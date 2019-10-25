POR
SAC

Blazers, Kings look to rebound after season openers

  • FLM
  • Oct 25, 2019

The uncertainty of Jusuf Nurkic's recovery timetable from a horrific broken leg prompted the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Hassan Whiteside in the offseason.

Whiteside, a 7-foot center, made a strong first impression with his new club even though the Trail Blazers were on the losing end of their season-opening game against the Denver Nuggets.

Whiteside contributed 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut. He will look to follow up with another solid outing when the Trail Blazers visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday in the first contest of a four-game road trip.

Portland absorbed a 108-100 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday to end their NBA-record streak of 18 straight wins in home openers. However, it wasn't the fault of Whiteside, who also worked hard defensively to keep Denver star Nikola Jokic somewhat in check with 20 points.

"I loved what he did, that's what we all had in mind when he came here," star point guard Damian Lillard told reporters. "I've never seen anybody guard Jokic by themselves that well so consistently. ... What he was doing was very impressive. I told him that's the type of impact we're going to need from him every night."

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts termed it as "a great opening" for Whiteside, who has repeatedly expressed his happiness over being dealt to Portland.

Whiteside spent the previous five seasons with the Heat and had some clashes with Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, including a dispute over last season's benching that helped lead to his departure.

"I'm definitely in a better place," Whiteside said. "I'm very excited to play with this team and this unit. I feel like it is a fresh start. It's a team I wanted to come to and a team I always admired from afar."

Whiteside now looks to help the Trail Blazers get their first win against the Kings, who were obliterated 124-95 by the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in their opener.

If the margin of defeat weren't bad enough, the news became worse on Thursday when Sacramento learned that promising power forward Marvin Bagley III will be sidelined four to six weeks after breaking his right thumb in the one-sided affair.

"Very unfortunate," Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters after practice Thursday. "He's been making some very nice progress in the short amount of time we've been together."

The news was better when it came to backcourt duo Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox, who both sustained ankle injuries on Wednesday.

"Fox is good. Fox practiced today so he should be ready to go tomorrow," Walton said Thursday. "Buddy's day-to-day. Did not practice ... Hopefully he'll be able to go."

Hield scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half and finished with six 3-pointers against Phoenix. After the game, he insisted the ankle injury was only a minor ailment.

"My ankle is sore, but I'm still going to play regardless," Hield said. "I feel like I could have gone back in. Ankle's a little sore, but I'm going to hoop, man. It's what I do."

Probably more painful was Sacramento's play, as the club committed 27 turnovers leading to 35 points in the subpar effort. The Kings also were outscored 70-36 in the second half.

"We got to clean up the turnovers," Walton said. "You're not going to win when you turn it over that many times. ... We have a lot to get better at. We knew that whether we won or lost this game."

As for the Blazers, they were hurt by making just 7 of 28 3-pointers while the Nuggets were sinking 18 of 32. Lillard recorded 32 points and eight assists but said Denver played better when it counted most.

"When the game was being decided, we just had too many lapses on both ends of the floor," Lillard said. "We put ourselves in position where it was going to be hard to come back from it."

The Trail Blazers have won five of their past six meetings with the Kings.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
B. Hield
24 SG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
48.6 Field Goal % 45.7
40.0 Three Point % 46.4
93.8 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws 7:47
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 3 free throws 7:46
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 3 free throws 7:46
  Shooting foul on Zach Collins 7:46
  Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield 7:50
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:53
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 7:59
  Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja 8:06
  De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8:10
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 8:10
  Personal foul on Kent Bazemore 8:10
Team Stats
Points 100 95
Field Goals 39-74 (52.7%) 32-77 (41.6%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 46
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 31 29
Team 5 5
Assists 21 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
22 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
23 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-1 2532376100
home team logo Kings 0-1 2730271195
SAC 1.5, O/U 227.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
SAC 1.5, O/U 227.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-1 100.0 PPG 48 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Kings 0-1 95.0 PPG 47 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 16.0 PPG 19.0 RPG 0.0 APG 85.7 FG%
D. Fox PG 8.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 5.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Whiteside C 22 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
D. Fox PG 23 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
52.7 FG% 41.6
29.2 3PT FG% 42.4
83.3 FT% 85.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
H. Whiteside
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
R. Hood
Z. Collins
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside 22 9 3 9/10 0/0 4/6 2 26 1 1 2 2 7 +23 37
D. Lillard 22 4 5 8/16 0/4 6/6 3 28 2 0 2 0 4 +12 36
C. McCollum 12 2 3 5/14 0/3 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 2 -6 19
R. Hood 8 3 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 24 0 1 0 0 3 -2 14
Z. Collins 7 3 4 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 26 0 0 2 2 1 -4 16
On Court
H. Whiteside
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
R. Hood
Z. Collins
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside 22 9 3 9/10 0/0 4/6 2 26 1 1 2 2 7 +23 37
D. Lillard 22 4 5 8/16 0/4 6/6 3 28 2 0 2 0 4 +12 36
C. McCollum 12 2 3 5/14 0/3 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 2 -6 19
R. Hood 8 3 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 24 0 1 0 0 3 -2 14
Z. Collins 7 3 4 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 26 0 0 2 2 1 -4 16
On Bench
A. Simons
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
A. Tolliver
S. Labissiere
J. Nurkic
P. Gasol
G. Trent Jr.
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 15 2 0 6/9 3/6 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 2 +3 17
K. Bazemore 9 6 4 4/6 1/2 0/0 4 18 0 2 0 0 6 +6 25
M. Hezonja 5 4 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 2 15 1 0 2 0 4 0 8
A. Tolliver 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 -6 4
S. Labissiere 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 1 0 0 -1 0
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 35 21 39/74 7/24 15/18 19 199 6 5 12 4 31 +25 176
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 23 6 4 7/17 3/5 6/8 2 29 0 0 2 0 6 -5 35
B. Hield 18 4 1 6/16 3/9 3/3 3 26 0 0 3 1 3 +3 21
B. Bogdanovic 16 1 3 5/10 4/5 2/3 2 23 2 0 2 0 1 -5 23
D. Dedmon 6 8 0 3/9 0/4 0/0 5 20 1 0 4 3 5 -9 11
T. Ariza 0 1 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 1 -12 5
On Court
D. Fox
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 23 6 4 7/17 3/5 6/8 2 29 0 0 2 0 6 -5 35
B. Hield 18 4 1 6/16 3/9 3/3 3 26 0 0 3 1 3 +3 21
B. Bogdanovic 16 1 3 5/10 4/5 2/3 2 23 2 0 2 0 1 -5 23
D. Dedmon 6 8 0 3/9 0/4 0/0 5 20 1 0 4 3 5 -9 11
T. Ariza 0 1 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 1 -12 5
On Bench
R. Holmes
C. Joseph
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 8 6 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 5 13 0 2 1 2 4 -5 15
C. Joseph 5 4 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 2 2 +3 13
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 41 14 32/77 14/33 17/20 21 145 6 2 13 12 29 -30 123
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores