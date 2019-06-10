GS
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

  • AP
  • Jun 10, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3 1/2 minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto's lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but couldn't get the final shot, having to give the ball up.

The two-time defending champion Warriors were minutes away from their title reign ending, having lost Durant and a 14-point lead during an emotionally exhausting game. They had controlled Leonard for three quarters, but he scored 10 straight Toronto points in the fourth and the Raptors were close to their first championship and a celebration that would have stretched coast to coast in Canada.

But even after everything the Warriors had lost, they still had two of the best perimeter shooters in the world on the floor. Thompson hit a 3, and Curry followed with one to tie it at 103. Golden State got it back to Thompson and the Raptors lost sight of him just long enough for the tiebreaking shot with 57 seconds to go.

Toronto cut it to one when Kyle Lowry was credited with a basket and the Raptors got a final chance when DeMarcus Cousins was called for an illegal screen. Leonard had the ball but the Warriors forced him to pass and it ended up in the corner to Lowry, who was way off as the buzzer sounded.

Cousins had 14 points for the Warriors and Draymond Green finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Golden State is the only team to lose a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, when Cleveland came back to win in 2016.

Now the Warriors have a chance to pull off the feat themselves, but it became more difficult after Durant limped off in the second quarter after he had missed the previous nine games with a strained right calf.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
39.0 Min. Per Game 39.0
31.1 Pts. Per Game 31.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
44.4 Field Goal % 49.2
44.2 Three Point % 49.5
94.0 Free Throw % 88.5
  GS team rebound 0:00
  Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Draymond Green 0:00
  Turnover on DeMarcus Cousins 0:15
  Offensive foul on DeMarcus Cousins 0:15
+ 2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 0:29
  Backcourt turnover on Draymond Green 0:37
  Defensive rebound by DeMarcus Cousins 0:45
  Marc Gasol missed layup 0:47
+ 3 Klay Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry 1:10
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
Team Stats
Points 106 105
Field Goals 38-82 (46.3%) 38-85 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 20-42 (47.6%) 8-32 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 47 54
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 31 30
Team 10 11
Assists 27 19
Steals 5 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
31 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
26 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Warriors 2-3 34282222106
home team logo 2 Raptors 3-2 28282227105
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 2-3 114.8 PPG 43.7 RPG 28.5 APG
home team logo Raptors 3-2 106.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.6 APG
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 31 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
K. Leonard SF 26 PTS 12 REB 6 AST
46.3 FG% 44.7
47.6 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 77.8
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
K. Durant
D. Green
A. Iguodala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 31 8 7 10/23 5/14 6/6 0 41 0 0 4 2 6 -2 49
K. Thompson 26 6 4 9/21 7/13 1/2 3 42 1 0 1 0 6 -6 40
K. Durant 11 2 0 3/5 3/3 2/2 2 11 0 1 1 0 2 +6 13
D. Green 10 10 8 4/9 2/4 0/0 5 41 1 1 2 2 8 -2 36
A. Iguodala 5 1 3 2/7 1/3 0/0 3 30 1 4 2 0 1 +3 15
Bench
D. Cousins
K. Looney
Q. Cook
J. Bell
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
A. Bogut
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Cousins 14 6 1 6/8 1/3 1/4 4 19 1 1 2 1 5 -4 22
K. Looney 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 2 +4 6
Q. Cook 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 +4 8
J. Bell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
A. McKinnie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
S. Livingston 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 2 0 0 +2 3
A. Bogut 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 37 27 38/82 20/42 10/14 22 235 5 7 15 6 31 +5 194
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 26 12 6 9/24 2/7 6/8 0 41 2 2 5 6 6 +1 49
K. Lowry 18 4 6 8/16 1/6 1/2 4 42 1 2 2 1 3 +4 35
M. Gasol 17 8 2 4/6 2/3 7/8 5 31 0 0 1 0 8 +4 28
P. Siakam 12 4 2 6/15 0/4 0/1 2 33 1 0 2 1 3 -5 19
D. Green 4 5 0 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 3 2 +5 9
Bench
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
N. Powell
P. McCaw
J. Meeks
J. Lin
E. Moreland
M. Miller
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 15 6 1 5/8 0/1 5/6 4 16 1 1 2 2 4 -5 23
F. VanVleet 11 2 1 3/7 3/6 2/2 3 27 0 0 0 0 2 -12 15
N. Powell 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 +6 6
P. McCaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 43 19 38/85 8/32 21/27 19 236 6 5 13 13 30 -5 184
NBA Scores