Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
49.2 Field Goal % 46.9
50.0 Three Point % 50.0
96.0 Free Throw % 80.0
  Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Stephen Curry 0:18
  LAC team rebound 0:22
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup 0:23
  Offensive foul on Stephen Curry 0:31
  Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari 0:34
+ 2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup, assist by Patrick Beverley 0:45
  Andre Iguodala missed jump shot 0:55
+ 2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 1:19
  Danilo Gallinari missed dunk 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 1:19
Team Stats
Points 113 105
Field Goals 42-89 (47.2%) 34-80 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 49
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 38 29
Team 5 16
Assists 27 22
Steals 5 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 0 1
K. Durant SF 35
33 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
P. Beverley PG 21
12 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Warriors 3-1 32302526113
home team logo 8 Clippers 1-3 22323021105
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-1 128.0 PPG 47.3 RPG 32.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 1-3 114.7 PPG 39 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.0 APG 57.4 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 9.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.7 APG 32.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 33 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 25 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
47.2 FG% 42.5
38.7 3PT FG% 41.9
89.5 FT% 75.0
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
A. Bogut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 33 7 6 12/21 3/6 6/6 3 37 1 0 3 0 7 +9 50
K. Thompson 32 1 0 12/20 6/9 2/2 2 39 0 0 1 0 1 +4 32
S. Curry 12 10 7 3/14 1/9 5/5 4 34 3 0 3 0 10 -2 36
D. Green 10 9 5 4/11 0/2 2/4 3 36 0 2 1 3 6 +9 30
A. Bogut 8 10 4 4/7 0/0 0/0 6 21 0 0 4 3 7 -8 22
Bench
A. Iguodala
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
S. Livingston
J. Jerebko
D. Cousins
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Iguodala 10 3 2 4/10 2/4 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 2 1 +13 16
A. McKinnie 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 2 0 +5 7
K. Looney 2 7 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 6 +13 13
S. Livingston 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 49 27 42/89 12/31 17/19 27 235 5 2 13 11 38 +40 210
Clippers
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 25 2 2 9/15 3/5 4/4 3 30 1 0 2 0 2 -1 30
D. Gallinari 16 7 4 5/20 1/5 5/6 3 36 0 0 1 2 5 -1 30
P. Beverley 12 10 5 4/9 3/5 1/2 1 36 1 3 1 0 10 -5 35
L. Shamet 9 1 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 3 27 2 0 0 0 1 +4 14
J. Green 6 2 1 1/2 1/1 3/4 1 21 1 0 1 0 2 +9 10
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
J. Robinson
W. Chandler
G. Temple
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
I. Zubac
S. Thornwell
J. Bibbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 12 4 3 2/10 1/4 7/10 2 29 1 0 1 1 3 -18 22
M. Harrell 10 3 4 5/8 0/1 0/0 4 25 0 1 1 1 2 -17 21
J. Robinson 7 0 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 11 2 0 0 0 0 -3 11
W. Chandler 6 2 1 2/6 0/3 2/2 3 11 0 0 2 0 2 -7 8
G. Temple 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 2 -1 3
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 33 22 34/80 13/31 24/32 21 235 8 4 10 4 29 -40 184
NBA Scores