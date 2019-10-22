NO
Raptors begin title defense against Zion-less Pelicans

The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors will begin life without Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans, who no longer have Anthony Davis and will be missing injured future star Zion Williamson.

Leonard, so dominant in the championship run, left as a free agent to join the Los Angeles Clippers. The focal point of the Raptors will become Pascal Siakam, who signed a four-year, $130-million max contract extension Monday.

"I think people are done overlooking him," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "Those days are done. Rightly so, he'll be a focal point for teams to scheme against. ... He's been blessed with an incredible motor. He's got a motor not only to play in games with tremendous energy but to do his day-long work with conviction and pace."

The Pelicans traded Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. Jrue Holiday figures to be the only returning player in the starting lineup Tuesday that is expected to include Ball, JJ Redick, Ingram and Derrick Favors.

The NBA debut of Williamson won't come for another 6-to-8 weeks after the No. 1 overall draft pick from Duke underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday.

The Pelicans said Williamson went under the knife due to a torn lateral meniscus.

Williams starred at forward in the preseason as he shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

"He's a smart enough player that whenever he comes back he will be fine," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said prior to the surgery. "I don't see him falling behind in a situation, where all of a sudden he's got all of this makeup work to do. ... It's a pretty simple system anyway. He's a solid, solid guy and very mature for a 19-year-old."

Without Williamson, the Pelicans will rely on Holiday, Ingram and Ball for scoring with starting center Favors and reserve forward Kenrich Williams helping with rebounding.

"We will move some guys around," Gentry said. "That's one of the things about having depth and players who play different positions. We can move guys around and put ourselves in a position where, from a rotation standpoint, we are still pretty solid."

The Raptors are expected to have a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Siakam and Marc Gasol in most games. Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell also should get some starting assignments.

"Playing with Kawhi was an extreme luxury but it was very challenging," VanVleet said. "I've never played with a guy like that before who was just so good and just so dominant that you just have to get out of the way sometimes.

"When he didn't play last year we had a lot of fun, I'll say that. The ball moves, and obviously you want a guy like that when you're trying to win a championship but ... I think the ball moving, everybody sharing it, playing faster, it can be a little fun for sure."

The Raptors are also without another key player from their championship team in Danny Green, who departed as a free agent for the Lakers.

"He's very vocal. Very positive. He doesn't take things personal," Gasol said of Green. "He's a veteran guy who has been around but has come up also through hard times and has been coached hard in his previous years (by Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs) and knows what it takes to play at the highest level. And he was very good for us."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shooting foul on Josh Hart 0:29
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Hart, stolen by Marc Gasol 0:32
  Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam 0:50
  Turnover on Pascal Siakam 0:50
+ 2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 0:59
+ 3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 1:19
+ 3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli 1:36
  Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:39
+ 2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 2:03
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 3rd of 3 free throws 2:14
Team Stats
Points 117 116
Field Goals 41-92 (44.6%) 38-94 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 18-40 (45.0%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 28-34 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 65
Offensive 14 16
Defensive 33 35
Team 4 14
Assists 29 20
Steals 4 7
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 31 21
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
34 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 0-0 30312531117
home team logo Raptors 0-0 27293227115
TOR -7, O/U 229
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
TOR -7, O/U 229
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 0-0 125.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 0-0 114.8 PPG 50.8 RPG 27.5 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF PPG RPG APG FG%
P. Siakam PF 16.9 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.1 APG 54.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Ingram SF 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
P. Siakam PF 34 PTS 18 REB 5 AST
44.6 FG% 40.4
45.0 3PT FG% 35.3
85.0 FT% 82.4
Pelicans
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Hart
N. Melli
J. Redick
J. Holiday
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 22 5 5 8/17 2/5 4/4 4 29 1 1 1 0 5 -11 38
J. Hart 15 10 1 4/8 3/4 4/4 4 26 0 1 1 4 6 +2 27
N. Melli 14 1 1 5/5 4/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 1 +13 15
J. Redick 13 1 1 5/8 3/5 0/0 3 21 0 0 2 0 1 -6 14
J. Holiday 11 4 6 5/12 1/4 0/2 1 35 0 2 5 2 2 -6 24
On Bench
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
E. Moore
K. Williams
N. Alexander-Walker
D. Miller
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
J. Hayes
Z. Williamson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Jackson 9 0 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 3 13 0 0 1 0 0 +7 10
J. Okafor 8 2 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 12 0 1 1 2 0 -7 10
E. Moore 5 3 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 -1 12
K. Williams 3 6 3 0/4 0/2 3/3 5 17 1 2 1 3 3 +11 17
N. Alexander-Walker 3 4 2 1/10 1/7 0/0 2 11 2 0 1 1 3 +6 12
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 47 29 41/92 18/40 17/20 31 191 4 8 17 14 33 +8 179
Raptors
Starters
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
M. Gasol
N. Powell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 31 5 7 11/16 4/6 5/6 0 38 1 0 2 0 5 +10 49
K. Lowry 17 5 5 3/13 2/9 9/11 3 39 2 0 4 1 4 -9 30
O. Anunoby 11 6 0 5/11 1/3 0/1 3 30 0 2 1 3 3 +4 18
M. Gasol 3 2 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 1 1 -10 6
N. Powell 3 5 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 1 4 -6 8
On Bench
S. Ibaka
T. Davis
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
P. McCaw
M. Miller
C. Boucher
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 13 5 0 4/10 0/1 5/6 2 26 1 0 3 2 3 +6 16
T. Davis 5 5 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 2 0 0 2 3 0 16
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 51 20 38/94 12/34 28/34 21 197 7 3 16 16 35 -5 143
NBA Scores