LAC
GS
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
K. Durant
35 SF
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|28.8
|Pts. Per Game
|28.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|56.4
|47.0
|Three Point %
|55.0
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|95.5
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|0:07
|+ 1
|Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|+ 1
|Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:20
|Personal foul on Kevin Durant
|0:20
|+ 3
|Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:28
|+ 2
|Danilo Gallinari made layup, assist by Landry Shamet
|0:33
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|0:37
|Offensive rebound by Draymond Green
|0:43
|Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:46
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:55
|Offensive rebound by Lou Williams
|0:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|129
|121
|Field Goals
|46-85 (54.1%)
|43-96 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|15-39 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|24-26 (92.3%)
|20-22 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|43
|Offensive
|9
|15
|Defensive
|33
|24
|Team
|11
|4
|Assists
|29
|31
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|23
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
L. Williams SG 23
33 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
K. Durant SF 35
45 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|L. Williams SG
|22.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|7.3 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
|K. Durant SF
|28.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|5.3 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Williams SG
|33 PTS
|4 REB
|10 AST
|K. Durant SF
|45 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|54.1
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Gallinari
|26
|7
|2
|9/22
|3/11
|5/6
|2
|41
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|+12
|37
|P. Beverley
|17
|14
|4
|6/13
|5/11
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|+3
|39
|J. Green
|15
|4
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|2/2
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+11
|23
|L. Shamet
|6
|3
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+17
|14
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|6
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-6
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Williams
|33
|4
|10
|12/19
|1/2
|8/9
|1
|34
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|+1
|52
|M. Harrell
|24
|5
|2
|11/14
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-7
|33
|G. Temple
|2
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+9
|5
|J. Robinson
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|W. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thornwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|129
|42
|29
|46/85
|13/34
|24/26
|23
|235
|3
|1
|10
|9
|33
|+40
|223
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Durant
|45
|6
|6
|14/26
|5/12
|12/12
|4
|41
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|+2
|65
|S. Curry
|24
|3
|4
|7/15
|4/5
|6/6
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|33
|K. Thompson
|22
|3
|2
|9/20
|4/11
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-13
|27
|D. Green
|7
|7
|6
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|37
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|26
|A. Bogut
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|-15
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. McKinnie
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-10
|9
|K. Looney
|5
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+15
|14
|A. Iguodala
|3
|4
|8
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|-4
|26
|S. Livingston
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-9
|8
|J. Jerebko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Derrickson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|121
|39
|31
|43/96
|15/39
|20/22
|23
|236
|7
|3
|8
|15
|24
|-40
|224