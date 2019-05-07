HOU
GS

Warriors regroup at home vs. Rockets in Game 5

  • STATS TSX
  • May 07, 2019

The Golden State Warriors return to the scene of two first-round losses when they host the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night in Oakland, Calif.

In what has turned into a best-of-three for the second straight year in a duel of Western powers, the home team has won each of the first four contests in this series, capped by the Rockets' series-tying, 112-108 home win on Monday night.

In last year's Western finals, Houston broke the 2-2 tie with a win in Game 5, but that was at home. Golden State then swept the final two games to reach the NBA Finals, where they captured their second straight championship and third in four years.

After losing Games 2 and 5 at home to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round this year, the top-seeded Warriors began a run of home-court wins against the Rockets with hard-fought, 104-100 and 115-109 triumphs.

They outshot the Rockets 48.2 percent to 44.4 and outrebounding the visitors 41.5 per game to 33.5 in those contests.

The fourth-seeded Rockets flipped the tables with 126-121 and 112-108 home wins, dominating the Warriors on the boards to the tune of 52.5 per game to 39.0, while also slightly outshooting Golden State 46.2 percent to 45.4.

There's no doubt in Draymond Green's mind what the Warriors need to do better in Game 5.

"We didn't match their physicality until the last four minutes of the game," he told reporters after the Game 4 loss. "It's been that way for about the last 96 minutes of the series, so we have to correct that."

The Warriors might find themselves having to do so either without or with a limited Andre Iguodala, who hyperextended his left knee late in the game Monday.

He said after the loss that he'd be fine for Game 5, but his status -- play or not; start or not -- will be a game-time decision.

The Warriors' chief defender against James Harden, Iguodala has played 29 or more minutes in all four games of the series. He played more than 29 minutes just seven times during the regular season.

He's also started all four games alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Green, after never having joined that All-Star quartet in the starting lineup in any regular-season game during his Warriors career.

Iguodala, Durant and Thompson all took their shots at defending Harden in Game 4, none with consistent success. Harden bombed in a game-high 38 points, complementing that with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Rebounding, after Houston nabbed 13 offensive boards in Game 4, is what forward P.J. Tucker believes must continue if the Rockets are to get a needed win in either Game 5 or Game 7 in Oakland.

"We got to be better on the road," Tucker told reporters Monday. "We have to be more physical. We have to impose our will more. Those first two games wasn't us. We had chances to win those games, but we didn't play our brand of basketball for the whole game.

"We stepped it up at home. We played OK, and we got some wins. But we have to be better."

The series is assured of returning to Houston for Game 6 on Friday. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in Oakland.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Durant
35 SF
39.7 Min. Per Game 39.7
35.4 Pts. Per Game 35.4
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
40.1 Field Goal % 51.3
39.3 Three Point % 51.3
87.7 Free Throw % 90.1
  HOU team rebound 5:45
  Kevin Durant missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:48
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 5:56
  Clint Capela missed layup 5:58
  Personal foul on Kevin Durant 6:08
+ 2 Stephen Curry made jump shot 6:34
  GS team rebound 6:43
+ 2 P.J. Tucker made layup 7:06
  Bad pass turnover on Kevin Durant, stolen by P.J. Tucker 7:08
  Bad pass turnover on Kevin Durant, stolen by P.J. Tucker 7:08
  GS team rebound 7:19
Team Stats
Points 55 64
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 37
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 21 23
Team 6 6
Assists 9 18
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
16 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Green PF 23
3 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo 4 Rockets 2-2 172612-55
home team logo 1 Warriors 2-2 31267-64
Game 5
Tied 2-2
GS -6, O/U 221
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Game 5
Tied 2-2
GS -6, O/U 221
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 2-2 109.1 PPG 43.7 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Warriors 2-2 119.5 PPG 43.7 RPG 28.6 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 31.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 6.7 APG 39.5 FG%
K. Durant SF 35.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 5.0 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 16 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
K. Durant SF 20 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
34.6 FG% 44.6
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
92.3 FT% 60.0
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
P. Tucker
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Capela
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 16 1 5 5/9 2/6 4/5 2 28 2 1 1 0 1 -4 29
P. Tucker 11 8 0 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 1 7 -5 18
C. Paul 8 5 2 3/10 0/4 2/2 3 25 2 0 2 0 5 +3 17
E. Gordon 7 2 1 1/9 1/7 4/4 1 25 1 1 3 1 1 +5 10
C. Capela 2 11 1 1/8 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 4 7 0 14
On Court
J. Harden
P. Tucker
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Capela
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 16 1 5 5/9 2/6 4/5 2 28 2 1 1 0 1 -4 29
P. Tucker 11 8 0 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 1 7 -5 18
C. Paul 8 5 2 3/10 0/4 2/2 3 25 2 0 2 0 5 +3 17
E. Gordon 7 2 1 1/9 1/7 4/4 1 25 1 1 3 1 1 +5 10
C. Capela 2 11 1 1/8 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 4 7 0 14
On Bench
Nene
I. Shumpert
A. Rivers
G. Green
K. Faried
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Frazier
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
C. Chiozza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Nene 6 0 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +4 6
I. Shumpert 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -14 3
A. Rivers 2 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 0 -27 2
G. Green 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 27 9 18/52 7/28 12/13 11 147 7 2 10 6 21 -45 99
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 20 5 3 7/16 2/6 4/5 2 28 1 0 5 0 5 +5 27
K. Thompson 20 2 0 8/15 4/8 0/0 1 28 2 0 1 0 2 +4 23
S. Curry 7 3 2 3/11 1/7 0/1 1 25 0 0 1 1 2 +13 13
D. Green 3 10 9 1/4 1/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 3 2 8 +13 29
K. Looney 3 6 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 3 3 +10 10
On Court
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 20 5 3 7/16 2/6 4/5 2 28 1 0 5 0 5 +5 27
K. Thompson 20 2 0 8/15 4/8 0/0 1 28 2 0 1 0 2 +4 23
S. Curry 7 3 2 3/11 1/7 0/1 1 25 0 0 1 1 2 +13 13
D. Green 3 10 9 1/4 1/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 3 2 8 +13 29
K. Looney 3 6 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 3 3 +10 10
On Bench
S. Livingston
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Cousins
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Livingston 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
A. McKinnie 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +5 2
Q. Cook 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 31 18 25/56 8/24 6/10 10 125 4 0 11 8 23 +47 106
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores