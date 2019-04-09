POR
LAL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. McGee
7 C
22.3 Min. Per Game 22.3
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
0.7 Ast. Per Game 0.7
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
44.4 Field Goal % 62.4
44.4 Three Point % 62.2
91.2 Free Throw % 63.2
+ 3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 0:01
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Seth Curry 0:18
+ 2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Damian Lillard 0:33
+ 2 Alex Caruso made jump shot 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:49
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:51
+ 1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:07
+ 1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 1:07
  Shooting foul on Enes Kanter 1:07
+ 1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
+ 1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
Team Stats
Points 104 101
Field Goals 37-90 (41.1%) 40-94 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 52 64
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 34 34
Team 7 13
Assists 18 29
Steals 8 6
Blocks 10 6
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 1
32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 51-29 26272031104
home team logo Lakers 37-44 25232627101
LAL 9.5, O/U 225.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL 9.5, O/U 225.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 51-29 114.5 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Lakers 37-44 111.9 PPG 46.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
M. Harkless SF 7.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 48.1 FG%
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 11.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.3 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harkless SF 26 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 32 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
41.1 FG% 42.6
29.7 3PT FG% 34.5
86.4 FT% 64.7
Trail Blazers
Starters
M. Harkless
E. Kanter
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harkless 26 8 0 9/14 1/4 7/8 2 33 0 4 0 3 5 +13 38
E. Kanter 22 16 2 8/13 1/1 5/6 4 36 1 0 3 6 10 +15 40
D. Lillard 20 4 8 6/16 3/10 5/5 0 35 3 1 3 1 3 +3 41
C. McCollum 11 1 3 5/13 1/6 0/1 3 29 0 1 2 0 1 +17 17
A. Aminu 0 5 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 5 +4 6
Starters
M. Harkless
E. Kanter
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harkless 26 8 0 9/14 1/4 7/8 2 33 0 4 0 3 5 +13 38
E. Kanter 22 16 2 8/13 1/1 5/6 4 36 1 0 3 6 10 +15 40
D. Lillard 20 4 8 6/16 3/10 5/5 0 35 3 1 3 1 3 +3 41
C. McCollum 11 1 3 5/13 1/6 0/1 3 29 0 1 2 0 1 +17 17
A. Aminu 0 5 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 5 +4 6
Bench
S. Curry
E. Turner
J. Layman
R. Hood
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 19 2 1 7/13 5/8 0/0 1 26 3 0 1 0 2 -3 25
E. Turner 6 3 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 16 0 1 1 0 3 -10 15
J. Layman 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 2 -2 2
R. Hood 0 2 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 2 -12 5
Z. Collins 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 2 2 1 1 -10 2
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 45 18 37/90 11/37 19/22 14 234 8 10 12 11 34 +15 191
Lakers
Starters
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Muscala
A. Caruso
J. McGee
J. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 32 5 8 11/31 5/15 5/7 2 43 1 0 2 0 5 -4 52
M. Muscala 16 5 1 6/10 4/7 0/0 2 35 0 1 1 1 4 -13 23
A. Caruso 12 7 13 5/16 0/2 2/2 3 40 1 1 7 2 5 +2 40
J. McGee 11 4 1 5/6 0/0 1/4 6 19 0 1 3 1 3 -8 15
J. Jones 11 15 3 5/13 1/2 0/0 2 46 2 2 1 6 9 -3 35
Starters
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Muscala
A. Caruso
J. McGee
J. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 32 5 8 11/31 5/15 5/7 2 43 1 0 2 0 5 -4 52
M. Muscala 16 5 1 6/10 4/7 0/0 2 35 0 1 1 1 4 -13 23
A. Caruso 12 7 13 5/16 0/2 2/2 3 40 1 1 7 2 5 +2 40
J. McGee 11 4 1 5/6 0/0 1/4 6 19 0 1 3 1 3 -8 15
J. Jones 11 15 3 5/13 1/2 0/0 2 46 2 2 1 6 9 -3 35
Bench
J. Williams
M. Wagner
I. Bonga
R. Rondo
L. Stephenson
R. Bullock
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
K. Kuzma
L. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Williams 12 10 3 5/9 0/0 2/2 3 28 2 0 2 5 5 +5 28
M. Wagner 7 4 0 3/8 0/3 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 1 3 +11 10
I. Bonga 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 1 0 -5 2
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 51 29 40/94 10/29 11/17 19 236 6 6 17 17 34 -15 205
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores