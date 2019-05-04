GS
James Harden, a two-time league scoring champion and perennial MVP candidate, arrived for practice on Thursday with eyes nearly as bloody and impaired as they were for most of Game 2 in Oakland, with Harden declaring his condition better although he certainly didn't look the part.

Still, taking into consideration the damage incurred by their best player, the Rockets returned home for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors facing problems greater than Harden and his compromised vision. On Saturday at Toyota Center, they must correct two issues that stalled their growth during the regular season.

Even if Harden can see clearly enough to shoot and pass with confidence, the Rockets will likely fall into an 0-3 series hole if they don't rebound the ball with greater effectiveness and display a level of ball security necessary to compete with the two-time reigning league champions.

"We know that they're champions, but we're losing the game because -- it's real simple -- they're taking more shots at the basket than we are," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We're actually shooting a little bit better but they're taking more shots, and they're doing it because we have too many turnovers and we're not rebounding the basketball. And we've got to cure those two problems.

"If we do that, we'll be fine. If we don't, obviously the series is not going to be as good as we want it to be."

The Rockets committed 31 turnovers over two games at Oracle Arena and, combined with their woeful defensive rebounding, fueled a Golden State offense that has been less efficient shooting-wise. Houston actually carved out a 54.6 effective-field-goal percentage over Games 1 and 2, slightly better than the Warriors' 53.6 eFG percent.

But Golden State is plus-15 in field-goal attempts largely because of the Rockets' wayward ballhandling and the Warriors' offensive rebounding rate. Golden State has corralled 26 offensive boards, or 30.2 percent of its misses.

Even with their edge in shooting the basketball, the Rockets do need more offensively, especially from their complementary performers. Harden has shot poorly (38.3 percent) against the army of skilled defenders the Warriors usually funnel in his direction, but he is averaging 32.0 points and 5.0 assists this series. What Houston needs more of are contributions from center Clint Capela.

The Warriors have effectively siphoned off the rim against Capela, essentially removing the threat of him catching lobs. As a result, Capela totaled only 18 points during Games 1 and 2.

"I think you've just got to pick and choose your spots," Warriors forward Draymond Green said of how Golden State defends Capela and the rim. "It's not an exact science. They're great at that, so it's not something that you're going to take away the entire game. It's not something that you're going to be flawless at the entire series.

"But if you can kind of keep those to a minimum you give yourself a better shot at beating those guys because it's an important option of their offense that you could possibly limit. You can't necessarily take it away because Capela still caught some lobs in this series. But if you can limit it, you give yourself a much better chance."

For Houston, there are adjustments to be made. In order to wrestle away a competitive advantage, the Rockets realize that they must push back against the Warriors' defensive might.

"It's something that we've all got to bear the burden of, doing what we do -- period," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker said. "We play the way we play and we're going to continue to play the way we play. Everybody has to step up."

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
29.0 Pts. Per Game 29.0
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
52.4 Field Goal % 38.6
53.1 Three Point % 37.8
91.4 Free Throw % 89.1
  Full timeout called 10:01
+ 3 Kevin Durant made 3-pt. jump shot 10:03
  Defensive rebound by Shaun Livingston 10:12
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:14
+ 2 Kevin Durant made jump shot 10:25
+ 2 Kevin Durant made fade-away jump shot 11:05
  GS team rebound 11:16
  Iman Shumpert missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:17
+ 3 Kevin Durant made 3-pt. jump shot 11:40
  HOU team rebound 0:00
+ 3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 0:05
Team Stats
Points 94 93
Field Goals 34-70 (48.6%) 35-70 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 44
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 23 27
Team 11 6
Assists 21 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
39 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
28 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Warriors 2-0 2623351094
home team logo 4 Rockets 0-2 253333293
Game 3
GS leads 2-0
HOU -3.5, O/U 222
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Game 3
GS leads 2-0
HOU -3.5, O/U 222
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 2-0 120.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 29.4 APG
home team logo Rockets 0-2 106.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 34.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.9 APG 52.7 FG%
J. Harden SG 29.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 7.1 APG 37.7 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 39 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
J. Harden SG 28 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
48.6 FG% 50.0
37.5 3PT FG% 41.2
77.3 FT% 60.0
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
A. Iguodala
K. Thompson
S. Livingston
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 39 2 3 12/24 6/10 9/9 1 34 0 0 0 0 2 0 47
A. Iguodala 7 3 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 0 3 +12 17
K. Thompson 6 4 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 1 30 2 0 1 1 3 +3 13
S. Livingston 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 1 -2 5
K. Looney 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 1 0 1 +3 3
On Court
K. Durant
A. Iguodala
K. Thompson
S. Livingston
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 39 2 3 12/24 6/10 9/9 1 34 0 0 0 0 2 0 47
A. Iguodala 7 3 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 0 3 +12 17
K. Thompson 6 4 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 1 30 2 0 1 1 3 +3 13
S. Livingston 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 1 -2 5
K. Looney 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 1 0 1 +3 3
On Bench
A. McKinnie
J. Jerebko
A. Bogut
D. Cousins
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. McKinnie 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +1 3
J. Jerebko 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -12 0
A. Bogut 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -10 1
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 27 21 34/70 9/24 17/22 12 122 5 2 6 4 23 -5 89
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
C. Paul
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 28 4 5 10/22 4/10 4/4 2 30 1 0 2 2 2 -10 41
E. Gordon 23 2 2 9/16 5/11 0/0 3 30 1 1 3 0 2 -5 28
C. Capela 12 10 0 6/8 0/0 0/2 1 29 1 1 0 4 6 -11 24
C. Paul 12 6 6 4/8 1/4 3/4 3 30 0 1 2 0 6 -3 29
I. Shumpert 10 2 0 3/4 3/4 1/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 2 +1 11
On Court
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
C. Paul
I. Shumpert
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 28 4 5 10/22 4/10 4/4 2 30 1 0 2 2 2 -10 41
E. Gordon 23 2 2 9/16 5/11 0/0 3 30 1 1 3 0 2 -5 28
C. Capela 12 10 0 6/8 0/0 0/2 1 29 1 1 0 4 6 -11 24
C. Paul 12 6 6 4/8 1/4 3/4 3 30 0 1 2 0 6 -3 29
I. Shumpert 10 2 0 3/4 3/4 1/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 2 +1 11
On Bench
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Green
K. Faried
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Frazier
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
C. Chiozza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 5 4 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 3 +10 9
Nene 3 4 1 1/1 0/0 1/3 1 8 0 0 1 3 1 +10 8
G. Green 0 3 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 3 +4 3
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 38 15 35/70 14/34 9/15 19 167 3 4 10 11 27 -4 153
