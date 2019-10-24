Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz seem to embrace this season's high expectations.

"Obviously, our ultimate goal is to win a championship," said Conley, who spent the previous 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before being acquired in an offseason trade.

"We're not fooling ourselves like we've been there, done that. We're going to come in and work every day and try to maximize each day. I think each day will set us up for the next and hopefully we'll give ourselves the best chance of achieving each goal that we put out."

After winning their home opener on Wednesday, the Jazz will get their first road test of the season on Friday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of Western Conference contenders at Staples Center.

Utah is projected by many to be in the mix for the conference crown with the addition of Conley and free agent shooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic to go with a core of Donovan Mitchell, two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and forwards Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale.

The Jazz believe Conley's addition will provide them an upgrade at point guard compared to Ricky Rubio, who spent the past two seasons with the club before signing as a free agent with the Phoenix Suns. They also believe the shooting of Bogdanovic, who signed as a free agent during the offseason after a career year with the Indiana Pacers, will help space the floor and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Defense, though, will be key for the Jazz.

"We're still a team that still wants to be an elite defensive team," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Conley's Utah debut didn't get off to a good start Wednesday night, when he went 1-for-16 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point attempts in a 100-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell picked up the slack, however, scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win. Bogdanovic, who tweaked an ankle in the first half of the contest before returning, added 16 points. O'Neale chipped in 14.

The Jazz will face a Lakers team seeking to bounce back from a season-opening 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Guard Danny Green had 28 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. LeBron James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Davis, though, went scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Lakers, one of the preseason favorites to advance to the NBA Finals, faded down the stretch.

"We did some good things tonight, we did some not-so-good things," James said after the setback, according to the Orange County Register. "And that happens in game one. Especially for a new club."

One of the challenges for new Lakers coach Frank Vogel is helping his club's newcomers jell early, including Davis and James.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is expected to miss his second game as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot. He return is unknown. The status of point guard Rajon Rondo, who also missed the opener with a sore calf, also isn't known.

