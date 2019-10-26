POR
Blazers look to slow down Doncic, Mavericks

  • Oct 26, 2019

After picking up their first win of the season Friday against the Sacramento Kings, the Portland Trail Blazers play the second of a four-game road trip on Sunday in Dallas.

The Mavericks, fresh off a seven-point road win Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, aim to stay hot in the early going.

In two wins to start the season against the Washington Wizards and Pelicans, reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic led Dallas in points, rebounds and assists -- including a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) against New Orleans. Co-star Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

The Mavericks want to get off to a stronger start against Portland after surrendering 41 first-quarter points to the Pelicans on Friday.

"We weren't together in this game; we didn't play defense, so it was a really bad start," Doncic told reporters after the victory. "Then we picked it up. ... We just supported each other. We had a bad start the first game, too, not that kind of bad start, but we started playing together and especially got tougher on defense."

Dallas is awaiting the return of starting center Dwight Powell, who has been nursing a strained left hamstring and missed the entire preseason plus the first two regular season games. Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that he doesn't know if Powell will play Sunday against Portland, but he called his injury "a day-to-day situation at this point, which is good."

The Blazers, meanwhile, are thrilled with what they've seen out of center Hassan Whiteside in the first two games. Replacing the injured Jusuf Nurkic, who is likely out until at least February while recovering from a leg fracture suffered last March, Whiteside has been a force in the paint so far.

"Hassan was terrific," Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters on Friday. "Strong impact on the game."

Against Sacramento, Whiteside had 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists, frequently engaging star point guard Damian Lillard in pick-and-roll actions. He was expressive on the bench, too, tapping his wrist to indicate "Dame Time" when Lillard hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Lillard put up 35 points against the Kings, including a pair of deep treys from near the logo at midcourt.

"I knew what time it was," Whiteside said. "I think everybody knew what time it was."

The Blazers will likely need more of the same from Whiteside and Lillard on Sunday as they battle the potent pairing of Doncic and Porzingis. Portland and Dallas split the season series 2-2 last year, with the home team winning each time.

Two of last season's games featured some late drama, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Doncic to send the Dec. 23 contest to overtime -- a game Dallas ultimately lost, but one that put Doncic in the national spotlight again during his stellar rookie campaign.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
29.5 Pts. Per Game 29.5
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
47.9 Field Goal % 55.6
50.0 Three Point % 55.0
94.4 Free Throw % 85.7
Team Stats
Points 47 51
Field Goals 18-36 (50.0%) 17-34 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 17 21
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 14 15
Team 3 4
Assists 5 11
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
C. McCollum SG 3
18 PTS, 4 REB
K. Porzingis PF 6
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Trail Blazers 1-1 2522--47
home team logo Mavericks 2-0 4011--51
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 1-1 111.0 PPG 44 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Mavericks 2-0 115.5 PPG 47.5 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 15.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 36.1 FG%
K. Porzingis PF 23.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.5 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
K. Porzingis PF 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
46.2 3PT FG% 35.3
83.3 FT% 84.6
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
Z. Collins
A. Simons
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
On Bench
A. Tolliver
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
P. Gasol
G. Trent Jr.
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Tolliver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -15 -1
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 14 5 18/36 6/13 5/6 8 55 3 0 4 0 14 +6 44
Mavericks
Starters
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
S. Curry
D. Wright
J. Jackson
On Bench
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Finney-Smith 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 0 0 +13 3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 17 11 17/34 6/17 11/13 6 60 4 2 4 2 15 +3 56
