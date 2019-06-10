No Text
GS
LAC
No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|25.7
|Pts. Per Game
|25.7
|8.7
|Ast. Per Game
|8.7
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|50.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|96.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Stephen Curry
|0:18
|LAC team rebound
|0:22
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
|0:23
|Offensive foul on Stephen Curry
|0:31
|Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari
|0:34
|+ 2
|Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup, assist by Patrick Beverley
|0:45
|Andre Iguodala missed jump shot
|0:55
|+ 2
|Danilo Gallinari made dunk
|1:19
|Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|1:19
|Danilo Gallinari missed dunk
|1:19
|Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|113
|105
|Field Goals
|42-89 (47.2%)
|34-80 (42.5%)
|3-Pointers
|12-31 (38.7%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|49
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|38
|29
|Team
|5
|16
|Assists
|27
|22
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|27
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
K. Durant SF 35
33 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
P. Beverley PG 21
12 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Durant SF
|27.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|5.0 APG
|57.4 FG%
|
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG
|9.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|32.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Durant SF
|33 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|42.5
|
|
|38.7
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Durant
|33
|7
|6
|12/21
|3/6
|6/6
|3
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|+9
|50
|K. Thompson
|32
|1
|0
|12/20
|6/9
|2/2
|2
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+4
|32
|S. Curry
|12
|10
|7
|3/14
|1/9
|5/5
|4
|34
|3
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-2
|36
|D. Green
|10
|9
|5
|4/11
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|36
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|+9
|30
|A. Bogut
|8
|10
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|21
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7
|-8
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Iguodala
|10
|3
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+13
|16
|A. McKinnie
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+5
|7
|K. Looney
|2
|7
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|+13
|13
|S. Livingston
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|J. Jerebko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Derrickson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|113
|49
|27
|42/89
|12/31
|17/19
|27
|235
|5
|2
|13
|11
|38
|+40
|210
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|25
|2
|2
|9/15
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|30
|D. Gallinari
|16
|7
|4
|5/20
|1/5
|5/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-1
|30
|P. Beverley
|12
|10
|5
|4/9
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|36
|1
|3
|1
|0
|10
|-5
|35
|L. Shamet
|9
|1
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+4
|14
|J. Green
|6
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+9
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Williams
|12
|4
|3
|2/10
|1/4
|7/10
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-18
|22
|M. Harrell
|10
|3
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-17
|21
|J. Robinson
|7
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|11
|W. Chandler
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-7
|8
|G. Temple
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thornwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bibbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|33
|22
|34/80
|13/31
|24/32
|21
|235
|8
|4
|10
|4
|29
|-40
|184