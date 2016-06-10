UTA
LAC

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
L. Williams
23 SG
26.6 Min. Per Game 26.6
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
67.0 Field Goal % 42.5
67.0 Three Point % 42.7
63.5 Free Throw % 87.6
+ 1 Grayson Allen made free throw 0:18
  Shooting foul on Sindarius Thornwell 0:18
+ 3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot 0:55
  Defensive rebound by Tyrone Wallace 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac 1:28
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:39
+ 2 Jerome Robinson made fade-away jump shot 2:11
+ 1 Georges Niang made free throw 2:24
  Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson 2:24
+ 2 Georges Niang made driving layup 2:24
+ 2 Jerome Robinson made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 2:41
Team Stats
Points 137 143
Field Goals 47-106 (44.3%) 54-106 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 29-33 (87.9%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 64 58
Offensive 17 12
Defensive 40 40
Team 7 6
Assists 31 34
Steals 8 7
Blocks 11 5
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Allen SG 24
40 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Jazz 50-32 2640312911137
home team logo Clippers 48-34 3931322417143
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 50-32 111.4 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 48-34 114.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
G. Allen SG 4.6 PPG 0.4 RPG 0.6 APG 37.8 FG%
M. Harrell PF 16.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.9 APG 61.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Allen SG 40 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
M. Harrell PF 24 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
44.3 FG% 50.9
40.0 3PT FG% 42.9
87.9 FT% 76.7
Jazz
Starters
G. Allen
J. Crowder
E. Udoh
R. O'Neale
J. Ingles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Allen 40 7 4 11/30 5/13 13/14 1 40 1 1 3 2 5 -3 54
J. Crowder 17 3 2 5/8 4/6 3/3 1 16 0 2 1 0 3 +2 25
E. Udoh 14 13 5 5/7 0/0 4/6 2 28 0 4 0 3 10 +3 41
R. O'Neale 6 3 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 3 -2 10
J. Ingles 5 2 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 14 2 0 2 0 2 -3 11
Bench
G. Niang
T. Bradley
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Sefolosha
T. Cavanaugh
R. Rubio
D. Favors
R. Gobert
R. Neto
D. Exum
D. Mitchell
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Niang 24 6 3 9/21 2/6 4/4 3 39 0 1 3 1 5 0 34
T. Bradley 15 10 1 7/12 0/0 1/2 4 24 2 2 2 7 3 -9 29
N. Mitrou-Long 9 4 9 3/9 1/4 2/2 5 33 1 1 4 1 3 -3 29
T. Sefolosha 7 6 3 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 1 5 -6 20
T. Cavanaugh 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 2 1 -9 5
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gobert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 137 57 31 47/106 14/35 29/33 24 260 8 11 17 17 40 -30 258
Clippers
Starters
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Zubac 22 11 2 10/13 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 3 3 4 7 0 37
P. Beverley 14 6 6 5/9 4/7 0/0 4 21 1 0 1 0 6 -4 32
L. Shamet 14 4 3 5/12 3/8 1/2 2 29 0 0 0 0 4 +5 24
D. Gallinari 13 4 5 5/11 0/1 3/4 1 24 1 0 0 1 3 -4 28
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 24 2 0 1 0 2 +5 17
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Green
J. Robinson
G. Temple
T. Wallace
W. Chandler
S. Thornwell
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Bibbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 24 7 5 10/13 0/0 4/6 1 20 0 1 2 3 4 +11 40
L. Williams 15 5 5 5/17 1/2 4/5 0 23 0 0 3 2 3 +4 27
J. Green 13 2 1 4/9 3/5 2/3 5 25 0 1 1 0 2 +5 17
J. Robinson 7 5 3 3/6 0/1 1/2 4 16 0 0 1 0 5 +2 17
G. Temple 5 2 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 2 21 3 0 0 1 1 +3 10
T. Wallace 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +3 8
W. Chandler 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 0 +1 3
S. Thornwell 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 143 52 34 54/106 12/28 23/30 27 258 7 5 12 12 40 +30 263
