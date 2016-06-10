No Text
UTA
LAC
No Text
Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
L. Williams
23 SG
|26.6
|Min. Per Game
|26.6
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|67.0
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|67.0
|Three Point %
|42.7
|63.5
|Free Throw %
|87.6
|+ 1
|Grayson Allen made free throw
|0:18
|Shooting foul on Sindarius Thornwell
|0:18
|+ 3
|JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:55
|Defensive rebound by Tyrone Wallace
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|1:28
|Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:39
|+ 2
|Jerome Robinson made fade-away jump shot
|2:11
|+ 1
|Georges Niang made free throw
|2:24
|Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson
|2:24
|+ 2
|Georges Niang made driving layup
|2:24
|+ 2
|Jerome Robinson made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac
|2:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|137
|143
|Field Goals
|47-106 (44.3%)
|54-106 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-35 (40.0%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|29-33 (87.9%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|64
|58
|Offensive
|17
|12
|Defensive
|40
|40
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|31
|34
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|11
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|24
|27
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
G. Allen SG 24
40 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
M. Harrell PF 5
24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
|Key Players
|
|G. Allen SG
|4.6 PPG
|0.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|37.8 FG%
|
|M. Harrell PF
|16.5 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|61.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Allen SG
|40 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|M. Harrell PF
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|87.9
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Allen
|40
|7
|4
|11/30
|5/13
|13/14
|1
|40
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|54
|J. Crowder
|17
|3
|2
|5/8
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|+2
|25
|E. Udoh
|14
|13
|5
|5/7
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|+3
|41
|R. O'Neale
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-2
|10
|J. Ingles
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Allen
|40
|7
|4
|11/30
|5/13
|13/14
|1
|40
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|54
|J. Crowder
|17
|3
|2
|5/8
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|+2
|25
|E. Udoh
|14
|13
|5
|5/7
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|+3
|41
|R. O'Neale
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-2
|10
|J. Ingles
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Niang
|24
|6
|3
|9/21
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|39
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|34
|T. Bradley
|15
|10
|1
|7/12
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|24
|2
|2
|2
|7
|3
|-9
|29
|N. Mitrou-Long
|9
|4
|9
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|33
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|-3
|29
|T. Sefolosha
|7
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-6
|20
|T. Cavanaugh
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-9
|5
|R. Rubio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Favors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gobert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Neto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Exum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Korver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|137
|57
|31
|47/106
|14/35
|29/33
|24
|260
|8
|11
|17
|17
|40
|-30
|258
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Zubac
|22
|11
|2
|10/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|0
|37
|P. Beverley
|14
|6
|6
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-4
|32
|L. Shamet
|14
|4
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+5
|24
|D. Gallinari
|13
|4
|5
|5/11
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|28
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Zubac
|22
|11
|2
|10/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|0
|37
|P. Beverley
|14
|6
|6
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-4
|32
|L. Shamet
|14
|4
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+5
|24
|D. Gallinari
|13
|4
|5
|5/11
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|28
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+5
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Harrell
|24
|7
|5
|10/13
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|+11
|40
|L. Williams
|15
|5
|5
|5/17
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|+4
|27
|J. Green
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|2/3
|5
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+5
|17
|J. Robinson
|7
|5
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+2
|17
|G. Temple
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|21
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+3
|10
|T. Wallace
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+3
|8
|W. Chandler
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|S. Thornwell
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bibbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|143
|52
|34
|54/106
|12/28
|23/30
|27
|258
|7
|5
|12
|12
|40
|+30
|263