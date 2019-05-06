MIL
1 Milwaukee
Bucks
2-1
away team logo
55
TF 0
FINAL
3rd
10:11
TNT
Mon May. 6
7:00pm
BONUS
53
TF 0
home team logo
BOS
4 Boston
Celtics
1-2
ML: -101
BOS -1.5, O/U 219.5
ML: -120
MIL
BOS

Bucks look for 3-1 series lead at Boston

  • STATS TSX
  • May 06, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks went more than 30 years in between playoff wins in Boston. They'd much prefer to just go three days between their most recent postseason victory in Beantown and their next.

The Bucks look to take a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night, when they visit the Celtics in Game 4.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 series lead on Friday night, when likely NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly collected a triple-double (32 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists) as the Bucks outlasted the Celtics, 123-116.

It was the first playoff win in Boston for the Bucks since May 13, 1987. Granted, Milwaukee was just 0-5 in that span, but four of those losses came in an Eastern Conference first-round series last year, when the Celtics earned a seven-game win.

"I don't think we came here to prove a point," Bucks forward/guard Khris Middleton told reporters Friday night. "It's different seasons, different teams. We've been playing well on the road all year long."

The Bucks went 27-14 on the road in the regular season, which tied them with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for the best road mark in the NBA.

"We're not worried about who we're playing against, really," Middleton said. "It's about us."

The Celtics, on the other hand, might be getting a little concerned with the impact Antetokounmpo is having on the game after he went 16-for-22 from the free-throw line in Game 3. He is just the sixth player this decade to take at least 22 trips to the line in a playoff game and first since Jimmy Butler had 24 free-throw attempts for the Chicago Bulls against the Celtics in a first-round game on Apr. 23, 2017.

Antetokounmpo has taken 50 free throws so far this series -- just five fewer than he attempted against the Celtics in last year's playoffs.

"What are you really going to do?" Celtics guard Kyrie Irving told reporters afterward. "It's slowing the game down. The run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn't happen. I mean, he shot 22 on the game. It's getting ridiculous at this point. It's just slowing the (expletive) game down."

The win was the second straight for the Bucks, who briefly lost home-court advantage when they dropped a 112-90 decision to the Celtics in the series opener on Apr. 28. Milwaukee is looking to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 and to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

The Bucks are expected to once again be without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is practicing with the team but hasn't played in a game since Mar. 15 due to a right plantar fascia tear.

The Celtics could get a key player back in guard Marcus Smart, who participated in practice Sunday. Smart has missed the last eight games -- the regular season finale plus all seven playoff games -- with an oblique injury suffered Apr. 7.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
K. Irving
11 PG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
50.4 Field Goal % 40.4
49.2 Three Point % 40.4
65.6 Free Throw % 89.7
  3-pt. jump shot 10:11
+ 2 Marcus Morris made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 10:24
+ 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 10:39
+ 2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 10:53
+ 3 Nikola Mirotic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 11:11
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 11:18
  Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:21
+ 1 Nikola Mirotic made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:34
+ 1 Nikola Mirotic made 1st of 2 free throws 11:34
  Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown 11:34
  Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 11:43
Team Stats
Points 55 53
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 25 24
Team 4 4
Assists 15 15
Steals 4 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 14 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Bucks 2-1 22258-55
home team logo 4 Celtics 1-2 30194-53
Game 4
MIL leads 2-1
BOS -1.5, O/U 219.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Game 4
MIL leads 2-1
BOS -1.5, O/U 219.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 2-1 117.6 PPG 50.6 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Celtics 1-2 103.9 PPG 47.3 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.9 PPG 11.1 RPG 4.0 APG 49.2 FG%
M. Morris PF 13.0 PPG 6.9 RPG 0.9 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 18 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
M. Morris PF 13 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
37.5 FG% 38.0
24.0 3PT FG% 19.0
70.0 FT% 78.6
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
N. Mirotic
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 13 3 4 4/14 2/6 3/3 2 21 1 0 1 0 3 -3 24
N. Mirotic 7 5 0 2/6 1/4 2/4 1 15 0 0 0 2 3 +1 12
P. Connaughton 5 5 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 5 +3 10
E. Ilyasova 4 2 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 2 -2 13
S. Brown 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
On Court
K. Middleton
N. Mirotic
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 13 3 4 4/14 2/6 3/3 2 21 1 0 1 0 3 -3 24
N. Mirotic 7 5 0 2/6 1/4 2/4 1 15 0 0 0 2 3 +1 12
P. Connaughton 5 5 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 5 +3 10
E. Ilyasova 4 2 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 2 -2 13
S. Brown 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
On Bench
G. Hill
M. Brogdon
T. Snell
T. Frazier
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
D. Wilson
B. Colson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 2 +2 11
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 32 15 21/56 6/25 7/10 14 76 4 1 5 7 25 +7 72
Celtics
Starters
M. Morris
K. Irving
J. Brown
A. Horford
G. Hayward
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 13 7 1 4/7 1/2 4/7 2 18 0 0 0 3 4 +1 22
K. Irving 11 4 5 5/15 1/5 0/0 1 21 1 0 3 2 2 +4 23
J. Brown 11 5 0 3/5 1/3 4/4 4 16 1 0 1 0 5 -9 16
A. Horford 7 5 3 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 20 0 1 0 1 4 -3 19
G. Hayward 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 1 -4 1
On Court
M. Morris
K. Irving
J. Brown
A. Horford
G. Hayward
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 13 7 1 4/7 1/2 4/7 2 18 0 0 0 3 4 +1 22
K. Irving 11 4 5 5/15 1/5 0/0 1 21 1 0 3 2 2 +4 23
J. Brown 11 5 0 3/5 1/3 4/4 4 16 1 0 1 0 5 -9 16
A. Horford 7 5 3 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 20 0 1 0 1 4 -3 19
G. Hayward 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 1 -4 1
On Bench
M. Smart
T. Rozier
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
R. Hunter
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
J. Gibson
R. Williams
D. Theis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Smart 3 1 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 0 -1 7
T. Rozier 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 1 0 1 -1 3
A. Baynes 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 +4 2
S. Ojeleye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 32 15 19/50 4/21 11/14 8 109 2 4 8 8 24 -12 93
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores