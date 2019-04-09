No Text
POR
LAL
No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. McGee
7 C
|22.3
|Min. Per Game
|22.3
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|0.7
|Ast. Per Game
|0.7
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|62.4
|44.4
|Three Point %
|62.2
|91.2
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|+ 3
|Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum
|0:01
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Seth Curry
|0:18
|+ 2
|Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Damian Lillard
|0:33
|+ 2
|Alex Caruso made jump shot
|0:43
|Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|0:49
|CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:51
|+ 1
|Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:07
|+ 1
|Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:07
|Shooting foul on Enes Kanter
|1:07
|+ 1
|Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|+ 1
|Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|104
|101
|Field Goals
|37-90 (41.1%)
|40-94 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-37 (29.7%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|64
|Offensive
|11
|17
|Defensive
|34
|34
|Team
|7
|13
|Assists
|18
|29
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|10
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
D. Lillard PG 0
20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 1
32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
|Team Stats
|Trail Blazers 51-29
|114.5 PPG
|48.1 RPG
|23.1 APG
|Lakers 37-44
|111.9 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|25.5 APG
|Key Players
|
|M. Harkless SF
|7.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG
|11.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Harkless SF
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG
|32 PTS
|5 REB
|8 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|29.7
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Harkless
|26
|8
|0
|9/14
|1/4
|7/8
|2
|33
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5
|+13
|38
|E. Kanter
|22
|16
|2
|8/13
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|36
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|+15
|40
|D. Lillard
|20
|4
|8
|6/16
|3/10
|5/5
|0
|35
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|+3
|41
|C. McCollum
|11
|1
|3
|5/13
|1/6
|0/1
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|+17
|17
|A. Aminu
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+4
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Curry
|19
|2
|1
|7/13
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|25
|E. Turner
|6
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-10
|15
|J. Layman
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|R. Hood
|0
|2
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-12
|5
|Z. Collins
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|-10
|2
|M. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nurkic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Labissiere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Trent Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Simons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|45
|18
|37/90
|11/37
|19/22
|14
|234
|8
|10
|12
|11
|34
|+15
|191
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|32
|5
|8
|11/31
|5/15
|5/7
|2
|43
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-4
|52
|M. Muscala
|16
|5
|1
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-13
|23
|A. Caruso
|12
|7
|13
|5/16
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|40
|1
|1
|7
|2
|5
|+2
|40
|J. McGee
|11
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/4
|6
|19
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-8
|15
|J. Jones
|11
|15
|3
|5/13
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|46
|2
|2
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|35
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Williams
|12
|10
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|+5
|28
|M. Wagner
|7
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+11
|10
|I. Bonga
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-5
|2
|R. Rondo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuzma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|101
|51
|29
|40/94
|10/29
|11/17
|19
|236
|6
|6
|17
|17
|34
|-15
|205