. Powell 3 8 3 0/1 0/1 3/4 3 16 0 1 2 5 3 +11 16
On Bench
T. Burke
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
C. Lee
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
S. Mejri
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Burke 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +10 7
J. Brunson 6 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2 +15 10
D. Finney-Smith 6 6 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 2 3 3 +13 15
M. Kleber 4 7 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 9 0 1 0 1 6 +17 14
R. Broekhoff 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 4 0 0 +10 -3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 44 21 27/54 12/24 14/17 13 143 4 4 14 12 32 +145 160
