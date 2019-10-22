OKC
Wednesday's season opener in Salt Lake City between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder will feature a pair of teams with revamped rosters trending in different directions.

The Jazz bolstered its lineup by adding veterans Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jeff Green to a talented core.

Utah coach Quin Snyder said the team wouldn't look like a finished product for a while.

"You have architectural plans, you have soil samples and you do all the things you do to prepare to build," Snyder told reporters. "Then once you start the actual building process, you have to access the raw materials, (but) they may be in short supply ... there is weather and so many different things.

"We have great plans (and) as far as implementing and evolving as a team, that analogy is a pretty good one because we're not going to become who we are overnight. That's the nature of building."

The Thunder went a different direction.

The season opener will mark the first game since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City 11 years ago without Russell Westbrook on the roster.

The Thunder's overhaul included not only trading Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul, but also shipping Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets.

Paul has spent the last two seasons on a championship-contending team in Houston. Now, he's a part of a group that figures to be fighting to make the playoffs in a best-case scenario.

"I'm excited about our team," Paul said. "We're going to go out to win every single night. ... I'm excited about what we have."

After back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the Western Conference to begin his career, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is ready to go with the reworked roster that looks better built for a deep playoff run.

"It's great to get the season going," Mitchell told reporters. "We have things we obviously need to work on that stood out (in the preseason) but it's here and I'm excited."

Jazz guard Dante Exum has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that will keep him out of the season opener.

Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson will miss the game. He hasn't appeared in a game since January 2018, when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Roberson participated in practice recently but there's no timetable for his return to action.

The game also is Oklahoma City's first trip to Utah since last March, when Westbrook was involved in a high-profile altercation with a Jazz fan, who was subsequently banned from the arena for life.

In part in reaction to that incident, the league issued an updated code of conduct for fans that forbids a wide range of abusive or degrading language.

"I think the league has probably heard from the players in certain situations," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "It's unfortunate that it happened, but it does happen. It just seems like the league is trying to take a stand on making sure that the environment is safe for these guys to play in and people can enjoy the game."

--Field Level Media

  Full timeout called 0:02
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  OKC team rebound 0:02
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert 0:02
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo 0:08
  Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari 0:11
+ 3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:15
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 0:21
Team Stats
Points 95 98
Field Goals 32-83 (38.6%) 40-90 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 21-31 (67.7%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 61 56
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 41 38
Team 13 7
Assists 15 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 31
Technicals 0 0
C. Paul PG 3
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
32 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
D. Schroder
On Bench
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
N. Noel
D. Bazley
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Diallo 12 3 0 5/8 0/1 2/4 3 23 1 0 3 1 2 +1 13
M. Muscala 4 4 2 0/4 0/3 4/4 2 15 0 2 1 0 4 +1 13
N. Noel 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 2 -5 5
D. Bazley 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 3 -6 3
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 48 15 32/83 10/27 21/31 22 212 5 4 12 7 41 -6 165
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
E. Davis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 32 12 3 14/22 1/3 3/4 4 36 0 0 1 5 7 +7 49
R. O'Neale 14 5 0 6/6 2/2 0/0 4 30 1 0 1 0 5 -4 19
R. Gobert 7 14 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 5 37 0 1 4 3 11 +11 18
J. Ingles 7 4 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4 +6 12
E. Davis 2 6 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 5 10 0 2 1 3 3 -8 9
On Court
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
E. Davis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 32 12 3 14/22 1/3 3/4 4 36 0 0 1 5 7 +7 49
R. O'Neale 14 5 0 6/6 2/2 0/0 4 30 1 0 1 0 5 -4 19
R. Gobert 7 14 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 5 37 0 1 4 3 11 +11 18
J. Ingles 7 4 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4 +6 12
E. Davis 2 6 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 5 10 0 2 1 3 3 -8 9
On Bench
E. Mudiay
J. Green
G. Niang
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 12 2 5 6/11 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 1 0 0 2 +4 25
J. Green 5 2 1 1/4 1/3 2/4 2 16 0 1 1 0 2 -4 9
G. Niang 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 49 15 40/90 6/24 12/18 31 185 3 5 11 11 38 +14 142
NBA Scores