CHI
CHA

LaVine leads Bulls into opener against Hornets

  • FLM
  • Oct 22, 2019

The Chicago Bulls enter the season with a roster filled with proven players, but there's a lot to prove for this team.

The Charlotte Hornets look much less imposing at first glance and will be looking to prove people wrong throughout the season.

The teams meet in the season opener Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Both teams missed the playoffs last season, so the preseason was crucial.

"We've learned more about our guys," said second-year Hornets coach James Borrego, whose team finished with a 39-43 record last season. "We're learning every day."

The Bulls come into the season off a miserable 22-60 campaign, so they're looking to get things rolling in the right direction.

Guard Zach LaVine, who posted 23.7 points per game last season, figures to be the centerpiece for what Chicago is trying to build. Entering his fifth NBA season, he's coming off his most productive campaign.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen, who took over during the 2018-19 season, has been tough on the team during training camp, something the players said has been a good thing.

"You see how much the guys care for each other, " LaVine said. "The coaches have been doing a good job of putting us in the best positions."

The Bulls have embraced the style of play.

"I think we've come together," Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen said. "Playing the right way, make the extra pass. Playing unselfish basketball, that's what we're looking for, and I think that's going to be our game. ... We're trying to play fast and shoot a lot of 3s and share the ball. It should be fun."

Bulls point guard Coby White, the team's first-round draft pick out of North Carolina, gets the chance to open his career in his home state.

"I'm trying to get confident, get better day-by-day," White said. "I've always had confidence. I'm starting to hit shots, so that's a good thing for me."

The Bulls also hope to get more from second-year forward Wendell Carter Jr., who was limited to 44 games as a rookie because of injuries.

Meanwhile, the Hornets could have a starting lineup with center Cody Zeller (10.1 points per game) as the top returning scorer.

Not only are the Hornets without guard Kemba Walker -- who left for the Boston Celtics -- but Jeremy Lamb also moved on. That means the top two scorers from last season are gone.

Charlotte looks for the arrival of guard Terry Rozier from the Celtics to help pick up the slack. First-round draft pick P.J. Washington, a forward, should have ample opportunity for a key role.

But there are encouraging signs coming from another former Kentucky player. Third-year guard Malik Monk might be in line for significant contributions.

"He looks like he's figuring this thing out," Borrego said.

The same thing for guard Dwayne Bacon, whose impact could be rising.

After opening with a pair of home games, the Hornets head for a four-game West Coast trip.

Chicago opens with three games across a four-night span. Four of its first five are on the road.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Full timeout called 6:29
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made hook shot 6:29
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 6:35
  Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:37
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 6:50
  Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:55
+ 2 Dwayne Bacon made jump shot 7:08
  Bad pass turnover on Luke Kornet, stolen by Dwayne Bacon 7:13
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet 7:21
  Dwayne Bacon missed fade-away jump shot 7:24
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 7:35
Team Stats
Points 42 50
Field Goals 16-41 (39.0%) 19-36 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 22
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 9 15
Team 4 1
Assists 8 12
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 3 7
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
14 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
C. Zeller SF 40
10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 0-0 2814--42
home team logo Hornets 0-0 3713--50
CHA 3.5, O/U 216.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA 3.5, O/U 216.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Hornets 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 18.7 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.4 APG 43.0 FG%
P. Washington PF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
P. Washington PF 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
39.0 FG% 52.8
16.7 3PT FG% 46.7
80.0 FT% 100.0
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
T. Satoransky
L. Kornet
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 14 5 0 6/11 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 1 4 -8 19
T. Satoransky 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 -6 2
L. Kornet 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 2 2 -8 3
Z. LaVine 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 2 1 -8 7
R. Arcidiacono 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 -6 1
On Court
L. Markkanen
T. Satoransky
L. Kornet
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 14 5 0 6/11 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 1 4 -8 19
T. Satoransky 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 -6 2
L. Kornet 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 2 2 -8 3
Z. LaVine 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 2 1 -8 7
R. Arcidiacono 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 -6 1
On Bench
C. White
T. Young
K. Dunn
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
D. Gafford
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 9 0 1 2/5 1/4 4/5 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 -2 11
T. Young 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 1 0 8
K. Dunn 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/1 3 8 2 0 0 0 0 -2 8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 18 8 16/41 2/12 8/10 9 62 3 0 3 9 9 -40 59
Hornets
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Bacon
D. Graham
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 10 5 1 4/7 0/1 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 3 2 +6 16
D. Bacon 9 4 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 1 3 +5 16
D. Graham 6 0 1 2/2 1/1 1/1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 8
T. Rozier 3 3 3 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 2 +4 10
M. Bridges 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 2 1 0 3 +4 10
On Court
C. Zeller
D. Bacon
D. Graham
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 10 5 1 4/7 0/1 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 3 2 +6 16
D. Bacon 9 4 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 1 3 +5 16
D. Graham 6 0 1 2/2 1/1 1/1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 8
T. Rozier 3 3 3 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 2 +4 10
M. Bridges 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 2 1 0 3 +4 10
On Bench
M. Williams
M. Monk
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Williams 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 +4 6
M. Monk 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +7 9
N. Batum 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 1 2 0 7
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 21 12 19/36 7/15 5/5 10 70 1 2 7 6 15 +34 82
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores