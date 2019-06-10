LAC
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
K. Durant
35 SF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
50.6 Field Goal % 56.4
47.0 Three Point % 55.0
82.1 Free Throw % 95.5
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 0:07
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Kevin Durant 0:20
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Danilo Gallinari made layup, assist by Landry Shamet 0:33
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 0:37
  Offensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:43
  Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:55
  Offensive rebound by Lou Williams 0:55
Team Stats
Points 129 121
Field Goals 46-85 (54.1%) 43-96 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 15-39 (38.5%)
Free Throws 24-26 (92.3%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 53 43
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 33 24
Team 11 4
Assists 29 31
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 1
L. Williams SG 23
33 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
K. Durant SF 35
45 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo 8 Clippers 2-3 37343325129
home team logo 1 Warriors 3-2 41223127121
Game 5
GS leads 3-2
GS -14.5, O/U 232.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 2-3 112.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Warriors 3-2 124.3 PPG 47.8 RPG 31.0 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 22.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 7.3 APG 46.9 FG%
K. Durant SF 28.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.3 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 33 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
K. Durant SF 45 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
54.1 FG% 44.8
38.2 3PT FG% 38.5
92.3 FT% 90.9
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
J. Green
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 26 7 2 9/22 3/11 5/6 2 41 1 0 1 3 4 +12 37
P. Beverley 17 14 4 6/13 5/11 0/0 2 36 1 0 1 3 11 +3 39
J. Green 15 4 2 5/9 3/6 2/2 6 27 0 0 0 0 4 +11 23
L. Shamet 6 3 3 1/4 1/3 3/3 3 36 0 0 1 0 3 +17 14
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 6 3 3 2/3 0/1 2/2 4 19 0 0 1 0 3 -6 14
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
G. Temple
J. Robinson
W. Chandler
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
I. Zubac
S. Thornwell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 33 4 10 12/19 1/2 8/9 1 34 0 0 5 1 3 +1 52
M. Harrell 24 5 2 11/14 0/0 2/2 2 27 0 1 1 1 4 -7 33
G. Temple 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 10 1 0 0 0 0 +9 5
J. Robinson 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 1 1 0 6
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 42 29 46/85 13/34 24/26 23 235 3 1 10 9 33 +40 223
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Bogut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 45 6 6 14/26 5/12 12/12 4 41 2 1 1 0 6 +2 65
S. Curry 24 3 4 7/15 4/5 6/6 2 38 0 1 3 0 3 -3 33
K. Thompson 22 3 2 9/20 4/11 0/0 3 37 0 0 2 0 3 -13 27
D. Green 7 7 6 3/7 0/2 1/2 5 37 2 0 2 2 5 -3 26
A. Bogut 6 5 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 2 3 -15 16
Bench
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Jerebko
D. Cousins
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. McKinnie 7 2 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 2 -10 9
K. Looney 5 7 1 2/8 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 0 0 6 1 +15 14
A. Iguodala 3 4 8 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 27 2 1 0 3 1 -4 26
S. Livingston 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 0 -9 8
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 39 31 43/96 15/39 20/22 23 236 7 3 8 15 24 -40 224
